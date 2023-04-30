Two people have been killed and 12 injured in shelling in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, officials there say.

"Twelve civilians were wounded to varying degrees of severity in the Petrovsky and Leninsky districts of Donetsk, Yasinovataya," the Donetsk People's Republic said in a statement.

Donetsk has been held by Russian-backed separatists for eight years and it is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed last year.

There have been a flurry of alleged Ukrainian attacks this weekend. Two civilians were killed in a village in Russia’s Bryansk region following Ukrainian shelling, the local governor said.