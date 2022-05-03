World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Roe v. Wade draft opinion

2022 primary elections

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Ben Church, Ed Upright, Sana Noor Haq, Jessie Yeung, Andrew Raine and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET, May 3, 2022
1 hr 19 min ago

Russia and Ukraine are both reporting fighting around Azovstal plant in Mariupol

From CNN's Olga Voitovych, Tim Lister in Lviv and Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

A view of heavily damaged Asovstal steel plant following airstrikes in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout image from a video released on May 3.
A view of heavily damaged Asovstal steel plant following airstrikes in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout image from a video released on May 3. (Azov Regiment/Reuters)

Video from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol shows thick columns of smoke rising from the area of the Azovstal steel plant amid the sound of heavy explosions. 

Russian forces are launching fresh attacks on the ruined complex, according to official accounts from both sides. 

All night long the plant was hit by artillery, naval artillery and aircraft. Two civilian women in one of the bunkers were killed as a result of a massive air strike," Denys Shlega, a commander in the National Guard, told Ukrainian television from Azovstal.

The Azov regiment posted images of the bodies of two women inside the complex.  

"Since the morning, the enemy has been trying to assault the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armored vehicles. Our soldiers bravely repel all attacks," Shlega said.

Sviatoslav Palamar, an Azov Regiment commander also inside the complex, told CNN on Tuesday that Azovstal "is now being assaulted."

The field hospital had been badly damaged and "the doctors who perform operations are in very difficult conditions and do everything possible and impossible. Currently, there are about 500 wounded at the plant," Shlega added.

About 200 civilians are still at the plant, including about 20 children, Shlega said.

Russian state media RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that Ukrainian fighters “took advantage of the ceasefire at Azovstal and assumed firing positions.” The outlet cited the Russian defense ministry spokesperson Vadim Astafiev. RIA Novosti reported that Russian troops continue to the attack those firing positions.

“They have left the bunkers and assumed defensive positions on the territory of the plant. Currently, the DPR troops and the Russian armed forces are starting to destroy those positions with artillery and aviation," Astafiev said. 

On Sunday, about 100 civilians were able to leave the plant in an evacuation organized by the United Nations and International Red Cross, but there have been no evacuations since then.

1 hr 23 min ago

UK prime minister unveils new military aid to Ukraine

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claps during a session of a parliament while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers in Kyiv, Ukraine, via videolink, on May 3.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claps during a session of a parliament while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers in Kyiv, Ukraine, via videolink, on May 3. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 300 million euros ($376 million) in new military aid to Ukraine, telling the Ukrainian parliament that the country "will win" against Russia.

According to a transcript provided by Johnson's office, he said: 

"We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold [Russia] to account for these war crimes, and in this moment of uncertainty, of continuing fear and doubt, I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free."

The military aid includes "radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices."

"We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," Johnson added.

2 hr 14 min ago

Putin signs decree on retaliatory sanctions against West

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree announcing retaliatory economic measures in response to the “unfriendly actions” of foreign states and international organizations on Tuesday, according to the document published on the official government’s website.

Putin’s decree prohibits making transactions and fulfilling obligations to foreign individuals and legal entities that have fallen under the sanctions, such as trading and export products and resources, without specifying which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.

Russian state authorities, organizations and individuals are prohibited "to make transactions (including conclude foreign trade contracts) with legal entities, individuals and organizations under their control, in respect of which special economic measures are applied; to perform before persons, under sanctions, obligations under completed transactions (including concluded foreign trade contracts), if such obligations are not fulfilled or not fully fulfilled," the document said.

According to the decree, these are the necessary measures to protect Russia’s national interests "in connection with the unfriendly actions of the United States of America and foreign states and international organizations that have joined them, which contradict international law and are aimed at illegally restricting or depriving the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of the right to property."

The decree said it is in effect until the economic measures are canceled.

2 hr 18 min ago

At least 9 people killed by shelling and air strikes across Donetsk, regional officials say

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

The regional military administration in Donetsk said nine people have been killed by artillery barrages and air strikes carried out by Russian forces.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Russian planes had bombed the town of Avdiivka Tuesday morning and that a residential area in the central part of the city was under attack. He said the same area had come under rocket fire on Monday night.

