It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

In a signal that the United States is stepping up its support for Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Kyiv with a congressional delegation on Saturday, becoming the most high-level American official to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky since the war began more than two months ago.
The visit was kept under wraps until Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers returned to Poland, where they held a press conference on Sunday and pledged to "stand with Ukraine until victory is won."
But there was no sign of a détente over the weekend, as fighting continued to rage on the front line in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that Russia was reinforcing its two-week-old offensive in the country's industrial heartland, pouring in more weapons and military equipment.
Here are some other developments:
- Russia's renewed offensive: Russian artillery fire and airstrikes this weekend have pounded a large swathe of territory, from Kharkiv in the north to Zaporizhzhia region in the south, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of the main targets of Russian forces is the industrial town of Sloviansk in Donetsk. The General Staff said Russian forces were trying to break through Ukrainian defensive lines around Olenivka. Altogether in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, nine enemy attacks had been repulsed.
- Mariupol evacuations: There is a small glimmer of hope for civilians trapped in Mariupol. The city council said Sunday there was a "chance" of an evacuation corridor from the besieged city to Zaporizhzhia. The news comes a day after some women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, a Ukrainian commander and Russian media said. It is unclear where they were taken. City officials say about 100,000 people remain in Mariupol.
- The Azovstal steel plant: Nearly every building at the sprawling steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, has been destroyed, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show. Some civilians have been evacuated from the plant after a ceasefire was introduced, according to a Ukrainian commander inside.
- Explosions in Odesa: Multiple explosions in the southern city of Odesa were reported soon after 6 p.m. local time by Ukrainian media and witnesses. One witness told CNN she saw at least one combat plane over the city. The runway at Odesa's airport had been damaged, according to the Ukrainian military.
- Russian tanks destroyed: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the Ukrainian army has already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks, nearly 200 Russian aircraft, and almost 2,500 armored fighting vehicles.