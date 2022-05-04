World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Brad Lendon, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy and Ben Church, CNN

Updated 6:31 p.m. ET, May 4, 2022
2 hr 21 min ago

It's 11 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

This satellite image shows smoke rising at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 4.
This satellite image shows smoke rising at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 4. (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said Wednesday that new battles have broken out at the Azovstal plant, where hundreds of civilians are still trapped inside along with the last Ukrainian defenders in the city.

"Today there are heavy battles on the territory of our fortress, on the territory of Azovstal. Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult, because heavy artillery and tanks are firing all over the fortress; aviation is working, ships have approached and are also firing on the fortress," Boichenko said.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Boichenko said there were 30 children trapped at the plant still waiting to be rescued.

"They are waiting for a new negotiation procedure and a new evacuation mission," he said.

"We must understand that people are still dying. Unfortunately, enemy aviation and artillery are working and firing on the fortress constantly," he said. Two young women were killed at Azovstal earlier this week, he added.

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

  • Ukrainian commander at Azovstal says "enemy" broke into the plant complex during battles: The commander of the Azov Regiment soldiers inside the Azovstal plant, Lt. Col. Denys Prokopenko, says there are heavy battles unfolding in the complex after Russian forces breached its perimeter. Earlier Wednesday, the Ukrainian foreign minister said the plant still "holds" — despite relentless Russian attacks. "Despite all the statements by Russian officials that Mariupol is under their full control, this is not true. Azovstal, the stronghold — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol — still holds," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a Twitter livestream. In an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian parliament member David Arakhamia had confirmed that Russian troops have already reached the premises of the Azovstal steel plant. Arakhamia, who has led Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, also confirmed that Ukrainian authorities had managed to regain communications with Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal after losing touch with them earlier on Wednesday.
  • Russia says it will open evacuation corridors from the Azovstal plant Thursday: The Russian Ministry of Defense says it expects to open evacuation corridors for civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant near Mariupol starting Thursday.  "On May 5th , 6th and 7th , 2022, from 08:00 to 18:00 (Moscow time), in accordance with the decision of the leadership of the Russian Federation, which is based on humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians (workers, women and children), whose presence in the underground facilities of the plant was once again announced by the Kyiv authorities," the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday. 
  • Approximately 2,000 Russian troops remain in Mariupol, a senior US defense official says: Approximately 2,000 Russian troops — or the equivalent of two Russian battalion tactical groups (BTG) — remain dedicated to Mariupol, according to a senior US defense official. However, 10 Russian BTG’s that had been dedicated to the city are now attempting to move north and have paused, “either to create better defensive positions or to refit and re-posture themselves,” just south of the town of Velyka Novosilka, according to the official. The official said that the remaining forces in and around Mariupol may include some non-Russian fighters, including Chechens. Russian military progress in Ukraine “remains slow and uneven” in the north of the country, according to the official. 
  • Ukraine retakes a Kharkiv region village and inches closer towards Russian border: Ukrainian forces have retaken another village in the northern Kharkiv region as a counteroffensive continues against Russian forces. In a video circulating on Telegram, troops were seen placing a flag on a building in the village of Molodova, just 13 miles (almost 21 kilometers) southeast of the Ukraine-Russia border. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video. "This is how we liberate," a soldier is heard saying in the video. "Step-by-step, village-by-village. Our land." The counteroffensive to retake territory in Kharkiv has retaken a number of villages — about half a dozen in the area — in the last two weeks.
  • UK announces more Russia sanctions and targets media outlets over "disinformation": The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced further sanctions against 63 Russian citizens and entities, including against Russian media companies "behind Putin's vicious disinformation campaign" and their employees. Russian war correspondents embedded with Russian forces in Ukraine and several Russian media outlets are among those sanctioned. Aside from asset freezes and travel bans, new legislation introduced means social media, internet services and app store companies "must take action to block content from two of Russia's major sources of disinformation, RT and Sputnik," according to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). 
  • EU wants to remove Russia's largest bank from SWIFT system and ban state-owned broadcasters: In addition to proposing a ban on Russian oil, the European Union is taking several other measures against Moscow over its war in Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. In a series of tweets, she said the bloc plans to: List individuals who committed war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine; remove Russia's largest bank Sberbank and two other companies from the SWIFT system, a messaging service that connects financial institutions around the world; ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters from the European airwaves because they "amplify Putin's lies and propaganda aggressively."
  • Biden says US is "open to additional sanctions" on Russia after EU announces new round of sanctions: After the European Union and UK announced additional sanctions on Russia, US President Joe Biden said "we are always open to additional sanctions." He added: "I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," Biden told reporters at the White House Wednesday while discussing the US economy.