"At least 3 people have been killed and 2 wounded and 8 houses damaged," he said.

Shelling of the town of Vuhledar killed three people, and three more civilians were killed in the shelling of Lyman, a town that has been severely damaged in the last few days, according to video geolocated by CNN. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Russia accuses Israel of supporting “neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv,” repeating false claim about Ukraine's government

From CNN’s Richard Allen Greene in Jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24. (Debbie Hill/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia accused Israel of supporting “the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv” Tuesday, raising the stakes in a high-level diplomatic dispute between Moscow and the Jewish state over Ukraine, anti-Semitism and Adolf Hitler.

The accusation potentially increases pressure on Israel.

Israel voted in the United Nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has accused Russia of war crimes.

But the Jewish state has not fully joined Western sanctions on Moscow or supplied Ukraine with weapons, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian salvo came in a thousand-word broadside from the Foreign Ministry which used examples of forced Jewish collaboration with the Nazis and contemporary instances of anti-Semitism in Ukraine to defend Vladimir Putin’s tendentious claim to have invaded Ukraine in order to “de-Nazify” the country.

Israeli officials also responded with fury Monday to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserting that Hitler had “Jewish blood.”

Lavrov was attempting to deflect a question about why Russia asserted that Ukraine was in the grip of neo-Nazis when its President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

Foreign Minister Lapid responded Monday that Lavrov’s “remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error,” and Prime Minister Bennett called Lavrov’s statement “lies.”

2 hr 29 min ago

Scores of people evacuated from Lyman as Russia continues attack

From CNN’s Mick Krever and Olha Konovalova in Raihorodok, Ukraine

People sit in a bulletproof bus as they evacuate from the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, Ukraine, on May 2.
People sit in a bulletproof bus as they evacuate from the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, Ukraine, on May 2. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian volunteers and police evacuated scores of people on Tuesday from Lyman, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as the Russian military bombarded the town with artillery fire.

A CNN team saw an armored coach and several other vehicles drive back and forth twice to Lyman, carrying men, women, and children of all ages.

“I'm not going back there. I'm afraid,” said 59-year-old Igor, who preferred to give only his first name out of privacy concerns.

“I took what I could with me. I left everything there. Even the house was left open.”

He said that he had been injured on Monday after a piece of shrapnel hit his neck.

My whole life flashed before my eyes in a second,” he told CNN. “Good thing the shard was red-hot, it cauterized the wound.”

From a few kilometers down the road, the CNN team could hear regular artillery exchanges from the Ukrainian and Russian militaries.

Some background: Russian forces are advancing on from the east on Lyman, a town on the main road to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

It has been shelled frequently in the last few days as Russian troops step up their offensive to seize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Ukrainian military says the Russians have injected fresh troops and artillery into the region, which has also suffered air and drone attacks.

2 hr 56 min ago

Fiji court rules US can seize superyacht believed to be owned by Russian oligarch

From CNN's Lizzy Yee in Hong Kong 

The super yacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15.
The super yacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun/AP)

Fiji's High Court has granted permission allowing the US to seize a superyacht that it claims belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

The vessel, called the Amadea, has been restrained from leaving Fijian waters since mid-April after Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed for its restraint and applied to register the US warrant. 

Justice Deepthi Amaratunga granted the US' order to seize the superyacht, a statement released on Tuesday said. 

The yacht is registered to Millemarin Investments Ltd, but the US claims it is "beneficially" owned by Kerimov, according to a DPP spokesperson, who added that the issue of ownership will likely be decided in a US court. 

CNN has reached out to Millemarin for comment, but has not yet heard back. 

According to Australian public broadcaster ABC, defense lawyer Feizal Haniff, acting for Millemarin, asked the court for a stay following the ruling.

"There is some indication that American authorities are wanting to take this boat away," Haniff told journalists outside court, ABC reported. "(The judge) said we have a right to appeal, and obviously he said that we will ensure that the boat is in Fiji while the stay application is filed."

