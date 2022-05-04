Mariupol mayor says contact has been lost with Ukrainian forces in Azovstal plant as heavy fighting continues
From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that new battles have broken out at the Azovstal plant, where hundreds of civilians are still trapped inside along with the last Ukrainian defenders in the city.
"Today there are heavy battles on the territory of our fortress, on the territory of Azovstal. Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult, because heavy artillery and tanks are firing all over the fortress; aviation is working, ships have approached and are also firing on the fortress," Boichenko said.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Boichenko said there were 30 children trapped at the plant still waiting to be rescued.
"They are waiting for a new negotiation procedure and a new evacuation mission," he said.
"We must understand that people are still dying. Unfortunately, enemy aviation and artillery are working and firing on the fortress constantly," he said. Two young women were killed at Azovstal earlier this week, he added.
He also said contact had been lost with the Ukrainian defenders.
"Unfortunately, today there is no connection with the guys, there is no connection to understand what is happening, whether they are safe or not. Yesterday there was a connection with them; today, no more."
37 min ago
It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
Both the European Union and Australia revealed more sanctions on Russian officials Wednesday as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine continue.
Russian forces launched missile strikes that hit at least six infrastructure targets across Ukraine, but they are still struggling to make progress in their offensive in the east of the country.
Here's what you need to know:
European Union reveals further measures: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a raft of measures including a ban on Russian oil on Wednesday. Other proposals include listing individuals who committed war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine; removing Russia's largest bank Sberbank and two other companies from the SWIFT system, a messaging service that connects financial institutions around the world; and banning three Russian state-owned broadcasters from European airwaves.
More evacuations from Mariupol: Fresh evacuations from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol got underway on Wednesday, according to a local official, who did not provide a figure for the number of people involved. A convoy of buses departed Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia in efforts led by the United Nations and the Red Cross, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk Region Military Administration, announced on Telegram.
Pope condemns Russian orthodox leader: Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become “Putin’s altar boy” in an interview this week. In his strongest words to date against the pro-war Patriarch, Francis also slammed Kirill for endorsing Russia’s stated reasons for invading Ukraine.
Russian forces largely stalled in eastern Ukraine: Despite heavy artillery fire on a number of fronts, Russian forces have made few advances toward their goal of securing all of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country, the Ukrainian military said Wednesday.
Russia targets infrastructure:Russian missile attacks on Tuesday night were designed to destroy transport infrastructure, according to the Ukrainian military. Cruise missiles hit at least a half-dozen targets across central and western Ukraine in what appears to have been an attempt to hamper the transit of military equipment and supplies. The Ukrainian railway system reported that more than 40 trains were delayed following the attacks.
Australia imposes more sanctions: Further sanctions and travel bans against members of Russia’s parliament and Ukrainian separatists were announced Wednesday in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The new listings will target 110 individuals, including 34 "senior members of the Russian-led movements" in Donetsk and Luhansk.
US hoping to attract highly skilled Russians: US President Joe Biden has asked the US Congress to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make it easier for highly educated Russians to obtain visas to work in the US. Tens of thousands of such people have reportedly fled Russia since the war, and the US administration is hoping to take advantage of that brain drain, officials said.
Biden administration says it won't allow Russia to "co-opt" Victory Day: White House National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat told CNN the Biden administration does not want to allow Putin to "co-opt" Monday’s Victory Day by tying it to the invasion of Ukraine. She declined to weigh in on intelligence indicating Putin may use the holiday to rally support for his invasion of Ukraine, including possible steps to formally declare war on its neighbor or annex the Donbas and Luhansk regions.
1 hr 39 min ago
Zelensky asks Bulgaria to help with repairs of Ukrainian military equipment
From CNN's Radina Gigova in London
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Bulgaria to help Ukraine with repairs of military equipment damaged in the ongoing war with Russia, Bulgaria's National Television (BNT) reported Wednesday.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Sofia, Vitaly Moskalenko, has presented a letter from Zelensky to Bulgaria's Parliament, in which the Ukrainian President says authorities in Kyiv hope Bulgaria will help repair Ukrainian military equipment and continue assisting Ukrainians fleeing the war.
