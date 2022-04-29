World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Sana Noor Haq, Ben Morse and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 0824 GMT (1624 HKT) April 29, 2022
1 hr 4 min ago

Ukrainian officials say Russians are "robbing" wheat stocks

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed on Friday that Russian troops were "robbing" wheat stocks, as heavy fighting continues in the country's eastern and southern regions.

"The Russian occupiers are robbing the villagers," said the General Staff. "Thus, for example, over 60 tons of wheat together with the cargo trucks were stolen from the agricultural cooperative in the town of Kamianka-Dniprovska."

CNN is unable to verify this allegation independently. 

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, which has been held by Russian troops for weeks, also spoke about the removal of grain stocks.

"Today it has moved to an industrial scale," he said. "Yesterday we published a video of a convoy of 50+ cars with trailers taking grain out of our occupied territories ... And today we do not know where they sent it."

The area around Melitopol produces substantial cereal crops.

Harvesters in the fields of the Novovodolazhsky district of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 25, 2017
Harvesters in the fields of the Novovodolazhsky district of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 25, 2017 (Pavlo Pakhomenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The wheat crisis: Ukraine is known as the "breadbasket of Europe," and is a key source of wheat and corn -- especially for countries in the Middle East and North Africa that depend on imports. The likely wholesale disruption of its harvest this year could be a disaster, leaving these countries in short supply -- and driving up prices for important agricultural goods.

1 hr 13 min ago

Ukraine says operation planned to get civilians out of Mariupol steel plant Friday

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

Civilians sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 24.
Civilians sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 24. (Azov/Reuters)

An operation to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is planned for Friday, according to a statement from the Ukrainian president's office on Friday.

The statement gave no further details.

Hundreds of civilians are thought to be trapped in the sprawling complex on the eastern outskirts of Mariupol, which was heavily bombed by Russian aircraft on Wednesday night and has faced relentless shelling for weeks.

United Nations gets involved: On Thursday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged humanitarian corridors be opened in Mariupol.

Guterres said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed “in principle” for the UN and the Red Cross to be involved in evacuating civilians from the steel plant, and that he had held “intense discussions” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make evacuation from Mariupol a reality.  

“Today the people of Mariupol are in desperate need for such an approach. Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis,” Guterres said in Kyiv, speaking at a press conference alongside Zelensky.

The UN chief met with Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, following a visit to Moscow where he met Putin on Tuesday.

1 hr 18 min ago

Heavy shelling in eastern Ukraine, as Russians target "entire line of contact"

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Fires burn after a shelling near Lyman station in Lyman, eastern Ukraine, on April 28.
Fires burn after a shelling near Lyman station in Lyman, eastern Ukraine, on April 28. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Heavy shelling by Russian forces is continuing along "the entire line of contact" in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russians troops are also trying to inflict air strikes in certain areas, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Friday.

The Izium area of eastern Ukraine, located in the Kharkiv region, has become a staging ground for Russian forces as they try to advance through neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk. No offensive operations in that area have been conducted in recent hours, said the Ukrainian military.

"The main effort was focused on reconnaissance, identification of defensive positions of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and hitting them with artillery fire," said the General Staff.

Further southeast, "in order to prevent the redeployment of our troops, the enemy is shelling the positions with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers along the entire line of contact," it added.

The General Staff also claimed that Ukrainian troops "repelled nine enemy attacks, destroyed six tanks, one artillery system, twenty armored vehicles" in Donetsk and Luhansk on Thursday.

Cutting off Russian pathways: An important bridge in southern Ukraine, which connects Russian-occupied Crimea with the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, has been destroyed, CNN reported on Thursday. Melitopol has been held by Russian forces since early March.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov confirmed on Ukrainian television that Ukrainian special forces were responsible for cutting off the crucial bridge.

"Yesterday our military forces of special operation blew up the bridge, which was of great logistical importance for the occupiers, because with the help of this bridge they transported military equipment to the stations of Melitopol and Novobohdanivka," he said.

Fedorov also accused Russian occupiers of carrying out "mass abduction," saying they were "kidnapping" men of conscription age. This allegation can't be independently confirmed.

