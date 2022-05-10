World
By Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Jessie Yeung, Andrew Raine, Ben Church, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 10:26 a.m. ET, May 10, 2022
27 min ago

The bodies of 44 civilians recovered from rubble in occupied Izium, official says

From CNN's Katherina Krebs, Tim Lister and Julia Presniakova

This satellite image shows smoke rising after a suspected artillery strike on the front lines near Izyum, Ukraine, on May 7.
This satellite image shows smoke rising after a suspected artillery strike on the front lines near Izyum, Ukraine, on May 7. (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building in the town of Izium, which is currently controlled by Russian troops, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

Oleh Syniehubov said the building had been "completely destroyed by the occupiers" but it's not yet clear when it happened.

Russian forces have been in control of Izium for nearly two months. Before that, the town was heavily contested and intensively shelled.

Syniehubov said that locals who had stayed behind in Izium had excavated the site.

He said there was "no special equipment for dismantling debris, everything is done by hand."

"And of course it does not happen around the clock. When there is no shelling, people come out and try to dismantle those blockages," he added.

What's unclear is whether Russian forces in the area were aware of the operation and permitted the retrieval of the bodies.

Syniebuhov said that, since Izium was occupied, about 1,700 people had been evacuated while what he called a "green corridor" was in existence.

"After that, the occupiers did not allow people to be taken out or humanitarian aid brought there," he added.

He also said that Tsirkuny, a town near Kharkiv, had been liberated and described the scene there as a "total war crime."

"There are a lot of destroyed houses, a lot of office buildings, schools. There are bodies, bodies of civilians," he said.
"The occupiers did not even take their own soldiers, they are on the streets, in private homes and so on. We still have a lot of work to do to clean everything up."

What we know: The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said a criminal case "for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder" has been opened.

Between March 7 and 10, the Russian military "systematically shelled the city of Izium. As a result of the shelling, public infrastructure and residential buildings were destroyed," the prosecutor's office said. "So far, the bodies of the victims have been removed from the rubble, and 14 people have been identified."

34 min ago

Ukrainian intelligence says grain stolen by Russians is already in the Mediterranean

From CNN's Tim Lister in Lviv

The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry said that grain stolen by Russian troops in occupied areas is already being sent abroad.

The intelligence directorate claimed that a "significant part of the grain stolen from Ukraine is on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag in the Mediterranean."

"The most likely destination is Syria. Grain may be smuggled from there to other countries in the Middle East," it said.

The directorate also said the Russians "continue to export food stolen in Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea."

It said that in one of the main grain-producing areas — around Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region — grain and sunflower seeds in storage are being prepared for transportation to Russia. 

A column of Russian trucks has left the town of Enerhodar, which is also in the Zaporizhzhia region, under the guard of the Russian military, the directorate claimed. The final destination of the column was Crimea, it said. 

Grain was also being stolen in the Kharkiv region, and 1,500 tons of grain had been taken from the village of Mala Lepetykha in the Kherson region to Crimea.

Last week, the defense ministry said nearly half a million metric tons of Ukrainian grain had already been stolen. 

Read more:

24 min ago

Germany will begin reopening its embassy in Kyiv

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Germany will start reopening its embassy in Ukraine, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock announced during a visit to Kyiv Tuesday.

The embassy will begin operating on limited capacity, Baerbock said, and the German ambassador to Kyiv, Anka Feldhusen, will again be the German representative in Kyiv.

In her remarks, the foreign minister also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has fallen victim to self-deception. 

“He believed that our European values of freedom and humanity, make us decadent and weak. Ukrainians have proved that in reality it is the other way around. Your will for freedom makes you strong,” Baerbock said.

“And the knowledge that you are fighting for your humanity against an army that knows only cynicism and terror. That is why your struggle marks a turning point in the world dispute between liberal democracy and autocratic regimes," she continued.

Baerbock also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

54 min ago

EU and UK blame Russia for cyberattack on satellite provider as Ukraine invasion began

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

The European Union and the United Kingdom have blamed Russia for a hack that knocked out internet service for tens of thousands of satellite modems in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe at the onset of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, the EU and UK governments said Tuesday. 

The cyberattack on a satellite network owned by US-based telecommunications firm Viasat is one of the most consequential cyber incidents of the war in Ukraine: It disrupted communications in Ukraine an hour before Russia’s full-scale invasion, and the collateral damage included knocking thousands of wind turbines offline in Germany that relied on the satellite network.

A top Ukrainian cyber official, Victor Zhora, on March 15 called the hack “a really huge loss in communications in the very beginning of the war.”

“This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia’s continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” the EU’s executive body, the European Council, said in a statement Tuesday. 

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that “new UK and US intelligence suggests” Russia was responsible for the hack of the Viasat network. 

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council did not have an immediate comment on Tuesday.

US officials are investigating the incident as a potential Russian state-sponsored cyberattack, CNN previously reported.

CNN has requested comment from the Russian Embassy in Washington. 

