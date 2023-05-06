Ukraine says it has for the first time used a US-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Telegram Saturday: “Yes, we have intercepted the ‘unmatched’ Kinzhal,’” adding the word “Patriot” and an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

The Kh-47 Kinzhal is a hypersonic ballistic missile is only rarely deployed by Russia and difficult to defend against.

Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems, one from the United States and one from Germany, to enhance its air defenses, which have previously been unable to intercept more modern Russian missiles such as the Kinzhal.

Last month Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Patriots would be critical in defending Ukrainian infrastructure against ballistic missiles.

Read the full story here.