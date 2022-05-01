World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Nectar Gan, Andrew Raine, Eliza Mackintosh and Jack Bantock, CNN

Updated 10:32 a.m. ET, May 1, 2022
24 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
9 min ago

Red Cross confirms Mariupol evacuation operation is ongoing

From CNN's Andrew Carey in Lviv

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working with the United Nations in an ongoing operation to move people out of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the ICRC said in a statement. 

“The ICRC confirms that a safe passage operation is ongoing, in coordination with the UN and the parties to the conflict. The convoy to evacuate civilians started on 29 April, travelled some 230 kilometres and reached the plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning, local time, according to the statement. "The ICRC insists on the fact that no details can be shared until the situation allows, as it could seriously jeopardize the safety of the civilians and the convoy. Relevant local authorities are communicating with the civilians about practical details."

Mariupol's city council said Sunday there was a "chance" to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Council urged people to gather at 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) near a shopping center called "Port City" in order to evacuate them to the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

"If you have relatives or acquaintances in Mariupol, try to contact them by all ways. Call, text and say that it is possible to go to Zaporozhzhia, where it is safe," the Council said on Telegram.

"We pray that everything works," it added.

A local Telegram channel said earlier that through 3 p.m. local time, a "green corridor" would be open for citizens wishing to enter territory "controlled by the enemy in the Kamensky district."

There are about 100,000 people still in Mariupol, even though most of the city has been severely damaged by weeks of shelling and airstrikes by Russian forces.

Some more context: Mariupol is home to the Azovstal steel plant, which has been subjected to heavy Russian bombardment in recent weeks. Hundreds of people, dozens of whom are injured, are thought to be inside the steel-making complex.

Earlier Sunday, Russian state news agencies said that 46 civilians had been evacuated from the vicinity of the plant, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Their reports followed comments from a a Ukrainian commander inside the plant who said some civilians have been evacuated from the steel works after the introduction of a ceasefire.

It was hoped that these civilians, all women and children, would go to the "agreed destination" of Zaporizhzhia, Capt. Svyatoslav Palamar said.

1 min ago

Top Republican on US House Foreign Affairs Committee is confident Congress can pass Ukraine aid quickly

From CNN's Ali Main and Daniella Diaz

Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed confidence on Sunday that a new aid package for Ukraine could pass in Congress relatively quickly.

"I think time is of the essence," he told ABC's "This Week," adding that he believes the next two to three weeks are going to be "very pivotal" in Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Texas Republican said he wished Congress had been presented even earlier with the $33 billion supplemental funding bill for Ukraine aid that President Biden outlined last week.

"I don't think we have a lot of time to waste in Congress. I wish we'd had this a little bit sooner, but we have it now," he said, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos that if it were up to him, he would call the House back from recess this week to pass the aid legislation.

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led an official congressional delegation to Kyiv, where the group discussed humanitarian and financial assistance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every day we don't send [Ukraine] more weapons is a day where more people will be killed and a day where they could lose this war. I think they can win it. But we have to give them the tools to do it," he explained.

Pressed on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to using nuclear weapons, McCaul answered "that's always a concern."

He said he thinks Russia's potential use of a chemical weapon or tactical nuclear weapon would be "beyond the pale" and "crosses a red line."

If that happens, he said, the US and allies would have to respond "in kind."

On the Senate side, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez told Fox that they could take up the bill "either this week or next."

"Either this week, or the next of course, if there is consensus, if there is an agreement, as you know, anything can go through the Senate through unanimous consent," he said on "Fox News Sunday." "If somehow there is a desire to start picking it apart or having amendments to it, it could last longer, but time is of the essence."

27 min ago

Lions trapped in a zoo in Kharkiv are now safe in Odesa

From CNN's Tim Lister

One of the white lions is seen in an enclosure at the zoo in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 14.
One of the white lions is seen in an enclosure at the zoo in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 14. (Str/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Two lions that were trapped at the zoo in Kharkiv as fighting raged in the region have begun a new life hundreds of miles away in the zoo at Odesa.

The manager of Odesa zoo, Ihor Beliakov, said he and his deputy had driven to Kharkiv to collect the lions.

