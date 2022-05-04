Four planned evacuation corridors to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday "if safety situation allows"

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced four planned evacuation corridors to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday “if the safety situation allows.”
They are planned from Mariupol, Lunacharske Circle, Tokmak and Vasylivka, Vereshchuk said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday that 156 people arrived to Zaporizhzhia from the besieged Azovstal steel plant and surrounding areas in Mariupol by evacuation corridors.
"I am grateful to all of those on whom the salvation of these people depended. Who agreed and who helped. I am grateful to everyone who provided physical movement of people through the humanitarian corridor," he said.