Zelensky says he hopes Bulgaria will continue providing humanitarian aid, including medicines, clothing and food.
In the letter, Zelensky says he hopes energy cooperation between the two countries and the export of electricity and gas from Ukraine to Bulgaria will continue, according to BNT.
Zelensky also says he hopes Bulgaria will continue supporting Ukraine on its path to EU integration, according to BNT.
The Bulgarian Parliament will decide later on Wednesday whether to support Ukraine with "military-technical equipment," according to BNT.
Some background: Russia cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week, dramatically escalating its response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Russian state energy giant Gazprom said in a statement Wednesday that it had fully halted supplies to Polish gas company PGNiG and Bulgaria's Bulgargaz after they refused to meet a demand by Moscow to pay in rubles, rather than euros or dollars.
1 hr 49 min ago
Kremlin says no chance of Putin declaring war on Ukraine on Victory Day
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday there was no chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine on May 9, Russia’s Victory Day, dismissing those reports as “nonsense.”
When asked by CNN on a regular conference call what the chances were of Putin declaring war on Victory Day, Peskov said “none,” adding: “No, this is nonsense.”
Peskov also rejected reports that Putin may use Victory Day to announce mobilization in the country, which would allow the government not just to assemble troops but also to put the economy on a war footing.
Analysts and Western officials previously said they believe that on May 9, after over two months of calling the Ukraine invasion a “special military operation,” Putin could formally declare war.
Some background: May 9, known as "Victory Day" inside Russia, commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
It is marked by a military parade in Moscow, and Russian leaders traditionally stand on the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square to observe it.
Putin has a keen eye for symbolism, having launched the invasion of Ukraine the day after Defender of the Fatherland Day, another crucial military day in Russia, leading Western officials to believe he would use May 9 to either announce a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities -- or both.
29 min ago
Russia bans entry of 63 Japanese citizens, including prime minister
From CNN’s Jake Kwon and Alex Stambaugh
Russia "indefinitely" banned 63 Japanese citizens including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from entry, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday.
Members of Kishida's cabinet, including Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki have also been barred from entering the country, as well as members of the parliament, and the military, RIA reported.
"The administration of Fumio Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, allows unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to RIA.
"It is echoed by public figures, experts and media representatives of Japan, who are completely engaged in the attitudes of the West towards our country."
Since March, Japan has introduced a series of sanctions against Russia including freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin and his family members in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some background: Last week, Russia warned Japan of "retaliatory measures" if it expands joint naval exercises with the United States near Russia's eastern borders.
The threat was the latest salvo from Moscow, which has been angered by Japan's support for Ukraine and its growing ties with NATO countries.
2 hr 20 min ago
More than 5.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine, says United Nations
From CNN's Benjamin Brown in London
More than 5.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, according to the latest United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data.
In addition, at least 7.7 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine having been forced to flee their homes, according to the latest report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
A projected 8.3 million refugees are expected to flee Ukraine, the UNHCR said last week.
1 hr 27 min ago
Russian separatists say more than 500 evacuated from Mariupol through their center in one day
From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych
The self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) says that in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. Wednesday (local time) a total of 517 people have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to its center some 15 miles (25 kilometers) to the east.
It said 61 of the evacuees were children but it's unclear how many, if any, of the total were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.
CNN is unable to verify the numbers reported.
The DPR has set up a tented reception center at Bezimenne, where people leaving Mariupol are screened.
Ukrainian officials have described the facility, and three other similar facilities around Mariupol, as filtration centers where people are often subjected to abuse and harassment, as well as long delays.
