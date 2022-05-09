Putin showed "a slight shine of desperation," says UK defense secretary

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks to the press during the Arrow 22 exercise at the Niinisalo garrison in Kankaanpää, Finland, on May 4. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed “a slight shine of desperation” in his Victory Day speech Monday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, according to PA Media.

Among the reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was that the NATO alliance was surrounding Russia and putting bases in its western neighbor, Putin said.

Wallace dismissed Putin's claims.

NATO accounts for 6% of his land border. That’s not being surrounded if only 6% of your land border is NATO countries,” the UK defense secretary said.

As for NATO bases in Ukraine, “I’m sure the Ukrainian ambassador will tell you there weren’t any NATO bases in Ukraine,” PA quoted Wallace as saying.

I think he is believing what he wants to believe – a slight shine of desperation,” Wallace said of Putin.

Earlier, in a speech at the British National Army Museum, Wallace reiterated London’s strong support for Kyiv in the war.

“The British government – the whole United Kingdon – stands in solidarity with Ukraine, supporting their courageous defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity and simple right to a peaceful and prosperous future,” Wallace said.