Fighting continues in the country's east, with a senior US defence official on Friday saying Russian advances had been "slow and uneven" in several areas over the past 24 hours, as Ukrainians continue to mount "stiff" resistance.

Here's what you need to know:

Eastern assault: Heavy shelling by Russian forces continued along "the entire line of contact" in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk Friday, according to the Ukrainian military, and Russian troops struck an important railway hub and supply line for troops in the country's east, according to video footage published on Thursday and Friday. Russian forces “appear to be advancing” toward Sloviansk and Baranivka in the east, a senior US defense official said Friday, adding that they are making “some incremental, uneven, slow advances to the southeast and southwest of Izium” in Ukraine.

Bombing in Kyiv: Survivors of a bombing in Kyiv, which shattered the relative peace in the capital city, are picking up the pieces after Russian cruise missiles were fired into a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening, miles away from where the UN secretary general had wrapped up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A Ukrainian journalist was killed in the strike, and several people were injured.

G20 Dilemma: US President Joe Biden and his advisers are still in conversations about how to approach November's Group of 20 summit, after host country Indonesia on Friday said it received confirmation that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend. Biden has called for Russia to be ejected from the group. US officials said there wouldn't likely be a decision in the near-term about a potential boycott of the summit, as they weigh the downsides of skipping the event and ceding the table to Russia and China.

Crisis in Mariupol: The mayor of Mariupol said that more than 600 people were injured in a Russian bombing that struck the makeshift hospital facility within the besieged Azovstal steel complex. The plant was heavily bombed on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts. A commander inside the plant told CNN that there was not much food and water left for the plant's defenders and that they had a limited amount of ammunition. An operation to evacuate civilians from plant in Mariupol was planned for Friday, according to the president's office.

Biden mourns American killed in Ukraine: US President Joe Biden expressed dismay Friday at the news that an American, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. "It is very sad. He left a little baby behind," Biden told reporters at the White House. Cancel was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, members of Cancel's family confirmed to CNN. The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company.