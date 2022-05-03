All eyes are on the steel plant in Mariupol, where civilians and the last Ukrainian defenders of the besieged city are sheltering against nonstop Russian assaults. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to press in the east, with warnings from the West that Russia's formal declaration of war could come within a week.
Here are the latest developments:
- Trapped in the steel plant: About 100 civilians, including women and elderly people, and about 20 children are still trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, according to a Ukrainian captain inside. They have faced constant bombardment from Russian forces, while running out of food and water inside, he said. About 100 civilians were evacuated from the plant Sunday, but a further planned evacuation for Monday did not take place.
- Civilian evacuations planned: There will be a civilian evacuation early Tuesday morning in Mariupol, according to the city council's Telegram channel. The agreement was struck with assistance from the United Nations and the Red Cross. Although it will evacuate Mariupol citizens, the convoy will actually be leaving from a roundabout near Berdiansk, a Russian-occupied city to the west of Mariupol.
- Strike in Odesa: A missile hit infrastructure facilities in the southern city of Odesa on Monday, including a church and a dormitory. Teenagers are among the casualties, with a 14-year-old boy killed and a 17-year-old girl wounded, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky’s claims have not been independently verified by CNN.
- Russia may declare war: US and Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, which would allow for the full mobilization of Russia’s reserve forces -- which officials say Russia desperately needs amid a growing manpower shortage. May 9 is known as Russia’s “Victory Day,” marking Russia's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
- Annexing the east: The US has “highly credible” intelligence reports that Russia will try to annex the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk “some time in mid-May,” said a US ambassador on Monday. There are also indications that Russia could be planning to declare and annex a “people’s republic” in the southeastern city of Kherson.
- Retaking Ukrainian territory: The Ukrainian military said its forces have won back control of several settlements to the north and east of Kharkiv, potentially making it more difficult for the Russians to launch missile and artillery attacks against the northeastern city.