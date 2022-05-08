60 people feared dead after bombing of school shelter in Ukraine

Images show the aftermath of a bombing in Bilohorivka, a village in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. 60 people are feared dead following the airstrike, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. (From Serhiy Hayday)

Sixty people are feared dead following an airstrike on Saturday on a school in the Luhansk region where 90 people were sheltering, according to a local official.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said 30 people sheltering in the school had been rescued, of which seven were injured.

The bodies of two people were found in the debris, Hayday said in a Telegram post on Sunday, adding that it is "likely that all of the 60 people left under the building’s wreckage were killed."

A Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines, according to Hayday.

The strike hit at around 4:37 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish, he said.