58 min ago

China's Xi agrees on urgency of Ukraine ceasefire in call with Macron, Élysée Palace says

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping "agreed on the urgency of a cease-fire" in Ukraine during a 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Élysée Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The two Heads of State reiterated their commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and agreed on the urgency of reaching a cease-fire,” according to the statement.

“All efforts to provide humanitarian support to the Ukrainian population should also be supported," it added.

1 hr 10 min ago

Belarus begins second stage of inspection of its army's reaction forces in response to NATO drills

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin inspects the units as Russian and Belarusian armed forces take part in the Allied Determination-2022 military drill in Gomel, Belarus, on February 15.
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin inspects the units as Russian and Belarusian armed forces take part in the Allied Determination-2022 military drill in Gomel, Belarus, on February 15. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Belarus has started the second stage of inspection of its army's reaction forces, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Tuesday in a video commentary posted on the Telegram account of Belarusian state media Belta.

"This is all planned as part of an adequate response to the 'Defender-Europe' exercises that have been taking place on the territory of NATO countries since May 1," Khrenin said.

He said that the Belarusian side watches the NATO exercises and sees "every movement that battalion groups are involved in" and "the tasks that they plan to carry out."

"Understanding the threats that may come from them, we respond adequately; we put forward appropriate troops in these areas," the minister added.

Last week, the Belarusian army began a previously unannounced inspection of its reaction force, planning movement of a significant amount of military equipment, according to a statement published by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

The threat of missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus has never ceased, said Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's defense ministry, last Wednesday.

"As you know, today the Russian army is using the territory of the Republic of Belarus as a springboard for the attack on Ukraine. In fact, due to this, Russian units were able to appear in the suburbs of the capital so quickly," Motuzyanyk said last week.

1 hr 24 min ago

More than 8 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine, according to UN agency

From CNN's Benjamin Brown in London

People evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 8.
People evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 8. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

More than eight million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine, according to the latest report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency.

Over 18% — or nearly one in five — of Ukraine's pre-war population is now internally displaced, said the fourth Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, published Monday.

"The needs of those internally displaced and all affected by the war in Ukraine are growing by the hour," IOM Director General António Vitorino said Tuesday.

The latest survey, conducted between April 29 and May 3, found that 63% of those internally displaced are women. 

More than 50% of displaced households have children, 55% include elderly members and over 30% have people with chronic illnesses, according to the survey.

With more than 5.9 million refugees having left Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of at least 13.9 million people have been left displaced since the beginning of the Russian invasion in late February.

1 hr 34 min ago

Biden economic adviser says record high US gas prices "somewhat up to Putin"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Washington D.March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/
Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Washington D.March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/ (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s remarks on addressing inflation Tuesday, the White House sought to tie record high US gas prices to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We certainly hope that these will come down soon. That's somewhat up to Putin. But the President is focused on addressing these kinds of issues,” Biden economic adviser Cecilia Rouse told CNN, but pointed to efforts from the administration to ease prices, including the release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

Rouse also indicated that the possibility of a national gas tax holiday was one of many options on the table.

“The President understands the uncertainty ... All measures are on the table. He is focused on these issues,” she added as she laid out longer-term measures to relieve pricing pressures. 

She later reiterated that Biden wants to consider all measures but he will need the support of his partners in Congress.

“He cannot do everything unilaterally. So he needs to work with partners in Congress in order to make meaningful change, but it's very important to understand that this President is focused on rising prices," she continued.

Later on Tuesday morning, Biden is expected to lay out a “whole of government approach” to combating inflation. She indicated that Chinese tariffs and trade policy more broadly will be part of his speech, as well as clean energy, and later called on Congress to confirm the administration’s Federal Reserve nominees.

She dismissed a recent assertion from Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who has indicated the US is already in a recession.

“I’m not sure where that comes from,” she said, laughing, as she outlined economic growth in 2021 and GDP. “We are not expecting that we're already in the recession. In fact, the guts and the bones of this economy remains strong. Yes, there are headwinds, yes, there's uncertainty, which is why the President is so focused on trying to reduce costs and grow this economy by investing in people in our physical infrastructure, and really building the kind of economy that will generate sustainable growth going forward."

1 hr 34 min ago

During Ukraine visit, German foreign minister says weapons deliveries should prevent further war crimes

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center, visits Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center, visits Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10. (Florian Gaertner/IMAGO/Reuters)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed the impact of seeing where Ukrainians were killed and left in the street for days in the town of Bucha.

Baerbock, speaking during a news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, said it was important that displaced people will be able to come back to their homes. 

“This is not only about military support, where Germany has stood by your side for some time, but now it is also about [developing] conditions in towns, cities, in communities further, together, so that people can return,” Baerbock said.

Addressing the thorny issue of German weapon deliveries to Ukraine — which Ukraine has often criticized as not quick enough — Baerbock said: “Even though the region where we are fortunately able to be peaceful today, is being defended, weapons deliveries mean that there cannot and will not be any more terrible war crimes, which I have seen again today, in your country, especially in the east."

“I cannot forget that these arms deliveries are also there to ensure that war crimes do not take place in other places," Baerbock said.