2 hr 28 min ago

Ukrainian commander at Azovstal says "enemy" broke into the plant complex during battles

From CNN's Julia Presniakova and Roman Tymotsko

The commander of the Azov Regiment soldiers inside the Azovstal plant, Lt. Col. Denys Prokopenko, says there are heavy battles inside the complex after Russian forces breached its perimeter. 

“For two days now, the enemy has broken into the territory of the plant. There are heavy bloody battles," he said.

Prokopenko continued, "I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the enemy's onslaught. I thank the whole world for the tremendous support of the Mariupol garrison. The situation is extremely difficult, but we continue to carry out the order to keep the defense."

2 hr 44 min ago

US defense official: Russian forces attempted to hit "critical infrastructure" in Ukraine during airstrikes

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that during the most recent round of airstrikes on Ukraine, Russian forces were “attempting to hit what we assess to be critical infrastructure targets out towards the West” in Ukraine including “electrical power, transportation hubs, that kind of thing,”

Despite those strikes, the US is still able to “flow” military assistance into the region, including “weapons systems” and other materials, Kirby said.

The US knows weapons and other materials are still getting to Ukraine “because we talk to the Ukrainians every single day,” he added.

The US Defense Department is “still assessing the degree to which” the Russians hit what they targeted, Kirby said.

2 hr 10 min ago

Russia's defense ministry says it will open evacuation corridors from Azovstal plant Thursday 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Katharina Krebs and Zahra Ullah

A view shows damage at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 3.
A view shows damage at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 3. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian Ministry of Defense says it expects to open evacuation corridors for civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant near Mariupol starting Thursday.  

"On May 5th , 6th and 7th , 2022, from 08:00 to 18:00 (Moscow time), in accordance with the decision of the leadership of the Russian Federation, which is based on humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians (workers, women and children), whose presence in the underground facilities of the plant was once again announced by the Kyiv authorities," the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday. 

"During this period, the Russian Armed Forces and the military formations of the Donetsk People's Republic unilaterally will cease any hostilities, the military units will withdraw to a safe distance and ensure the evacuation of civilians in any direction they choose, both to the territory of the Russian Federation and to areas controlled by the Kyiv authorities," the ministry continued in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the steel plant where civilians and soldiers sheltered for two months from Russian attacks a "stronghold of Ukrainian resistance." 

Ukrainian parliament member David Arakhamia told Radio Svoboda Wednesday that Russian forces have reached the premises of the plant. Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Azov regiment continue to maintain that Russian forces have had "no success" in their attempts to storm the plant. 

A joint effort between the Ukrainian authorities, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross succeeded in evacuating more 100 civilians out of the steel plant last Sunday. 

3 hr 17 min ago

Russia revokes visa-free entry for many European diplomat passport holders

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the cancellation of visa-free entry for diplomatic passport holders and visa procedures for government officials from most European countries in its tweet Wednesday. 

"Russia has revoked visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic passports, as well as simplified visa procedures for members of official delegations, governments, parliaments, judiciaries, and journalists from the EU, Denmark, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet.

3 hr 37 min ago

Azovstal steel plant still "holds," despite relentless Russian attacks, Ukrainian foreign minister says

From CNN's Anastasia Graham Yooll and Niamh Kennedy in London

The Azovstal steel plant still "holds," despite relentless attacks from Russian forces, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday.

"Despite all the statements by Russian officials that Mariupol is under their full control, this is not true. Azovstal, the stronghold — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol — still holds," Kuleba said in a Twitter livestream Wednesday. 

In an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian parliament member David Arakhamia confirmed that Russian troops have already reached the premises of the Azovstal steel plant. Arakhamia, who has led Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, also confirmed that Ukrainian authorities had managed to regain communications with Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal after losing touch with them earlier on Wednesday.

