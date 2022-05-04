Four planned evacuation corridors to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday "if safety situation allows"

A drone video shows a smoldering Russian military vehicle in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine. (Courtesy Ukrainian Armed Forces)

The Ukrainian military took out a number of Russian military vehicles in Oleksandrivka, south southeast of Russian-occupied Izium, newly released video from the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows.

The armed forces did not disclose where, or when, the video was taken. CNN verified its authenticity, and has geolocated it to Oleksandrivka, a small village in the Donestk oblast.

Sensory satellite data from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System has detected a number of fires in the village, and around the area, since April 27.

In the drone video, there are a number of smoldering Russian military vehicles.

In a Sunday briefing posted on Telegram, the Ukraine Armed Forces said Russian forces were moving south from the Kharkiv oblast and into Oleksandrivka.

According to briefing, the Russians were attempting to advance on Lyman, a strategic and heavily contested city just south of the village.

In recent weeks, the Russian military has conducted repeated military strikes on Lyman, including on its railroad infrastructure.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also admitted to military activity near Oleksandrivka, saying in a Monday briefing posted to Telegram that they targeted the area around the village with missiles.