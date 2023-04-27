A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday killed at least one person and left 15 others injured, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram.

“According to the preliminary information Russian forces used four S-300 missiles to target Mykolaiv,” Kim added.

Another city official, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, wrote in a Telegram post that “one of the rockets hit a high-rise building and another one hit a private house.”

Some houses in the city are without electricity following Thursday's attack, Senkevych added.