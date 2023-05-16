At least three people were injured in Kyiv early Tuesday after Ukraine's air defense systems intercepted UAVs and other flying objects, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
A Ukrainian military official said the "vast majority" of Russian targets in Kyiv's airspace were destroyed after the capital was hit by an "exceptional" air attack with UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles.
Here are the latest headlines:
- Kyiv renews F-16s call: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lauded promises of fresh military aid from European leaders he met with in recent days but is still pressing allies to provide Kyiv with modern fighter jets. Ukraine specifically wants US-made F-16s, but many of its allies have so far been resistant to deliver weapons that would allow Kyiv to reach Russian soil.
- Ukraine claims Russia on back foot: Speaking to reporters after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in England, Zelensky said Ukraine is "preparing very important counteroffensive steps," but added: "We really need some more time. Not too much." It comes as Ukraine says Russian forces are no longer capable of large-scale offensive action and are mainly on the defensive — but that Moscow is able to sustain the current rate of missile attacks.
- Eastern gains: Ukraine's military says it has gained an advantage in some areas near the embattled city of Bakhmut in recent days. In its daily report Monday, the Ukrainian General Staff said there was heavy fighting around the eastern city and Russia had launched "unsuccessful offensive actions" in several locations to the west and southwest.
- More on Bakhmut: Multiple social media videos from the city show intense battles raging among high-rise apartment buildings on its western edge. Filmed from the Ukrainian side, the footage shows strikes among the buildings in a district where Russia's Wagner mercenaries have been trying to win ground.
- Tank training: The Pentagon said 31 M1 Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, where Ukrainian crews are expected to begin training on them in the next couple of weeks. The tanks are due to be sent to Ukraine in the fall.
- UN calls for grain deal extension: Martin Griffiths, the UN's emergency relief coordinator, said efforts are ongoing to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Russia has threatened to quit the deal over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.