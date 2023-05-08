Explosions were heard in Kyiv early Monday as Russian forces continued their bombardment of Ukraine following air attacks over the weekend against the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in the south and Kharkiv in the north.
The Ukrainian military says the attacks are part of Moscow's efforts to wear down Ukraine's air defenses as the Russians try "to find out where the air defense systems are located."
Here are the latest developments:
- In the east, an apparent backtrack: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops have advanced in Bakhmut and are waiting for ammunition supplies after he appeared to reverse his threat to withdraw from the flashpoint city. Russian troops have incurred massive losses during months of bloody fighting in Bakhmut as they gradually wear down resolute Ukrainian resistance.
- In southern Ukraine: Russian-installed authorities said they are continuing to evacuate Zaporizhzhia residents away from the front lines in the annexed region, which could be a target of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive. A Ukrainian official claimed some Russian troops are trying to leave the region disguised as civilians.
- In Crimea: Russian-appointed officials in the peninsula reported Sunday that their air defenses and electronic warfare units had fended off at least three Ukrainian drone attacks on Sevastopol. Ukraine has recently been harassing Russian forces in Crimea, where Kyiv's ultimate goal is to recapture the region illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
- Patriot vs. hypersonic missiles: The US has high confidence in the accuracy of Ukraine's claim that it used an American-made Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian hypersonic missile, according to a source familiar with the matter. The intercept also has likely caused a severe amount of uncertainty for Moscow, raising the question of whether Kyiv now has a sustainable countermeasure against hypersonic ballistic missiles, the source added.
- "Aggressive" intercept: Romanian authorities said a collision nearly resulted when a Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish border guard aircraft flying a mission above the Black Sea near the Romanian border Friday. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that the Russian Su-35 flew into the area without radio contact and performed "aggressive and dangerous" maneuvers.
- Meanwhile, in Moscow: Rehearsals for Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade, to mark the end of World War II, began in the Russian capital on Sunday. The parade has been used by President Vladimir Putin in recent years as a stage to flout Russia's military prowess.