Wagner troops have made progress in the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as they await munitions supplies from Russia, the head of the Russian mercenary group said on Sunday evening.

"Wagner PMC has advanced up to 280 meters in different directions so far," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message on Telegram. "We have advanced [a total of] 53,000 meters. The enemy still controls 2.37 square kilometers. We are advancing, waiting to receive ammunition."

Prigozhin has suggested his forces will stay in Bakhmut after Russia’s Ministry of Defense promised to provide more ammunition to his troops, apparently backtracking on a threat to withdraw.

The city, which sits toward the northeast of the Donetsk region, has seen Russian troops incur massive losses during months of bloody fighting as the attacking forces gradually wear down resolute Ukrainian resistance.

What Ukrainians are saying: According to the Ukrainian military, more Russian forces are now arriving in Bakhmut, including Wagner fighters.

“The Russians are not going to leave Bakhmut," Roman Hryshchenko, commander of Ukraine’s 127th territorial defense brigade, said in an interview with Ukrainian media on Sunday. "Moreover, we see new units arriving, including Wagnerites. The intensity of the assaults has increased. They are bringing more forces to the city of Bakhmut.”

The Russians have also increased artillery shelling of the city as they seem to have more ammunition, Hryshchenko added.

“The enemy uses a variety of munitions, including incendiary munition,” he said..

The commander noted that Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut “have a regular supply of ammunition, water and food” and that supply routes are working.