The soldiers and civilians still in Azovstal continue to suffer "endless attacks" from Russian forces, Kuleba said, stressing that the sustained artillery fire and aerial bombardment are putting their lives at risk. 

3 hr 28 min ago

Ukraine retakes a Kharkiv region village and inches closer towards Russian border

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Tim Lister

(From Telegram)
(From Telegram)

Ukrainian forces have retaken another village in the northern Kharkiv region as a counteroffensive continues against Russian forces.

In a video circulating Telegram, troops were seen placing a flag on a building in the village of Molodova, just 13 miles southeast of the Ukraine-Russia border. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video.

"This is how we liberate," a soldier is heard saying in the video. "Step-by-step, village-by-village. Our land."

The counteroffensive to retake territory in Kharkiv has retaken a number of villages — about half a dozen in the area — in the last two weeks.

Not only are forces in the region nearing the Russian border, but they are also inching closer to vital Russian supply lines that run from the border down to Russian-occupied Izium and into the Donetsk region.

Resupplying forces in Izium and the northern Donetsk oblast is critical for the Russian advance in western Ukraine. The majority of the fighting, and shelling, in Ukraine is taking place in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 

Russian forces there are aided by Russian-backed separatists in both Donetsk and Luhansk. 

4 hr 38 min ago

Hungary will not agree to EU's current proposed ban on Russian oil imports, spokesperson says

From CNN's Eion McSweeney in London

Hungary won't get on board with the European Union's plan to ban Russian oil imports in its current form because it is "against Hungarian national energy security," according to the spokesperson for the prime minister.

"The proposal on behalf of Brussels is suggesting that it should be done by the end of next year. The shortest period — we've been clear on that, our oil companies have been clear on that — is three to five years," Zoltan Kovacs, spokesperson to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told CNN's Eleni Giokos Wednesday.  "The very essence of decision-making in Europe is consensus ... We maintain and we've been telling Brussels and all the European states, that on Hungary's behalf, it simply cannot be done as they require."

The European Union is proposing to ban all oil imports from Russia by the end of the year and remove the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT international payments network. In a sign of possible discord among EU member states following the announcement on proposals, Kovacs tweeted that Hungary —which heavily depends on Russian oil imports — does not see how an oil embargo transition would be manageable.

Kovacs confirmed in Wednesday's interview that tension exists between the European Union, Hungary and Slovakia, another country heavily reliant on Russian oil. He told CNN that the differences have "nothing to do with emotions, political like or dislike."

"We haven't received much assistance on behalf of the European Union so far, beyond the energy terminal in Croatia. So simply neither resources nor capacity, nor alternative resources, are available for Hungary for the moment and for the foreseeable future," he added.

When pressed on any energy alternatives Hungary may have at its disposal, Kovacs said that "it's a matter of hard physical fact on the ground."

"Hungary is a landlocked country. We have inherited a one-sided dependence on Russia after the fall of communism."

Kovacs also strenuously denied reports that long-serving leader Orban has the ear of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was pre-warned of the invasion of Ukraine. Hungary has "received information and intelligence with the same pace and the same time as other NATO allies," he said.  

3 hr 45 min ago

"No success" for Russian troops at Azovstal, Ukrainian Armed Forces say

From CNN’s Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

In this photo taken from video, smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 3.
In this photo taken from video, smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 3. (AP Photo)

Russian troops continue to storm the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Wednesday "with no success," according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Blockades and attempts to destroy our units in the Azovstal area in Mariupol continue. In some areas, with the support of aircraft, the Russian enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant. There has been no success,” adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Stupun said in a video update. 

New battles continue to rage at Azovstal where “hundreds of civilians remain trapped, including 30 children,” the mayor of Mariupol told Ukrainian TV.

The Interior Ministry of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic has published a video on showing ongoing bombardment, explosions and heavy plumes of smoke coming from the facilities within Azovstal. CNN analysis of the damage visible in the video confirms the footage was likely filmed this week. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russian Armed Forces were not “storming” the Azovstal plant, and instead described them as suppressing “attempts by militants” to take new firing positions. 