World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Buffalo mass shooting

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Jessie Yeung, Amy Woodyatt, Matias Grez and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:58 a.m. ET, May 16, 2022
30 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 18 min ago

Denmark, Iceland and Norway "strongly welcome" Finnish and Swedish decision to apply for NATO membership 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

The leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway have welcomed Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for membership of NATO. 

"We strongly welcome Finland and Sweden’s decisions to apply for NATO membership," the three nations said in a joint statement.

"We note that the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership are sovereign national decisions in line with Finland and Sweden’s right to choose their own security arrangements. Finland and Sweden have the right to pursue their accession process without any attempts of outside interference," the statement said.

More context: On Monday, the Swedish government announced its decision to apply for NATO membership after determining that membership "is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

Last week, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Finland must apply for membership "without delay" and will complete the steps it needs to on the national level "in the next couple of days."

The three nations stressed Monday that Finnish and Swedish security are "a matter of common concern to us all."  

"Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary," the three nations pledged. 

They also vowed to do their "utmost to ensure a swift accession process, as Finland and Sweden already live up to the relevant criteria for NATO membership."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre pledged in a separate statement to "further develop our Nordic defense cooperation."  

2 hr 5 min ago

Swedish government says it has decided to apply for NATO membership 

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 16.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 16. (Photo by Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

The Swedish government has said on its website that it has decided to apply for NATO membership.

"The Government’s assessment is that NATO membership is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," it said.

The statement said the decision is based on a "security analysis" that the government invited "other Riksdag (parliament) parties to take part in." Its conclusions were presented in a report on May 13.

Earlier Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Sweden should join NATO together with neighboring Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people."

When asked when exactly the country will hand in the application, she said it could it happen this week — either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. She added that it needs to be done in coordination with Finland.

2 hr 12 min ago

European Council president commends Sweden on decision to join NATO 

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London

President of the European Council Charles Michel commended Sweden and the Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on deciding to join NATO, calling it a “decision for the benefit of collective security and defense.”

In a tweet on Monday, Michel said, “With Sweden’s application to join NATO alongside its strategic partner Finland, our security becomes even stronger.”

“EU contribution to NATO deterrence is increasingly invaluable,” he added.

2 hr 23 min ago

Sweden should join NATO alongside Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people," prime minister says

From CNN's Per Bergfors Nyberg and Niamh Kennedy 

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson address a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 16.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson address a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 16. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

Sweden should join NATO together with neighboring Finland to "ensure the safety of Swedish people," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday. 

Speaking during a joint news conference alongside Swedish opposition leader Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm Monday, Andersson emphasized that the current situation is "requiring" Sweden to join the military alliance. 

"To ensure the safety of Swedish people the best way forward is to join NATO together with Finland," Andersson said. 

Andersson said the Swedish government had decided to apply to become a member of NATO. 

When asked when exactly the country will hand in the application, she said it could it happen this week — either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. She added that it needs to be done in coordination with Finland.

 

2 hr 25 min ago

Russia says evacuation of badly wounded Ukrainian forces from Mariupol's Azovstal plant has begun

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 15.
The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 15. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian Defense Ministry says the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian forces from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol has begun.

There's been no word so far from the Ukrainian side about the evacuation of the badly wounded from the plant.

"On May 16th, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian servicemen blocked on the territory of the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the removal of the wounded," the ministry said, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

"Currently, a ceasefire regime has been established in the area of ​​the enterprise and a humanitarian corridor has been opened, through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being delivered to a medical facility in Novoazovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, to provide them with all the necessary assistance," the statement continues.

Novoazovsk is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Mariupol.

2 hr 28 min ago

Putin: Finland and Sweden's NATO entry isn't a threat to Russia, but military expansion will cause a response

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 16.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 16. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin said Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO will not create a threat to Russia, but the "expansion of military infrastructure into this territory will certainly cause our response."

"As for the expansion of NATO, including through new members of the alliance which are Finland, Sweden — Russia has no problems with these states. Therefore, in this sense, expansion at the expense of these countries does not pose a direct threat to Russia," Putin said while speaking at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on Monday. 

"But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory will certainly cause our response. We will see what it will be based on the threats that will be created for us," he added.

According to the Russian leader, the NATO expansion is "artificial" as the alliance goes beyond its geographic purpose and is influencing other regions "not in the best way."

The Russian president said that CSTO plays a very important stabilizing role in the post-Soviet space and expressed the hope that the possibilities and influence of the organization will only increase in "these difficult times."