They drove all night to get to Kharkiv, loaded the lions into their van at 7 a.m. and then drove all the way back to Odesa — an 18-hour trip as they avoided the frontlines.

"The lions were silent during the trip. There were no incidents on the way, we were not shelled, nothing like that," Beliakov said. 

They only had to refuel once, and perhaps unsurprisingly there were no lines. 

The lions are now recovering in Odesa.

"They eat well," Beliakov said — and there are hopes that the two six year-olds will have cubs. 

They have been renamed after characters in " The Lion King" — Mufasa and Nala. 

Beliakov said the workers at the Kharkiv Eco-Park were heroes for getting so many of the animals there to safety. 

40 min ago

Ukraine's Ambassador to US says Pelosi's Kyiv visit was "symbolic"

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said Sunday the recent visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Kyiv was "symbolic" and that Ukraine looks forward to the approval by the US Congress of a $33 billion supplemental funding bill aimed at supporting Ukraine over the next several months.

"We need all the assistance we can get in defensive weapons, in military support, in financial support but also in humanitarian support," Markarova said in an interview with ABC's "This Week." "We look forward to Congress approving it" and "we count on the US in this," she said.

Markarova reiterated Kyiv's position that "for us there is no question Ukraine will win" the war with Russia, adding "the question is how many brave Ukrainians we will lose."

On Saturday, Pelosi led the first official US congressional delegation to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began. 

1 hr 35 min ago

Ukraine's prosecutor general says there's more than 9,000 cases of war crimes being investigated

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venedictova speaks to journalists during an investigation in Bucha, Ukraine on April 12.
Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venedictova speaks to journalists during an investigation in Bucha, Ukraine on April 12. (Mikhail Palinchak/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

The prosecutor general of Ukraine said her office is opening new cases of alleged war crimes by Russian forces, with a total of 9,158 criminal cases "involving purely war crimes."

"We have already identified specific war criminals," said Iryna Venedictova. "There are 15 people in the Kyiv region for instance, 10 of them in Bucha. We are holding them accountable for torture, rape, and looting."

Ukrainian prosecutors named ten Russian soldiers last week as suspected of a variety of crimes in Bucha.

On the identification of victims in Bucha, Venedictova said that some bodies cannot be identified and DNA samples are collected.

"Unfortunately, we have grounds to open new cases every day: the death of civilians, bombing, deportation of our citizens and children to the occupied territories and to the territory of the aggressor state, etc," she said.

She said the cases covered the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

Venedictova added that Ukraine was receiving international assistance in its investigations.

"Now we have a team of French experts, and experts from Slovakia. We are waiting for the experts from Lithuania next Tuesday," she said.

2 hr 27 min ago

It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh

In a signal that the United States is stepping up its support for Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Kyiv with a congressional delegation on Saturday, becoming the most high-level American official to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky since the war began more than two months ago.

The visit was kept under wraps until Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers returned to Poland, where they held a press conference on Sunday and pledged to "stand with Ukraine until victory is won."

But there was no sign of a détente over the weekend, as fighting continued to rage on the front line in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that Russia was reinforcing its two-week-old offensive in the country's industrial heartland, pouring in more weapons and military equipment.

Here are some other developments:

  • Russia's renewed offensive: Russian artillery fire and airstrikes this weekend have pounded a large swathe of territory, from Kharkiv in the north to Zaporizhzhia region in the south, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of the main targets of Russian forces is the industrial town of Sloviansk in Donetsk. The General Staff said Russian forces were trying to break through Ukrainian defensive lines around Olenivka. Altogether in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, nine enemy attacks had been repulsed.
  • Mariupol evacuations: There is a small glimmer of hope for civilians trapped in Mariupol. The city council said Sunday there was a "chance" of an evacuation corridor from the besieged city to Zaporizhzhia. The news comes a day after some women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, a Ukrainian commander and Russian media said. It is unclear where they were taken. City officials say about 100,000 people remain in Mariupol.
  • The Azovstal steel plant: Nearly every building at the sprawling steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, has been destroyed, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show. Some civilians have been evacuated from the plant after a ceasefire was introduced, according to a Ukrainian commander inside.
  • Explosions in Odesa: Multiple explosions in the southern city of Odesa were reported soon after 6 p.m. local time by Ukrainian media and witnesses. One witness told CNN she saw at least one combat plane over the city. The runway at Odesa's airport had been damaged, according to the Ukrainian military.
  • Russian tanks destroyed: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the Ukrainian army has already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks, nearly 200 Russian aircraft, and almost 2,500 armored fighting vehicles.
2 hr 49 min ago

Mariupol officials say there is "chance" of evacuation Sunday

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva and Tim Lister

There is a "chance" to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday, Mariupol's city council has announced.

