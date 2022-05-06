Images showing restoration of Soviet-era symbols in Mariupol posted by adviser to mayor

(andiyshTime/Telegram)

Ukrainian officials have posted images from Mariupol showing continuing work by what they call "the occupiers" to restore monuments from the Soviet era.

Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the coastal city, distributed new photographs Friday, saying that "in recent days, all the monuments of the Soviet period have been "restored": the so-called "fists" with eternal fire — and the signs that say “To victims of Fascism" in the Russian language. [Also the] monument to "Komsomol members and communists" in the Primorsky district."

The southeastern port city has been under siege for several weeks, with efforts now concentrated on the Avostal steel plant. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were "not stopping" their shelling of the plant.

The plant is now being evacuated as civilians and soldiers remain trapped inside, with the "next stage" underway, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office. More than 300 evacuees from the Mariupol area arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.

Mayoral adviser Andrushchenko, who is not in Mariupol but maintains links with people still there, says the Russian flag has also gone up at the city hospital, and posted a photo.

"The occupiers allowed doctors to work for the people of Mariupol. Medical staff and doctors live directly in the hospital, there is only outpatient treatment. The hospital is provided with light through generators, water — by water carriers."

He also posted a brief video shot from a vehicle on Prospect Myru showing the collection of debris. Like other Ukrainian officials, Andrushchenko claimed that "the work of retrieving corpses from the rubble is entrusted to Mariupol residents. Their payment — food."