1 hr 42 min ago

Fuel depot on fire in the Russian-held Donetsk region of Ukraine

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

A fuel depot in part of the eastern Donetsk region controlled by Russian-backed forces was attacked by the Ukrainian military and set on fire during the night, a local official said. 

Several social media videos showed the blaze in the depot in the Kirovsky district.

Alexei Kulemzin, the head of the separatist Donetsk administration, said that "as a result of shelling of Kirovsky district by Ukrainian shells, a tank at the oil depot...was damaged." 

He said four transformer sub-stations had been damaged.

Some background: Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident, but the fire is one of several that have taken place recently at Russian-controlled fuel and ammunition depots.

3 hr 40 min ago

A new prize for Russian forces: Control of the western banks of the Dnipro River

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh

Novovorontsovka, Ukraine: The changing shape of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine can be seen here along the banks of the Dnipro River. 

The eastern side has been controlled for weeks by Russian forces – but now they are pushing to seize the western side. The prize: To control the strategically significant river that winds from Russia through Belarus and Ukraine to the Black Sea.

After the failure of Russia’s fierce first assault, Moscow has shifted to a grinding and more methodical strategy to expand control of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk while carving out a territory along Ukraine’s southern coast.

The impact is visible in the small town of Novovorontsovka. A handful of Russian tanks are about a kilometer away across the river, pushing and probing – but so far kept at bay by Ukrainian forces.

But the signs of destruction and death are everywhere. A small motorboat sits damaged on the river bank. On April 7, four civilians were killed by Russian fire after more than a dozen got on board to flee the Russian occupation.

And more civilians are fleeing. On Thursday morning, a group of women gathered outside Novovorontsovka, having escaped Russian-controlled territory.

“We ran, ran, early in the morning,” a woman named Luda told CNN. “They didn’t let us out. We’re shields for them.”

The Russians took whatever they needed, including cars, she said. They drew Zs on everything, Luda said, a reference to the pro-war symbol that has been emblazoned on Russian military equipment.

"They say they’ve come to liberate us, these aggressors," Luda added. "They say America is fighting here, but using the hands of Ukrainians to do it."

Nearby, despite the threat of rocket fire, Ludmilla was raking the soil to plant onions. Her children have left, she said, but she’s staying behind with her 80-year-old mother.

Even though the windows of her home have been blown out, Ludmilla said she won’t leave.

"I’m here until victory," she said.
3 hr 40 min ago

It's 7.30 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian officials have condemned Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv Thursday night, saying it occurred as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was finishing a visit to the Ukrainian capital. 

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

  • UN chief's visit: President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily video message, said "Russian missiles flew into the city" immediately after the end of talks with Guterres in Kyiv. He called for a "powerful response." Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, called the missile strikes a "heinous act of barbarism." It came after the UN chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. The UN is urging for evacuation corridors in the besieged city of Mariupol.
  • Russia making "slow and uneven" progress: Russian forces have made some progress in Moscow's renewed assault on eastern Ukraine, according to US and NATO officials, as their military tries to fix the myriad problems that plagued the early weeks of the invasion. The US has seen "some evidence" of improvement in Russia's ability to combine air and ground operations, as well as its capacity for resupplying forces in the field, officials say.
  • Soldiers behind Bucha killings "identified": Zelensky said 10 Russian service members have been identified as suspects in the “crimes committed against our people in Bucha." The investigation into crimes committed by the Russian military is underway, Zelensky said, adding the 10 soldiers are from the "64th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Ground Forces."
  • American killed fighting in Ukraine: An American citizen, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, his family told CNN. The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company. "He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN.
  • Orphaned girl reunited with grandfather: 12-year-old Kira Obedinsky, who was orphaned by war and taken from her hometown of Mariupol to a hospital in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine in early in March has been reunited with her grandfather. He was initially told she would eventually be sent to an orphanage in Russia. Their reunion, more than a month after they had last seen each other, was orchestrated by negotiators from Ukraine and Russia.
  • Russia trying to eradicate Ukrainian identity: Occupying Russian forces in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson are trying to extend their grip over the area. In recent days the Russians have appointed their own officials to run Kherson, replacing elected Ukrainian officials. On Thursday one of those newly installed officials said Kherson would begin to use the ruble from next week, replacing the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia. Additionally, Russian television channels have taken the place of Ukrainian networks.
  • US seeks more money for Ukraine: The Biden administration is sending a $33 billion supplemental funding request to Congress aimed at supporting Ukraine through a new phase over the next several months. It includes funding for security, economic, and humanitarian aid. "We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said.

