Russia's winter offensive has “backfired” as its forces suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December, according to new estimated figures announced by the Biden administration on Monday.
White House official John Kirby told reporters Russia has "exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces" and the US estimates more than 20,000 of its troops have been killed in action in recent months.
The US defines a “casualty” as wounded or killed.
Here are the latest developments:
- Missile toll rises: At least two people were killed and 40 others injured Monday following a Russian strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that "all assigned targets were hit" in a fresh round of missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday.
- Intense combat: The Ukrainian military says it is locked in a “positional struggle” as fierce fighting rages in Bakhmut, adding it has been able to push back Russian forces after a series of counterattacks. A spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that for all its efforts, Russia still had not been able to “completely” capture Bakhmut.
- Mixed messages: Ukraine said it has “no knowledge” of a peace mission involving the Vatican to resolve the conflict with Russia. “President Zelensky has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf,” a Ukrainian official close to the presidential office told CNN. “If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."
- Russia railway blast: Video footage taken at the scene of Monday's track explosion, which caused a freight train derailment in Bryansk, Russia, shows dozens of destroyed and burned out rail cars smoldering as emergency crews put out several fires. The region’s governor said on Telegram that an explosive detonated on the Bryansk-Unecha railway, which borders Ukraine. There were no casualties, he added.
- "Irregular" talks: Dialogue between Washington and Moscow on the status of detained Americans has been "irregular," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Blinken also called for the immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.