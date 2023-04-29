Russia's war in Ukraine

5 children among the 23 dead in strike on apartment block in Ukrainian city of Uman
From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko
Five children are among the dead in Uman after a missile strike hit an apartment building, said Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs.
Investigators and forensic experts have identified 22 of the 23 people killed in the attack early Friday, Klymenko said.
He said identification revealed five children, including two boys - aged one and 16 years old - and three girls - aged 8, 11 and 14 - were among those killed.
The rubble is still being cleared, he added.
Russia unleashed what is believed to have been the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians in months on Friday in an early-morning missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Uman.
The attack, which drew international condemnation, came around 4 a.m. local time, when a barrage of long-range cruise missiles was launched from Russian aircraft in the Caspian Sea area, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
11 min ago
Ukraine calls for F-16 fighter jet training in meeting with European foreign ministers
From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated the country's call for F-16 fighter jet training from allies in a meeting with foreign ministers from eight countries Thursday.
Kuleba, during a joint news conference at the summit in Odesa, asked allies "to make every effort to speed up the decision to start training Ukrainian pilots on such aircraft."
Getting military training on how to maneuver the aircraft could be the first step in the country gaining access to the jets, Kuleba said.
"We have to get Russia out of the sky," the foreign minister told reporters. "To do this, we need not only air defense systems, which our friends have already provided us with, but also combat aircraft. We need combat aircraft to cover our brigades that will carry out a counteroffensive. We need combat aircraft to protect the Black Sea and our coastal areas."
Foreign ministers from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland attended the joint meeting.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, emphasized the need for advanced military equipment and pointed to the death toll in Friday's strike in Uman, which killed at least 22 people, including three children.
"Every day that the decision to supply Ukraine with modern combat aircraft is delayed means delaying the end of the war," he said in a tweet.
The US and other Western allies have been skeptical of providing the jets to Ukraine. Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot the planes down, and some officials warn providing such equipment could be seen as provoking Russia.
CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.
12 min ago
Zelensky asks Chinese leader for help getting deported children back from Russia
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Niamh Kennedy in London
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he appealed to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this week for help returning Ukrainian children who were deported by Russia.
Zelensky shared new details about the diplomatic call, which was held Wednesday, during a joint press conference with the presidents of Slovakia and the Czech Republic Friday.
Zelensky said he used the "important conversation" to raise the plight of roughly 20,000 Ukrainian children who Kyiv accuses Russia of forcibly deporting. The Ukrainian president said foreign countries, including China, need to help Ukraine bring the kids home.
So far, only Ukraine is helping Ukraine with the return of children," Zelensky said.
Key background: A report published in February by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab outlined the expansive network of camps where Russia has allegedly detained Ukrainian children since the start of the war last year.
In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another Kyiv official, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of playing key roles in the scheme.
Beijing and Moscow: Zelensky's call with Xi comes at a time of increased Western scrutiny on China's relationship with Russia.
Putin and Xi posed as peacebrokers during a recent visit in Moscow, but the Chinese leader's proposals on ending the war have not included a call for Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian land.
Zelensky said Wednesday's call included a discussion of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
The Ukrainian leader said he also received a "positive response" from China after outlining the risks faced by any country that supplies weapons to Russia.
US officials have warned in recent months that China could be considering crossing the "red line" and providing lethal military aid to Russia. While the countries have strengthened ties, US officials say they have not seen evidence that China has provided extensive material support to the Kremlin.