Ukrainian officials claim attacks in and around Moldova suggest Russia is planning a new front of war

Ukrainian officials are claiming that a spate of unexplained attacks in and around neighboring Moldova suggest Russia may be trying to open a new front in the two-month war.

On Monday, a rocket attack damaged a government security building in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria inside Moldova. Around 1,500 Russian troops are deployed in Transnistria, ostensibly as a peacekeeping force.

On Tuesday, a communications tower in Transnistria was damaged by unexplained explosions, leading the Moldovan president to call an emergency meeting of the country's security council.

Those two incidents led Ukraine to accuse Russia of planned provocations in Transnistria.

Ukraine also blamed Russia for firing cruise missiles Tuesday at a bridge across the estuary of the river Dniester. The road and rail bridge links Odesa with the far southwest corner of Ukraine bordering Moldova, and the damage essentially cuts the region off.

Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa region military administration, said Russia had used three missiles, one of which had struck the bridge.

"By his actions, the enemy is trying to cut off part of the Odesa region and create tension amid the events" in Transnistria, Marchenko said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, alleged that "the Russian authorities at the level of the highest representatives of the state are declaring that it is necessary to occupy Moldova."

"Today's cruise missile strikes on our southern region may indicate Russia's intentions to add the region of Ukrainian Bessarabia (the far south-west) to all areas of its offensive," he added.

The Ukrainian military's Operational Command "South" said that in the Odesa region, "collaborators and agitators of the 'Russian world'" had been identified amid provocations and allegations that Ukraine was planning to attack Transnistria.