Kerimov, a member of the Russian Federation Council, has been sanctioned by the US Treasury since 2018 in response to Russia's activity in Crimea and support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He has also been sanctioned by the UK and European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Some background: The news comes nearly a week after US President Joe Biden outlined a proposal that would further pressure Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine, including using money from their seized assets to fund Ukraine's defense.

He said the proposal would strengthen US law enforcement capabilities to seize property linked to Russia's kleptocracy.

"It's going to create new expedited procedures for forfeiture and seizure of these properties and it's going to ensure that when the oligarchs' assets are sold off, funds can be used directly to remedy the harm Russia caused and help rebuild Ukraine," Biden said.

The package — developed through an interagency process including the Treasury Department, Justice Department, State Department and Commerce Department — will "establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine and further strengthen related law enforcement tools," the White House said in a fact sheet.

CNN's Kate Sullivan, Arlette Saenz, Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 59 min ago

"The Russians didn't let them go": As Ukrainians flee to Zaporizhzhia, they leave loved ones behind

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh and Natalie Gallon 

A general view shows a registration and processing area for internally displaced people arriving from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 2.
A general view shows a registration and processing area for internally displaced people arriving from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 2. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

There were high expectations that evacuees from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol would finally arrive at a processing center in Zaporizhzhia, central Ukraine, on Monday, after a long and tortuous journey. 

Since then, however, the center based in a parking lot seems to contain more members of the media than families who have managed to flee.

The evacuees from Azovstal are now expected to arrive en masse later today.

For now, neatly organized rows of red-and-white plastic tape and wooden crates dictate where vehicles should enter to be registered and processed, while medical staff are on standby in a large white tent to coordinate the food, clothes and toys awaiting evacuees.

Families from villages south of Zaporizhzhia, near Mariupol and other regions in Ukraine have slowly trickled into the center. Some were weary from days of trying to reach Ukrainian-held territory. Others became teary eyed when seeing their loved ones.

Natasha told CNN she got lucky. Her family evacuated from Dniprorudne -- a small city north of Melitopol -- at around 6 a.m. on Monday. “There is a huge convoy of about 50 vehicles but they got stuck in Vasilivka. The Russians didn’t let them go,” she said.

The Russians said they have no orders to let people through, according to another evacuee Julia. Julia left on Monday morning and made it to Zaporizhzhia, although her boyfriend is still on the road. He left on Saturday.

“He’ll probably go back if the Russians don’t let them pass,” she said. "But for now, locals gave him a place to stay."

Some background: The standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine's unwavering resistance in the face of an enemy that far outnumbers them.

On Sunday, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from the sprawling industrial complex, which has been under heavy Russian bombardment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday evening that for the first time, the vital corridor to evacuate civilians from the plant had started working, paving the way for them to pass through.

Those evacuated Sunday emerged from the plant to rubble-strewn streets and unrecognizable neighborhoods in bombed-out Mariupol.

This was short-lived, however, as Russian shelling once again intensified and put a halt to further rescue efforts, the commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlegar said.

A further 100 people are thought to remain at the plant, including 20 children, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar, told Reuters on Monday.

CNN's Bernadette Tuazon, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isa Soares, Madalena Araujo and Oleksandra Ochman contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 23 min ago

Growing rift as top players slam Wimbledon decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes

From CNN's Issy Ronald

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky talks with journalists at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15.
Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky talks with journalists at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

There is a growing split between some of the world's leading tennis players over Wimbledon's decision to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Explaining its stance, Wimbledon said it didn't want to "benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime."

However, Rafael NadalAndy Murray and Novak Djokovic, who have won 10 Wimbledon titles between them, have joined the likes of the ATP and WTA in their opposition to the ban.

Ukrainian players have largely supported the ban, and Sergiy Stakhovsky -- who retired earlier this year and has since joined the Ukrainian army to defend his homeland -- condemned those pushing back.

Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How it is fair that Ukrainian kids cannot play tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying?" he said.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AETLC) decision marks the first time that Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from an elite tennis event following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more here:

