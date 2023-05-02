World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:47 a.m. ET, May 2, 2023
11 min ago

Russia is still fighting for control of Bakhmut and has suffered major casualties. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on April 23.
Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on April 23. (Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters)

Russia's winter offensive has “backfired” as its forces suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December, according to new estimated figures announced by the Biden administration on Monday.

White House official John Kirby told reporters Russia has "exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces" and the US estimates more than 20,000 of its troops have been killed in action in recent months. 

The US defines a “casualty” as wounded or killed.  

Here are the latest developments:

  • Missile toll rises: At least two people were killed and 40 others injured Monday following a Russian strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that "all assigned targets were hit" in a fresh round of missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday.
  • Intense combat: The Ukrainian military says it is locked in a “positional struggle” as fierce fighting rages in Bakhmut, adding it has been able to push back Russian forces after a series of counterattacks. A spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that for all its efforts, Russia still had not been able to “completely” capture Bakhmut. 
  • Mixed messages: Ukraine said it has “no knowledge” of a peace mission involving the Vatican to resolve the conflict with Russia. “President Zelensky has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf,” a Ukrainian official close to the presidential office told CNN. “If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."
  • Russia railway blast: Video footage taken at the scene of Monday's track explosion, which caused a freight train derailment in Bryansk, Russia, shows dozens of destroyed and burned out rail cars smoldering as emergency crews put out several fires. The region’s governor said on Telegram that an explosive detonated on the Bryansk-Unecha railway, which borders Ukraine. There were no casualties, he added. 
  • "Irregular" talks: Dialogue between Washington and Moscow on the status of detained Americans has been "irregular," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Blinken also called for the immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich
3 min ago

Video shows burning train after explosion in Russian region near Ukraine

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Josh Pennington

Pro-Kremlin blogger and activist, Sergey Karnaukhov posted videos from the scene of the incident.
Pro-Kremlin blogger and activist, Sergey Karnaukhov posted videos from the scene of the incident. (Sergey Karnaukhov/Telegram)

Video footage taken at the scene of Monday's track explosion, which caused a freight train derailment in Bryansk, Russia, shows dozens of destroyed and burned out rail cars smoldering as emergency crews put out several fires.

Alexander Bogomaz, the region’s governor, wrote on Telegram that an explosive detonated 136 kilometers (85 miles) along the Bryansk-Unecha railway, which borders Ukraine. He added there are no casualties. 

"You must highlight the wretchedness of those who are doing the planning in the Ukrainian special forces. They came here and put down mines, blew up a commercial train. How vile!" said Sergey Karnaukhov, the pro-Kremlin blogger and activist who posted videos from the scene of the incident.

"I just spoke to the guys who were driving the train, the machinists," Karnaukhov said in one video. "No one's hurt, everyone's happy. But there's just one question: Why did you do this? There is no explanation."

CNN cannot independently verify the allegations made by Karnaukhov as to who was responsible for the derailment. Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident. 

1 hr 22 min ago

Ukraine says it has no knowledge of peace mission involving Vatican to resolve conflict with Russia

From CNN's Matthew Chance

Ukraine said it has “no knowledge” of a peace mission involving the Vatican to resolve the conflict with Russia.

“President Zelensky has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf,” a Ukrainian official close to the presidential office told CNN.

“If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."

The official dismissed any papal role after Pope Francis on Sunday told journalists the Vatican is part of a mission to end the war in Ukraine. “The mission is in the course now, but it is not yet public,” he said after a three-day trip to Hungary.

“When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pope added.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met Francis at the Vatican and said he had discussed a “peace formula” put forward by Zelensky and invited the pope to visit Ukraine.

1 hr 21 min ago

Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December, Biden administration estimates

From CNN's Betsy Klein and DJ Judd

Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December and the "stunning" number is a key signal that Moscow's winter offensive has “backfired,” according to new estimated figures announced by the Biden administration on Monday.

White House official John Kirby told reporters Russia has "exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces" and the US estimates more than 20,000 of its troops have been killed in action in recent months.

The US is defining the term “casualty” as both wounded and killed.  

Kirby, who serves as National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, noted that “nearly half” of those casualties were fighters with the Russian private company Wagner — whom CNN has reported have experienced horrific experiences on the battlefield following minimal training and little leadership.

