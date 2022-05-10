Russian forces attacked Odesa on Monday, using submarines, surface ships and aircraft to launch missiles at a range of locations -- including a shopping mall and two hotels -- across the southern city. Video released by the city council showed widespread devastation.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin used Victory Day celebrations to reiterate his baseless accusation that the West left him no choice but to invade Ukraine. He offered few clues on the direction of the conflict and planned air shows were canceled. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's allegations that NATO was “creating threats next to our border,” are “patently false and absurd.”

Here are some of the latest developments:

Ukrainian counterattack in Kharkiv unfolds: The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces within its borders to prevent a Ukrainian counterattack that has made some headway east of Kharkiv. Inside Ukraine, the general staff says the most intense activity is in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are trying to advance toward the town of Lyman, a major transport hub.

Holding out at steel plant: Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to the State Border Guard Service. There are thought to be several hundred soldiers still at Azovstal as well as an unknown number of male civilians. The plant is the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the southern city.

Attack on Ukrainian cultural figure: A historic home of Ukraine's treasured poet and philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda was destroyed by a Russian artillery strike, along with a museum of his work. The home is located in a tiny village not far from Kharkiv, but nowhere near any obvious military targets. The attack appears to have been a deliberate act of cultural vandalism, and not the first since the Russian invasion began in February.

Russian journalists write posts critical of Putin: Two Russian reporters appear to have posted at least 30 articles that appeared briefly on a pro-Kremlin news site, lenta.ru, criticizing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his government’s suppression of critics. "Putin and his circle are doomed to face a tribunal after the end of the war," they wrote on lenta.ru. "Putin and his associates won’t be able to justify themselves or flee after losing this war."

Additional US funds for Ukraine: The US House of Representatives will consider an additional $40 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine on Tuesday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. On Monday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to "immediately" pass the Ukraine aid bill, warning for the first time that existing aid will run out in "approximately ten days."

Finland edges closer to NATO: It is "highly likely" that Finland will apply for membership in NATO, the country's Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told CNN on Monday. The nation’s likely membership is “a very natural response” to Russia’s war in Ukraine, she said, adding that if her country does indeed apply, she hopes "the ratification process would be as brief as possible."

