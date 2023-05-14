German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday. Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin, Germany, for his first visit to the country since Russia’s February 2021 invasion, meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday. He is also due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky tweeted just past midnight local time, "Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

His visit comes a day after Germany made its largest pledge in military aid to Ukraine since the war began, announcing on Saturday a package worth $3 billion to strengthen the country's defense.

“First visit to Germany since the beginning of Russian full-scale aggression," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"We discussed the current situation and the intensive cooperation between Germany and Ukraine. Germany will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially for as long as it is necessary," he continued.

"Thank you Germany for big military, economic and financial support in the face of Russia’s war of aggression,” he added.