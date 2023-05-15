Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart in Paris on Sunday, the latest stop on his tour of European capitals providing Kyiv with weapons.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian leader thanked Germany for a $3 billion military aid package and said Kyiv is concentrating on a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year," Zelensky said at a joint news conference with Germany's leader in Berlin. "This year we can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible."

Here are the latest developments: