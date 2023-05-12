Russia's military shelled several towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring civilians and damaging property, according to the Ukrainian official leading the regional military administration there.
Meanwhile, the Russians have claimed they are eliminating deployment points of the Ukrainian military. Indirect fire in the region has intensified ahead of what observers expect to be a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Here are other key headlines to know:
- Ukraine "shaping" for battle: Ukrainian forces have begun “shaping” operations in advance of a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, a senior US military official and senior Western official tell CNN. Shaping involves striking targets such as weapons depots, command centers and armor and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for advancing forces. It's a standard tactic made prior to major combined operations.
- International aid: The UK has donated Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, the British defense ministry confirmed Thursday. And Japan's finance minister announced Thursday that Japan will provide $1 billion to help Ukraine's neighbors in taking refugees from the war-stricken country.
- Fighting rages in Bakhmut: The Ukrainian military says Russia launched nearly 50 airstrikes over the last day as intense fighting puts pressure on forward Russian positions west of the city of Bakhmut. The military’s General Staff said Thursday that Russia also carried out six missile attacks. In an unusual late-night post on its Telegram channel, the Russian Ministry of Defense has pushed back on claims that Ukrainian forces broke through parts of the front line around the eastern city.
- Wagner boss' anger: Meanwhile, the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has again complained that areas captured by his fighters around Bakhmut at the expense of heavy casualties are now being lost to the Ukrainians. And this week, the Ukrainian commander of a battalion involved in the country's attack on Russian positions near Bakhmut told CNN the first Russians to abandon the area were Wagner fighters, contradicting claims made by Prigozhin that regular Russian troops initially fled the battleground in eastern Ukraine.
- Alleged assassination attempt: The Russian-backed governor of Zaporizhzhia said an assassination attempt was made on a Russian-appointed court chairman there. The judge is the latest target in a string of assassination attempts in Russian-occupied Melitopol in the last few weeks.
- US prisoner hunt: President Joe Biden's administration is scouring the globe for offers that could entice Russia to release detained Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The US considers both men wrongfully detained. It does not currently have any high-level Russian spies in its custody, current and former US officials say, driving the need to turn to allies for help.