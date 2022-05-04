World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Brad Lendon, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy and Ben Church, CNN

Updated 0845 GMT (1645 HKT) May 4, 2022
4 hr 46 min ago

Four planned evacuation corridors to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday "if safety situation allows"

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced four planned evacuation corridors to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday “if the safety situation allows.”

They are planned from Mariupol, Lunacharske Circle, Tokmak and Vasylivka, Vereshchuk said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday that 156 people arrived to Zaporizhzhia from the besieged Azovstal steel plant and surrounding areas in Mariupol by evacuation corridors.

"I am grateful to all of those on whom the salvation of these people depended. Who agreed and who helped. I am grateful to everyone who provided physical movement of people through the humanitarian corridor," he said.

4 hr 44 min ago

Ukrainians strike Russian positions in Oleksandrivka, newly released video shows

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Tim Lister

A drone video shows a smoldering Russian military vehicle in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine.
A drone video shows a smoldering Russian military vehicle in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine. (Courtesy Ukrainian Armed Forces)

The Ukrainian military took out a number of Russian military vehicles in Oleksandrivka, south southeast of Russian-occupied Izium, newly released video from the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows.

The armed forces did not disclose where, or when, the video was taken. CNN verified its authenticity, and has geolocated it to Oleksandrivka, a small village in the Donestk oblast.

Sensory satellite data from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System has detected a number of fires in the village, and around the area, since April 27.

In the drone video, there are a number of smoldering Russian military vehicles.

In a Sunday briefing posted on Telegram, the Ukraine Armed Forces said Russian forces were moving south from the Kharkiv oblast and into Oleksandrivka.

According to briefing, the Russians were attempting to advance on Lyman, a strategic and heavily contested city just south of the village.

In recent weeks, the Russian military has conducted repeated military strikes on Lyman, including on its railroad infrastructure.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also admitted to military activity near Oleksandrivka, saying in a Monday briefing posted to Telegram that they targeted the area around the village with missiles.

4 hr 43 min ago

Ukrainians strike Russian positions on Snake Island with military drone, video shows

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy and Tim Lister

A strike targeting a communications tower on Snake Island is seen in a drone video.
A strike targeting a communications tower on Snake Island is seen in a drone video. (Courtesy Ukrainian Armed Forces Southern Operation Command)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces say they hit at least two Russian military positions on Russian-occupied Snake Island purportedly using a Bayraktar UAV, a military drone.

It’s unclear what date the Ukrainian military strikes were conducted, but the video was posted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Southern Operation Command on Tuesday.

CNN has geolocated the video showing the strikes and verified its authenticity.

The military strikes appear to have targeted an area between a building and a communications tower, and another area that appears to have contained ammunition or another explosive. A number of explosions are seen after the initial one in the second area.

Snake Island, and the Ukrainian border guards on it, gained significant notoriety at the beginning of the Russian invasion when the island was targeted by Russian soldiers and the Ukrainian guards refused to surrender.