Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, May 17, 2023
6 Posts
5 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Missiles traces are seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16.
Missiles traces are seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia is launching larger aerial attacks at Ukraine from several directions at once, targeting command and control centers in Kyiv and other high-value locations, a US official said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces say they have liberated parts of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Kyiv air assault: The Ukrainian capital was struck early Tuesday by a missile attack that was "exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of missiles in the shortest time possible," said Serhiy Popko head of the Kyiv city military administration. Popko added that "the vast majority of enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed."
  • Patriot system hit: Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the strikes took out a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kyiv. A US official said they were assessing the damage to the system but denied it had been destroyed. Ukraine said it intercepted all 18 Russian missiles launched at the country in the early hours of Tuesday, including six Kinzhal missiles — a claim rejected by Russia's defense minister
  • Battle in Bakhmut: Ukrainian forces have liberated substantial areas to the north and south of the embattled eastern city, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar claimed. Russia’s attempted offensive actions around the city have been "unsuccessful," according to the Ukrainian General Staff. But Maliar acknowledged that Russia is also making advances in Bakhmut, bringing in paratroopers and "destroying the city with artillery."
  • UK weapons: Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range "Storm Shadow" missiles provided by Britain to strike Russian targets, two US officials and a Western official said. The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is typically launched from the air. 
  • Western support: The Council of Europe, the main body governing human rights on the continent, met at its fourth summit in almost 75 years on Tuesday, with a "top priority" of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s war. Meantime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department would not rule out designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its accused atrocities in Ukraine. The UK and the Netherlands also say they are working to build an "international coalition" to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets.
  • Grain deadline looms: Efforts are ongoing to extend a deal to allow the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, the UN aid chief said. It is set to expire on Thursday if not renewed — something that is critical to limit "future shock" to the security of global food supplies, the International Rescue Committee said Tuesday.
1 hr 20 min ago

US Army Special Forces veteran killed in "barrage" of Russian artillery in Bakhmut

From CNN's Haley Britzky and Alex Marquardt 

A retired US Army Special Forces soldier has been identified as the American citizen killed by Russian artillery in the embattled city of Bakhmut this week, according to a close friend and the founder of a non-profit group working in Ukraine.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was in a building in Bakhmut that collapsed after being hit by artillery fire, according to Retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, founder of the non-profit AFGFree, with which Maimer was working in Ukraine.

Ukrainians who were with Maimer believed he was either trapped in the collapsed building or killed by a “barrage” of Russian artillery fire, Blackburn said.

“They got in the position that they were, artillery started coming in heavy and the building started to collapse. That’s when most of the Americans and Ukrainians there were able to escape. Unfortunately, Nick was not able to escape,” an American friend of Maimer in Ukraine also told CNN.

Confirmation of Maimer’s death comes after the leader of Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed to show the body of an American in a video posted on the Wagner Telegram group on Tuesday. 

Read more here.

4 min ago

Ukraine edges a step closer to receiving F-16 fighter jets as UK, Netherlands pledge support

From CNN's Lauren Kent, Julia Kesaieva and Brad Lendon

F-16 fighter jets during the NATO international air force exercise Frisian Flag, at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, on March 28, 2022.
F-16 fighter jets during the NATO international air force exercise Frisian Flag, at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, on March 28, 2022. Jeffrey Groeneweg/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Britain and the Netherlands are working on an “international coalition” to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv says are vital to its defense as Russia ramps up its its aerial strikes, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday.

The two NATO allies are trying to get the US-made warplanes to Ukraine as well as training Kyiv’s pilots to fly them, according to the Downing Street readout following a meeting between Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

Ukraine, which has been saying the fighter jets are essential to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks, welcomed the announcement from the British and Dutch leaders.

“We need F-16s, and I am grateful to our allies for their decision to work in this direction, including training our pilots,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yermak said Belgium, another NATO ally, in particular, had “confirmed its readiness to train” Ukrainian pilots.

Britain does not have F-16s in its air force, but the Netherlands and Belgium do. The US Air Force has almost 800 F-16s in its fleet.

Read the full story here.

3 min ago

Russia expends more munitions to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses, US official says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 16.
Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 16. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia is expending more munitions than usual in an attempt to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

Moscow's forces launched larger aerial attacks from several directions at once, the official said, targeting command and control centers in Kyiv and other high-value locations.

Russia may have begun the expanded attacks in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its highly-anticipated counteroffensive, the official said. But Ukraine has been able to withstand the attacks, intercepting a high percentage of the incoming missiles and drones with the layered air defenses provided by Western nations.

The expanded attacks may even work to Ukraine’s advantage, the official said, as Russia dips deeper into its limited supply of precision munitions.

On Tuesday, Russia unleashed a barrage with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles launched from fighter jets, Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea, and land-based Iskander missiles, the head of Ukraine’s military said. The attack came from the north, south and east. The attack likely damaged — but did not destroy — a Patriot system, another official told CNN, as the US assesses the extent of the damage.

Earlier this month, Ukraine used its newly-delivered Patriot missiles to intercept a hypersonic Kinzhal missile, marking the first time the US-made missile interdicted a weapon Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed was impossible to stop.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said Ukraine needs “a bit more time” before it begins its counteroffensive.

3 hr 35 min ago

German chancellor says a "register of damages" is needed for Ukraine from the Russian war

From CNN's Inke Kappeler in Berlin

A "register of damages" listing all the harm caused by Russia during its war in Ukraine is important for the reconstruction of the war-torn country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said upon arrival to a Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday. 

The register was the "prerequisite" for Ukraine’s allies to work on a joint plan for the reconstruction of the country, Scholz said, adding it was of "the utmost importance" for Ukraine’s future. 

European leaders have gathered in Reykjavik for a summit of the COE, the European body governing human rights on the continent. It's only the fourth summit of the body in almost 75 years of its establishment. 

3 hr 35 min ago

US assesses potential damage of Patriot missile defense system after Russian attack near Kyiv

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann

A US-made Patriot air defense system was likely damaged, but not destroyed, as the result of a Russian missile barrage in and around Kyiv early Tuesday morning local time, a US official tells CNN.

The US is still assessing to what degree the system was damaged, the official said. That will determine whether the system needs to be pulled back entirely or simply repaired on the spot by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a post on Telegram that “a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.”

A US National Security Council spokesperson referred CNN to the Ukrainian government for comment.

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday that they successfully intercepted all six hypersonic missiles fired by the Russians, but the Ukrainian military declined to comment on the Russians’ claim that a Patriot system was hit. “We cannot comment on this. We’ll stay out of commenting on Russian sources,” said the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, Yurii Ihnat.

Ukraine currently has two Patriot air defense systems in country, one donated by the US and the other donated jointly by Germany and the Netherlands. It is unclear which of those systems was potentially damaged, but taking one out of commission — even for a short period — could affect Ukraine’s ability to defend Kyiv amid intensifying Russian missile attacks.

Read more here.