It urges people to gather at 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) near a shopping center called "Port City" in order to evacuate them to the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

"If you have relatives or acquaintances in Mariupol, try to contact them by all ways. Call, text and say that it is possible to go to Zaporozhzhia, where it is safe," the Council said on Telegram.

"We pray that everything works," it added.

A local telegram channel said earlier that through 3 p.m. local time a "green corridor" would be open for citizens wishing to enter territory "controlled by the enemy in the Kamensky district."

There are about 100,000 people still in Mariupol, even though most of the city has been severely damaged by weeks of shelling and airstrikes by Russian forces.

Some context: Mariupol is home to the Azovstal steel plant, which has been subjected to heavy Russian bombardment in recent weeks. Hundreds of people, dozens of whom are injured, are thought to be inside the steel-making complex.

Earlier Sunday, Russian state news agencies said that 46 civilians had been evacuated from the vicinity of the plant, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Their reports followed comments from a a Ukrainian commander inside the plant who said some civilians have been evacuated from the steel works after the introduction of a ceasefire.

It was hoped that these civilians, all women and children, would go to the "agreed destination" of Zaporizhzhia, Capt. Svyatoslav Palamar said.

3 hr 45 min ago

Ukrainian family displaced twice in eight years by Russian forces

From CNN's Natalie Gallón and Maryna Marukhnych

As hundreds of evacuees arrived overnight at a processing center for internally displaced persons in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, for one family it was an all-too-familiar experience.

For the second time in eight years, a Ukrainian family had been forced to flee their home, they told CNN.

Having lost their home in Crimea when Russia captured and annexed the territory in 2014, they moved north to Kherson.

Yet when Kherson was taken by Russia in the first week of March, the family were once again forced to abandon their home and flee north, this time to Kryvyi Rih.

They joined the 500 evacuees who arrived overnight at the city's Narodnyi Dim processing center, a CNN team was told.

The center has been open and supporting evacuees since the start of the war, with around 50,000 people registering and transiting through, said the center's acting head Natalya Patrusheva.

Spread over two floors, neat racks of clothes hold everything from small items for babies to clothing for adults. The CNN team saw boxes of food and other basic supplies piled up against the walls.

After being processed, evacuees are assisted by volunteers. Some evacuees move on by train to Lviv, in the far west of Ukraine, while others travel on by bus to cities such as Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi.

Some context: Over 7.7 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine after being forced to flee their homes by Russia's invasion, according to a report by the International Organization for Migration published last month.

According to the third Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, published April 21, the number of internally displaced people in Ukraine has risen to at least 17.5% – or more than one in six – of Ukraine’s pre-war population.

With more than 5 million refugees having left Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of at least 12.7 million people have been left displaced since the beginning of the Russian invasion in late February.

They fled Ukraine to protect their children. Now these mothers are returning home
RELATED

They fled Ukraine to protect their children. Now these mothers are returning home

4 hr 12 min ago

Pelosi says "America stands with Ukraine" after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she traveled to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and send "a clear message to the world that America stands with Ukraine."

Pelosi led the first official US congressional delegation to visit the country since Russia's invasion began more than two months ago.

"America stands with Ukraine, we stand with Ukraine until victory is won, and we stand with NATO," Pelosi told reporters in Rzeszow, Poland, after leaving Ukraine.

Pelosi said that she and Zelensky discussed humanitarian and financial assistance during her visit, which lasted just over three hours. She said it was "a great honor" to meet with Zelensky and "to convey to him a message of unity from the US Congress and a message of appreciation." 