It's nighttime in Ukraine. Catch up on the latest here

Here's everything we know about the battle for Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant and other developments in Ukraine.

Mariupol: Heavy fighting continues inside the Azovstal steel complex, according to a Ukrainian commander inside the ruins. He claimed the Russians had broken their pledge to allow civilians to leave through evacuation corridors Thursday.

Ukrainian forces "repelled" Russian troops at the plant when they entered, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, while the Kremlin dismissed reports that the Russian army had broken into the territory of the plant, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to avoid storming it was still in place.

Another joint United Nations and Red Cross evacuation convoy is attempting to get to the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by Friday morning. The UN said it's unclear how many people remain in the plant, while Ukrainian authorities put the number in the hundreds.

Grain stolen from farmers: Sources said Russian troops are stealing farm equipment and thousands of tons of grain from Ukrainian farmers, as well as targeting food storage sites with artillery. Ukraine's defense ministry said Thursday an estimated 400,000 tons of grain had been stolen to date.

Supplies from Russia and Ukraine together account for almost 30% of global wheat trade, with experts predicting the war could lead to a food crisis.

Lavrov's Hitler comments: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for comments that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made earlier this week about Adolf Hitler and Jews.

Putin’s office earlier issued its own readout of the call which made no mention of an apology or of Lavrov’s comments, which included the baseless claim that Hitler had Jewish ancestors.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Lavrov should publicly apologize to all Jews around the world for his statements.

War crimes testimony: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova testified at the hearings of the Helsinki Commission on alleged war crimes of Russia in Ukraine. She claimed to the US governmental commission that the Russian army had committed more than 9,800 war crimes in 70 days of war.

New lines of energy: Germany marked the start of construction work on Thursday for its first floating terminals for liquified natural gas in Wilhelmshaven, a city and port located in Lower Saxony. The construction is part of the country’s efforts to become independent of Russian gas in the wake of the war.

Meanwhile, Japan's prime minister said the country will be utilizing nuclear reactors and renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.