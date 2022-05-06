Smoke rises from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, on May 5. (AP)

Here's everything we know about the battle for Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant and other developments on Ukraine.

Non-stop shelling: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the shelling of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is "not stopping" even as "civilians still need to be taken out."

"Women, many children remain there," he said during his nightly address on Thursday. "Just imagine the hell — more than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby."

Evacuation underway: Rescue operation from Mariupol continued Thursday with the help of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Zelensky said. Another round of rescue is planned for Friday, according to Ukrainian officials.

US assistance: When Ukraine successfully targeted Russia’s prized warship last month with anti-ship cruise missiles, they had some help from the United States.

Ukrainian forces, having spotted a Russian warship in the Black Sea, called their American contacts for confirmation that it was in fact the Moskva, sources familiar with the events told CNN. The US responded that it was, and provided intelligence about its location.

Russian advances: Russian forces have made “some small progress, particularly in the north part of the Donbas” region of Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing Thursday.

Germain aide: Germany will support Ukraine with a further $130 million in humanitarian aid, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a video message in Warsaw. The money will ''help strengthen Ukrainian resistance to the Russian attacks.” Scholz also said he intends to provide Ukraine with another $147 million for development financing.