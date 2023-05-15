Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart in Paris on Sunday, the latest stop on his tour of European capitals providing Kyiv with weapons.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian leader thanked Germany for a $3 billion military aid package and said Kyiv is concentrating on a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.
"Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year," Zelensky said at a joint news conference with Germany's leader in Berlin. "This year we can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible."
Here are the latest developments:
- Russian commanders killed: Two senior Russian military officers have been killed in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, the latest high-profile losses for Moscow in the war. The ministry said the two officers — Col. Vyacheslav Makarov and Col. Yevgeny Brovko — were in killed in action while leading Russian troops in Donetsk. It did not specify when or exactly where they were killed.
- Aircraft destroyed: Four Russian aircraft were shot down within Russian territory, according to unconfirmed reports, in what would mark a significant coup for Ukraine. There are conflicting accounts about how many planes and helicopters may have been brought down inside the region of Bryansk, but one Russian media outlet said at least two combat aircraft — an Su-34 and an Su-35 — and two Mi-8 helicopters crashed. Ukraine has not confirmed its air defenses were involved in the reported downing of the Russian aircraft on Saturday, but said they "ran into some trouble."
- Ukraine claims advances: Ukrainian forces have captured more than 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut, Kyiv's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Sunday. Maliar called the situation in the eastern city "very hot." The Ukrainian military reported on Sunday that Bakhmut and Maryinka in eastern Ukraine remain the "epicenter of fighting."
- Russia's response: The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine has made "massive attempts to break through the defense of our troops to the north and south of Artemovsk," referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name. "All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled. There has been no breakthrough in the defense of Russian forces," the statement read.
- Eastern missile strikes: Also in eastern Ukraine, Russian targets in the occupied city of Luhansk have been hit in missiles strikes in the past several days. The city has become a significant hub for Russia’s invasion effort and has rarely been hit by Ukrainian attacks since the war began. But two missiles hit in the area on Friday and another explosion was reported there on Saturday. Some Russian bloggers, without providing evidence, suggested Ukraine used cruise missiles recently provided by the United Kingdom. But Kyiv also has Ukrainian-made Grom missiles, which have the range to hit Luhansk.