World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, May 8, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Analysis: Putin has put himself at the center of Russia’s Victory Day. But he has little to celebrate

Analysis from CNN's Angela Dewan

President Vladimir Putin takes Russian anniversaries seriously. 

It was no coincidence that his invasion of Ukraine came a day after Defender of the Fatherland Day, a celebration of Russia’s military achievements. It was on that same occasion in 2014 that Putin took the first step in annexing Crimea from Ukraine, through orchestrated pro-Russian protests on the peninsula.

The leader had clearly hoped to have more to celebrate by this Victory Day on Monday, the country’s most patriotic of dates, marking the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russia’s justification for war in Ukraine suggested a deadline for success by Victory Day.

Even though the Kremlin’s well-oiled propaganda machine has been going at full steam since the February invasion, it will be difficult for Putin to twist Russia’s losses into true victory on Monday.

If anything, the operation in Ukraine has been an embarrassment for him – at least on the international stage.

Read the full analysis:

Putin has put himself at the center of Russia's Victory Day. But he has little to celebrate
RELATED

Putin has put himself at the center of Russia's Victory Day. But he has little to celebrate

18 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

The Ukrainian government said "all women, children and elderly people" have been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and President Volodymyr Zelensky said they are now preparing to evacuate the wounded, medics and the military from the complex.

Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:

  • Civilians rescued from Azovstal: After months of being trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant blockaded by Russian forces, the Ukrainian government said "all women, children and elderly people" have now been evacuated from the complex. More than 100 civilians, including children, were thought to be still inside the plant as of Saturday morning. President Zelensky said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from Azovstal since the start of evacuations more than a week ago, in an effort coordinated by the UN and Red Cross.
  • Next phase of evacuations set to start: Zelensky said his government is now preparing for the second stage of the evacuation mission from Azovstal, focusing on "the wounded and medics." They are also working to evacuated Ukrainian military personnel from the plant. Zelensky said the government would try to establish humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements on Sunday.
  • School shelter bombed: A high number of casualties are feared after Ukraine accused Russia of dropping a bomb on a school in the Luhansk region where 90 people were taking shelter. Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said a Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about 7 miles from the front lines. 
  • G7 meeting with Zelensky: On Sunday, US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with the Ukrainian President and his G7 counterparts during a meeting of the G7 forum, deliberately scheduled ahead of Russia's Victory Day. Sanctions will be on the agenda for the meeting.
  • Odesa strikes: Russia fired six cruise missiles at the southwestern port city of Odesa on Saturday, according to Ukraine's military. Video from the city shows thick columns of black smoke in several locations. The United Nations has called to reopen the port to help ease a global food crisis.
  • Snake Island combat: The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces in the area of Snake Island off the coast of Ukraine have shot down several Ukrainian aircraft and drones. Earlier, the Ukrainian military also reported combat around Snake Island but did not comment on any losses. It released drone footage which, it said, showed its forces destroying a Russian landing craft on the island. It said that two antiaircraft missile systems had also been hit. 
  • Kyiv warning: The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has urged citizens to "be aware" and stay inside Sunday into Monday, around Russia's symbolic annual "Victory Day." Western officials have warned that Putin could formally declare war on May 9, allowing him to step up his campaign and mobilize reserves.

35 min ago

What we know about the Mariupol evacuations

The Ukrainian government said "all women, children and elderly people" have been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and President Volodymyr Zelensky said they are now preparing to evacuate the wounded, medics and the military from the complex.

Here's what we know:

  • More than 300 civilians have been rescued since the start of evacuations from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.
  • The evacuations began more than a week ago and are being coordinated by the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross.
  • It came as civilians and Ukrainian soldiers — among the last defenders of the city — had been holding up at the plant for about two months, blockaded by Russian troops.
  • On Wednesday, Ukrainian defenders in the plant said there were "bloody battles" with Russian forces inside the complex after they broke in.
  • Food, water and medicine were running low.
  • Early on Saturday, it was thought that more than 100 civilians, including children remained in the sprawling complex.
  • Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "all women, children and elderly people" were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant on Saturday.
  • The rescue marks the end of the first phase of evacuations.
  • A senior Russian official has agreed that the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant has been completed.
  • Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Center for Defense Management, said that Russia had evacuated a total of 51 civilians from Azovstal since May 5.
  • Authorities are now preparing for the second stage of evacuations for the wounded, medics, and military.
  • Zelensky said they are also looking at diplomatic options to get the remaining Ukrainian soldiers out.

The wider situation in Mariupol:

  • Zelensky also said the government would try to establish humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements on Sunday.
  • The self-declared Donetsk People's Republic said that a total of 152 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Saturday.
  • It's unclear whether the total includes any civilians who were trapped at the Azovstal steel plant.
1 hr 7 min ago

More than 300 civilians have now been evacuated from Azovstal steel plant, Zelensky says

From CNN Staff

People evacuated from Mariupol stand near a bus at a temporary accommodation center in Bezimenne, Ukraine on May 7.
People evacuated from Mariupol stand near a bus at a temporary accommodation center in Bezimenne, Ukraine on May 7. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

More than 300 civilians have been rescued since the start of evacuations from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.

It marked the end of the first phase of evacuations, which started just over a week ago, prompting a thank you from the Ukrainian leader.

"I am grateful to the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations for helping us carry out the first phase of the Azovstal evacuation mission. More than 300 people were saved, women and children."

Authorities are now preparing for the second stage of evacuations for the wounded, medics, and military.

As of Saturday, the Russian army has destroyed or damaged nearly 200 cultural heritage sites, Zelensky added.

1 hr 7 min ago

Ukrainian government working to evacuate military, medic, and wounded from Azovstal, Zelensky says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday May 7.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday May 7. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his government is now preparing for the second stage of the evacuation mission from Azovstal, focusing on "the wounded and medics."

"Of course, if everyone fulfills the agreements. Of course, if there are no lies," Zelensky said during his evening message. "Of course, we are also working to evacuate our military. All heroes who defend Mariupol. This is extremely difficult but it is important."

Hinting Russia is to blame for holding up the evacuation of the remaining soldiers trapped in Mariupol, Zelensky said "everyone understands the root cause of this complication," but he added the Ukrainian people will not lose hope.

"We do not stop. Every day we are looking for a diplomatic option that can work out," Zelensky said.

The President also thanked the International Red Cross and the United Nations for helping to carry out the first phase of the Azovstal evacuation, and said the government would try to establish humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements on Sunday.

1 hr 8 min ago

High casualties feared after school shelter in Ukraine bombed

From CNN's Olga Voitovych 

Emergency personnel clear away debris after a bomb destroyed a school in the village of Bilohorivka, Ukraine on May 7.
Emergency personnel clear away debris after a bomb destroyed a school in the village of Bilohorivka, Ukraine on May 7. (From Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday)

Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping a bomb on a school in Luhansk region where 90 people were taking shelter.

Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said a Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about 7 miles from the front lines. 

Hayday said 30 people had so far been rescued from the rubble. 

"Almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not evacuate. After the social club was hit, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people," Hayday said.

The rescue operation is ongoing, he said. Photographs posted by the regional authorities show the school in ruins. 