3 hr 45 min ago

American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, his family says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Clarissa Ward

An American citizen, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed this week while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, members of his family told CNN. 

The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company when he was killed on Monday. The company had sent him to Ukraine, and he was being paid while he was fighting there, Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN.

Cancel, a former US Marine, according to his mother, signed up to work for the private military contracting company on top of his full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee shortly before the war in Ukraine broke out, Cabrera said. When the war began, the company, according to Cabrera, was searching for contractors to fight in Ukraine and Cancel agreed to go, Cabrera said.

"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera said. 

Read more here

3 hr 53 min ago

Ukrainian military strengthens security at border with Transnistria, military official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Cars wait in line to exit the self-proclaimed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" at Varnita border point with Moldova on Thurssday.
Cars wait in line to exit the self-proclaimed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" at Varnita border point with Moldova on Thurssday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military is strengthening security at its border with Transnistria, a Russian-backed region in Moldova, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said Thursday.

"Forces of defense continue to carry out the set combat tasks to protect and defend Odesa and the Odesa region. Also, in particular, we have strengthened the protection of the state border with the so-called Transnistria, where Russian provocations continue in order to create certain generators of tension for Odesa and the Odesa region," Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration, said on Telegram Thursday.

More background: Earlier this week a series of unexplained explosions occurred in parts of Transnistria which Ukraine described as a planned provocation by Russian security services. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed “sensational” claims about Russia preparing an offensive using its troops stationed in the region, as well as conscripts from Transnistria.

3 hr 53 min ago

US officials say Russian forces are making progress in Ukraine — but it's "slow and uneven"

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Oren Liebermann, Jim Sciutto and Katie Bo Lillis

Russian forces have made some progress in Moscow's renewed assault on eastern Ukraine, according to US and NATO officials, as their military tries to fix the myriad problems that plagued the early weeks of the invasion. 

The US has seen "some evidence" of improvement in Russia's ability to combine air and ground operations, as well as its capacity for resupplying forces in the field, officials say.

The progress is "slow and uneven," a senior US defense official said, allowing Russian forces to advance only "several kilometers or so" each day.  

But the US assesses that Russia is trying to learn from the mistakes it made early on, where columns of tanks and armor ran out of food and fuel, leaving them easy prey to Ukrainian hit-and-run tactics. 

Russia has placed command and control elements near its border with eastern Ukraine, according to a senior NATO official, a sign they are attempting to fix the communications and coordination failures observed in the attack on Kyiv. 

Before the invasion began on Feb. 24th, Russia amassed 125 to 130 battalion tactical groups, known as BTGs, around Ukraine and near Kyiv in particular, but when the fighting began, Russia's military leaders showed little ability to have them fight as one.  

There are 92 BTGS in country now, with another 20 just across border in Russia, according to the senior defense official.

"The attacks are somewhat better coordinated but with small formations. Company size units with helicopter support," a European defense official said. "The lowest level of mutual support. In NATO this would be basic stuff."

Still, western officials familiar with the latest intelligence say even if Russia has learned key lessons from its systemic failures in the first stage of the conflict, it's not clear that Moscow will be able to implement the necessary changes to dominate in the Donbas region.

Its military has suffered heavy losses in both manpower and equipment and officials believe that other equipment relocated from different parts of Ukraine likely isn't fully repaired yet. Many of the fighting units have cobbled together soldiers who have never fought or trained together.  

"I don't know how many lessons they can actually operationalize. It's not a simple thing," said the senior NATO official. "You don't just move tanks and personnel and say, 'Now go back into the fight!'" 

You can read more here.

Alex Marquardt and Natasha Bertrand contributed reporting to this post.