Kirby lambasted a recent assertion from Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who said Sunday that his group had only suffered 94 casualties. Kirby called Prigozhin's comments “just a ludicrous claim.” 

Pressed on the source of the new 100,000 figure, Kirby said it was “based on some downgraded intelligence that we’ve been able to collect.” He declined to provide information on Ukrainian casualties, noting that the US has “never” provided such information and would defer to Ukraine on the matter.

Kirby added that the Ukrainians “are the victims here, Russia is the aggressor, and I'm simply not going to put information in the public domain that's going to, again, make it any harder for the Ukrainians."

The official noted that it's ultimately Ukraine's decision to declassify the information and make their casualty figures public. "I don't need to abide by that same sense of courtesy for the Russians — haven't done it and I ain't going to start now," he said.

With regards to fighting on the ground, Kirby said “most” of Russia’s efforts have “stalled and failed” as the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut continues. He added that Russia has made “incremental” gains in the town that has “very little strategic value.” 

“The bottom line is that Russia's attempted offensive has backfired. After months of fighting and extraordinary losses, Russia continues to be focused on a single Ukrainian city with limited strategic value," the official said.

Kirby said any decision about a spring counteroffensive from Ukraine would be “for President (Volodymyr) Zelensky to make,” but the US will continue to provide military aid and support. 

The US official also told reporters a future package for Ukraine would be unveiled "very soon."

"What we want to stay focused on is making sure that we're helping them be as ready as they can be for whenever they choose to step off. And that means, obviously, in material support,” he told reporters.

1 hr 24 min ago

Russia still hasn't completely captured Bakhmut, Ukraine military says

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London and Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

The Ukrainian military says it is locked in a “positional struggle” as fierce fighting rages in Bakhmut, adding it has been able to push back Russian forces after a series of counterattacks.

“I can definitely confirm the information that the enemy in Bakhmut left some positions after some of our counterattacks,” Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told a national broadcaster. 

“There is a positional struggle there,” Cherevatyi said, explaining that the front line was constantly shifting. “Sometimes the enemy has some success after a powerful artillery strike and the destruction of infrastructure, and they can move forward. But we counterattack and often win back our positions after inflicting fire on the enemy.”

Cherevatyi added that for all its efforts, Russia still had not been able to “completely” capture the eastern city. 

And although the Russian military’s airborne units had reinforced positions in Bakhmut, Wagner forces continued to be the ones carrying out the assaults, he added. 

“However, due to heavy losses, they have been reinforced by airborne units. In addition, in an effort to capture Bakhmut completely, we also note that the enemy is also using snipers from special units and even special services (counterterrorism, for instance) to hit our positions as much as possible," he said.

Cherevatyi said Russian forces were having to be more mindful of their use of artillery shells and rockets, but rejected claims by Wagner founder and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin that his fighters were being starved of ammunition.

He concluded by defending Ukraine’s strategy for the region, stating "the enemy has not been able to take Bakhmut for nine months."

“Thus, we are conducting a successful defense operation and are achieving our main goal: destroying the enemy's military potential, personnel, and equipment to the maximum extent possible," he said. "In particular, Wagner is close to being completely destroyed."
3 hr 5 min ago

Former US marine killed in Ukraine, family says

From CNN's Natalie Gallón, Nick Paton Walsh, Jennifer Hansler and Teele Rebane

A former US Marine, Cooper “Harris” Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine.

Andrews, from Cleveland, Ohio, was hit by a mortar, his mother, Willow Andrews said, likely on April 19 on the so-called “Road of Life” — a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces but also evacuate civilians.

Andrew’s body has yet to be recovered, she said, owing to the ongoing fighting around the city, whose outsized symbolic importance has led to intense fighting as Moscow desperately tries to seize it.

Andrews worked for an activist group known as the Resistance Committee, according to their social media statements. They said he was killed assisting the evacuation of civilians from the city. Andrews left Cleveland, Ohio in November and joined the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, a group of foreign fighters helping the Ukrainian military. His contract ended in March, Mrs. Andrews said, and he decided to stay on.

The US Department of State said on Monday it could “confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine,” without naming the individual.

“We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

CNN has reached out to the Ukrainian military for comment but has yet to hear back.