"I hope that the organization, which over the previous years has turned into a full-fledged international structure, will continue to develop. I mean, in these difficult times," Putin said. 

According to Putin, the leaders of the CSTO member countries on Monday will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation.

Putin added that he will inform the heads of states of the CSTO in detail about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the closed part of the summit.

Member states of the CSTO intend to hold a series of joint exercises this autumn, which will take place in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Putin said.

2 hr 38 min ago

Swedish defense minister will meet US counterpart 

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy and Alex Hardie in London

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist will travel to the United States Monday to meet with his US counterpart, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin.

According to a statement on the Swedish Government's website, the meeting will take place on Wednesday after an invitation from the Pentagon.

Discussions will focus on “Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in Europe, bilateral cooperation and Sweden's upcoming application to join NATO,” the statement said. 

China's defense policies and consequences for the US and Sweden will also be discussed, it adds.

Hultqvist will also meet with a large number of members of the US Congress, according to the statement.

3 hr 32 min ago

Finland and Sweden want to join NATO. Here's how it works and what comes next

From CNN's Joshua Berlinger

Finland and Sweden are poised to end decades of neutrality by joining NATO, a dramatic evolution in European security and geopolitics sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two Nordic nations had long kept the military alliance at an arm's length, even while eying Russia to their east with caution.

But Moscow's assault on Ukraine has sparked renewed security concern across the region, and the leaders of each country have signaled their desire to join the bloc after more than 75 years of military non-alignment.

What's happened so far? Finnish leaders announced their intentions to join NATO on Thursday, and formally presented that desire at a press conference on Sunday.

In Sweden on Sunday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced during a press conference her party's support for the country to apply to join NATO.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a press conference after a meeting at the ruling Social Democrat's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 15.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a press conference after a meeting at the ruling Social Democrat's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 15. ( Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

The move must be approved by a vote in parliament in each country, but given the support of the ruling governments, that hurdle is expected to be passed comfortably.

What comes next? NATO has what it calls an "open door policy" on new members -- any European country can request to join, so long as they meet certain criteria and all existing members agree.

A country does not technically "apply" to join; Article 10 of its founding treaty states that, once a nation has expressed interest, the existing member states "may, by unanimous agreement, invite any other European State in a position to further the principles of this Treaty ... to accede."

NATO diplomats told Reuters that ratification of new members could take a year, as the legislatures of all 30 current members must approve new applicants.

Both Finland and Sweden already meet many of the requirements for membership, which include having a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy; treating minority populations fairly; committing to resolve conflicts peacefully; the ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and committing to democratic civil-military relations and institutions.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a news conference to announce that Finland will apply for NATO membership at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 15.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a news conference to announce that Finland will apply for NATO membership at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 15. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images)

The process may not be without hurdles; Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was not looking at both countries joining NATO "positively," accusing them of housing Kurdish "terrorist organizations."

In the meantime, both countries will have to rely on its current allies and partners for security guarantees, rather than Article 5 -- the clause which states an attack against one NATO nation is an attack against all, and which triggers a collective response in that event.

Sweden and Finland have received assurances of support from the United States and Germany should they come under attack, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed mutual security agreements with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts last week.

Read the full story here:

Finland and Sweden want to join NATO. Here's how it works and what comes next
RELATED

Finland and Sweden want to join NATO. Here's how it works and what comes next

3 hr 35 min ago

EU cuts growth forecasts and raises inflation outlook as impact of Ukraine war continues 

From CNN's Robert North

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause European growth to slow and inflation to rise at a faster than expected rate, according to the latest EU Commission economic forecasts.

It says that the war has caused commodity prices to rise, disrupted supply chains and increased uncertainty.

The EU predicts that eurozone GDP will increase by 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. That compares to previous forecasts of 4% and 2.8%.

The EU Commission also says inflation in the eurozone is projected to increase to 6.1% in 2022. It is then predicting the rate to drop off sharply to 2.7% in 2023.

In its winter forecasts, the EU was forecasting inflation of 3.5% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023.

Paolo Gentiloni, commissioner for economy, said: “Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing untold suffering and destruction, but is also weighing on Europe's economic recovery. The war has led to a surge in energy prices and further disrupted supply chains, so that inflation is now set to remain higher for longer.”

The EU admitted that its forecasts were heavily dependent on the outcome of the war in Ukraine and it warned of further risks to energy prices, food prices and supply chains.

It also says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading to an economic decoupling of the EU from Russia, with consequences that are difficult to fully comprehend at this stage.