The DPR's Ministry of Emergency Situations manages the center at Bezimenne, which has seen more than 27,000 people pass through since the beginning of March, according to the DPR.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously commented on the number of civilians being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and says a number of them have decided to stay in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.
When evacuees emerge from sprawling complex, they are given a choice of traveling to Ukrainian or Russian-held territory.
Those willing to enter Ukrainian territory are delivered to representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, state news agency TASS reported.
Some background: A CNN investigation in April revealed that Russian forces and allied separatist soldiers were taking Mariupol residents to a so-called “filtration center” set up in Bezimenne, where they were registered before being sent on to Russia -- many against their will.
Ukrainian government and local Mariupol officials say that tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been forcibly deported to the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia since the war began.
In April, CNN interviewed 10 people, including local Mariupol residents and their loved ones, who were taken by Russian and DPR soldiers to Russian-held towns against their will before being deported to the Russian Federation.
CNN spoke with two people who were brought to Bezimenne before being sent to Russia. They described a massive military tent, where Russian and DPR soldiers were processing hundreds of people -- they were fingerprinted, photographed, their phones searched, interrogated, passports reviewed and registered into databases.
2 hr 59 min ago
EU considers ways to ramp up military support to Moldova
From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London
The European Union is considering ways to further boost Moldova’s military, EU Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday, following recent attacks in the country’s pro-Moscow breakaway region of Transnistria.
Speaking alongside Moldova’s president Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Michel said “some decisions” have already been taken to enhance support in the fields of logistics and cyber defense.
The pair discussed what further military support could be provided, he said, but would not go into detail “to avoid any escalation.”
“We don't think that it is smart or intelligent to express provocative statements about [the] situation in Moldova or in Transnistria,” he said. “We want to prevent any incident.”
The Defense Ministry in Ukraine described the unexplained explosions in the Transnistria region as a "planned provocation" by the Russian secret services.
The ministry's defense intelligence department said in a statement on its Telegram channel that three days before the incident, the leaders of the breakaway region "were already preparing for it and took care to install a secure and comfortable bunker" at the Ministry of State Security, which was damaged in the explosions.
Russia's supposed "peacekeeping" presence in Transnistria has mirrored Moscow's pretext for invasions in Georgia and Ukraine, sparking fears the disputed territory is now included in Vladimir Putin's war strategy.
Some background: Transnistria is a breakaway republic in eastern Moldova that borders Ukraine. It has a population of nearly 500,000 and is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.
Russia has maintained a military presence in Transnistria since the early 1990s.
3 hr 31 min ago
Russian defense minister says Azovstal defenders "reliably blocked" and repeats warning to NATO
From CNN's Tim Lister
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday the "remnants of the Ukrainian military group" located in the Azovstal steel plant are "reliably blocked along the entire perimeter of the plant."
His comments, made on a conference call in Moscow, were reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
"Repeated proposals to the nationalists to release civilians and lay down their arms with a guarantee of life and dignified treatment in accordance with international law have been ignored. We continue these attempts," Shoigu said.
The Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol is under "constant fire," Ukrainian officials say as they race to evacuate the remaining civilians holed up in bunkers within the sprawling complex.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 150 people had been evacuated from the complex and are now safe in the city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday.
In Wednesday's conference call, Shoigu added that the Russian army, together with units of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, is expanding control over the territories of both regions, according to RIA Novosti.
He also repeated Moscow's warning that it will consider NATO equipment arriving in Ukraine as a legitimate target, according to RIA Novosti.
His latest warning came after Russian cruise missiles hit several locations Tuesday in western and central Ukraine, which Ukrainian officials said were an attempt to destroy the country's transport infrastructure.
Shoigu warned that NATO vehicles with weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian troops will be destroyed in the country.
"The United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons to Ukraine," Shoigu said.
"I note that any transport of the North Atlantic Alliance that arrived on the territory of the country with weapons or materiel for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces is considered by us as a legitimate target for destruction."