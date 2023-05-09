An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 9. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed about 15 cruise missiles launched by Russia in the airspace over Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday, a Ukrainian military official said.

In a Telegram post, Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, said preliminary information indicated there were no casualties and little damage caused.

“In the Holosiiv district, a fire broke out in the yard of a private house as a result of falling debris and the removal of debris on the road in the Shevchenkiv district,” he said. “The launched cruise missiles, most notably of the X-101 (X-555) type, did not reach their targets. The anti-aircraft defense of the capital worked perfectly again!"

Popko said the attack was "carried out by four Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region,” in the fifth air assault launched by Russia against Kyiv since the beginning of May.

Some context: The intercepted attacks Tuesday come after Kyiv's mayor said Russian strikes early Monday marked Moscow's "most massive" drone attack on the capital since the invasion began last year. The Ukrainian military has warned that Russia is trying to wear down Ukraine's air defenses ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive.