3 dead as cruise missile hits residential building in central Ukraine
Three people were killed and eight injured in Uman, in the central Cherkasy region of Ukraine, after two Russian cruise missiles hit a residential building and warehouse on Friday, according to a Ukrainian official.
Rescue operations are continuing in Uman, a small Ukrainian city about 125 miles south of the capital Kyiv, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy regional military administration.
Ukraine’s air defense destroys 11 cruise missiles over Kyiv
The Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 cruise missiles over Kyiv airspace on Friday, in what authorities called the first missile attack on the Ukrainian capital in 51 days.
“According to information that is currently being verified, the attack was carried out by strategic aviation aircraft,” Serhiy Popko, Head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a Telegram Post.
The air defense also shot down two drones, which type has not yet been established, according to Popko.
There were no reports of civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure, although the fall of debris in the capital’s Obolon district cut off a local power line and damaged the road surface.
Popko said the last attack happened on March 9, 2023.
Alarms sound in several regions of Ukraine overnight as wave of Russian attacks reported
The Kyiv regional military administration reported their air defense systems were working in the capital region early Friday, following a day of hefty shelling from Russia.
"The air defense is working. Stay calm! Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" Kyiv's city military administration said on Telegram Friday.
No further details have been provided by the military administration.
Central Ukraine: Two cruise missiles hit a residential building and a warehouse in Uman in the Cherkasy region, its regional military administration head Ihor Taburets said on Telegram Friday.
He added that an investigation is underway and response teams are working on the scene as the air alert continues.
In Dnipro, Mayor Boris Filatov said he has "been awake half the night" due to "high-precision" attacks that killed a young woman and a three-year-old child, according to his Telegram post.
"We await further official information from the Military-Civilian Administration," he added.
It's morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
Alarms sounded in several regions of Ukraine early Friday, including the capital Kyiv, with Russian attacks reported in Cherkasy and Dnipro, Ukrainian regional military administration officials said.
The Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 cruise missiles over Kyiv airspace on Friday, in what authorities called the first missile attack on the Ukrainian capital in 51 days.
US announces new sanctions: US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against groups in Russia and Iran accused of taking Americans hostage, an effort to prevent future captures and urge the countries to release those currently in captivity.
On the ground: Official reports and witness accounts on social media detailed heavy explosions in Russian-occupied areas of the south of the country Thursday, including in Kherson, Melitopol and Donetsk. Meanwhile, Russian forces shelled Tokarivka, in Kharkiv, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian officials. Zaporizhzhia's regional military administration said it recorded more than 80 Russian attacks on the region on Thursday.
Counteroffensive expectations "overheated": Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has spoken about public expectations of a counteroffensive against Russian forces, in an interview with RBC Ukraine. Asked whether “the public's expectations of a counteroffensive are somewhat overheated” he said: “I agree... Everyone wants another victory.”
Italian journalist killed: Corrado Zunino, the Italian journalist injured in a suspected Russian strike in Kherson, “ignored the warnings of the Ukrainian military," the Ukrainian Army’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post. Zunino, who works for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, “did not inform the responsible press officers about his work in the city," the command said.
UN Nuclear watchdog team completes scheduled rotation: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has successfully carried out a rotation of its staff at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which is controlled by the occupying Russian force, according to Russia's officials.
Donetsk facing water crisis: Water supply in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region is dangerously low, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.Many households get just two hours of water supply every three days, the Moscow-backed leader said in an online Q&A session.
Explosions reported in several Russian-held parts of southern Ukraine
Official reports and witness accounts on social media detailed heavy explosions in Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine Thursday.
Kherson region: Unofficial Telegram channels in Kherson said there have been explosions in or near the town of Nova Kakhovka, the site of an important hydro-electric project on the Dnipro River. Videos showed smoke rising.
“The sound of a strike was heard in Nova Kakhovka, something is burning,” one Telegram channel said. “Smoke is visible. We also heard explosions that sounded like detonations.”
CNN is unable to confirm what targets might have been struck, but the Russian-installed Nova Kakhovka district administration claimed the town was left without power supply due to shelling by Ukrainian armed forces.
There was also incoming fire on the Ukrainian-held west bank of the Dnipro River. Shelling killed one woman and seriously injured her husband in a village nearby, the Kherson regional military administration said.
Melitopol: A loud explosion was heard in Melitopol, said its mayor, Ivan Fedorov. The Russian-occupied city has been a hub for Russian forces away from the front lines.
An improvised explosive device detonated near the entrance of an apartment building, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russian-appointed administration in occupied Zaporizhzhia. The building was slightly damaged, he said, but there were no casualties.
Melitopol has been under frequent attack from missiles and long-range rockets, as well as improvised devices apparently planted by Ukrainian partisan groups and aimed at officials in the Russian-backed administration.
Elsewhere, in eastern Ukraine: Four children in the city of Donetsk were injured when they tried to move an explosive device they found on the road, Russian-appointed authorities in the region said. No further information was available on the incident.
Russian-held Donetsk in eastern Ukraine is experiencing a water crisis, official says
Water supply in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region is dangerously low, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.
Many households get just two hours of water supply every three days, the Moscow-backed leader said in an online Q&A session.
The city of Donetsk lost its main source of water, a canal that runs through the eastern Ukrainian cities of Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut.
Crews are still working to complete an alternative canal from the Siverskyi Donets River, which should bring relief from the water crisis, according to Pushilin.
"The military is doing everything possible to speed up the resolution of this issue,” he said of the canal work. "But we need water today."
To address immediate needs, Pushilin said crews are building a water pipeline to the Don River in Russia. It will only improve the situation marginally but will increase water supply overall, he said.
In the meantime, residents are using water pumped from the region's mines.
“The mine water is of inadequate quality for the supply," Pushilin said. "This is disastrous for our water networks, which are already in a poor condition."
Some background: The canal supplying much of Donetsk’s water was built in the mid-20th century. Its route through Chasiv Yar takes it past heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Its filtration station is near the town of Avdiivka, another scene of constant battles.
Donetsk residents have told CNN the water situation is very difficult, especially on the upper floors of buildings because of inadequate pressure.
Maryna, a 42-year-old artist who lives on the outskirts of Donetsk city, told CNN:
“We have been living with practically no water since last February. I can use water in the courtyard of a private house, (but) in my apartment, water comes for a few hours several days a week. We gather things, clothes to wash, now it is a luxury. My whole apartment is occupied by water containers because I have two children.”
US announces new sanctions against Russia and Iran for holding Americans hostage
The US is imposing new sanctions on groups in Russia and Iran accused of taking Americans hostage as it works to prevent more captive-taking and potentially secure the release of citizens currently being detained.
The move comes amid several high-profile cases of Americans being wrongfully detained. Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Paul Whelan, a former Marine, are being held in Russia on espionage charges they each vehemently deny.
American citizens Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz are all being held in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, where there have been reports of torture.
The sanctions ordered up Thursday would punish organizations the US accuses of being responsible for holding hostage or wrongfully detaining Americans. In Iran, four individuals are also coming under new sanctions.
The groups are Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Intelligence Organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Officials said the steps should act as a warning to those thinking of taking Americans hostage. “We are also showing that one cannot engage in this sort of awful behavior using human beings as pawns, as bargaining chips, without paying consequences and these are some of the consequences,” a senior administration official said.
But questions remain about the real impact of these sanctions because many of the entities hit on Thursday were already sanctioned under different authorities by the US.