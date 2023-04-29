Russia's war in Ukraine

Local residents and rescuers stand amidst the rubble at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile in the town of Uman on Friday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Five children are among the dead in Uman after a missile strike hit an apartment building, said Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs.

Investigators and forensic experts have identified 22 of the 23 people killed in the attack early Friday, Klymenko said.

He said identification revealed five children, including two boys - aged one and 16 years old - and three girls - aged 8, 11 and 14 - were among those killed.

The rubble is still being cleared, he added.

Russia unleashed what is believed to have been the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians in months on Friday in an early-morning missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Uman.

The attack, which drew international condemnation, came around 4 a.m. local time, when a barrage of long-range cruise missiles was launched from Russian aircraft in the Caspian Sea area, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.