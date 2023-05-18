Explosions were heard in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Thursday, as authorities reported a nationwide air attack.
Kyiv military officials said the capital's air defenses were activated, resulting in falling debris that caused a fire.
Authorities are yet to provide information on casualties or the extent of the damage.
Here's what else to know:
- On the ground: Ukraine's deputy defense minister says Kyiv's forces are holding substantial areas around Bakhmut that it claims to have retaken from Russia as "fierce fighting" rages in the eastern city. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Russian mercenaries advanced 260 meters [0.16 miles] in the city. Videos emerging from the battles show intense shelling and heavy destruction in the city's western part, the last area where Ukrainian forces have a presence.
- Elsewhere on the front lines: According to Ukraine's military, the Russians aretrying to improve their "tactical situation" in Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region but offensives close to the Oskil River were unsuccessful amid heavy shelling of Ukrainian-held areas. The General Staff added that the situation had been quieter in another hotspot, around Avdiivka in Donetsk, and that Russian forces in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia had continued to shell settlements in the area, striking more than 20 places over the past day. Meanwhile, at least three civilians were killed near the southern city of Kherson following Russian shelling, according to Ukrainian officials.
- Damaged defenses: Two components of a US-made Patriot battery were damaged in a Russian attack Tuesday, but the system "was never offline," according to a US official familiar with the matter. The Russian barrage damaged the Patriot battery’s generator and part of the system’s electronics.
- Budapest pushes back: A Hungarian official said Wednesday it would be very difficult for Hungary to join the EU's next round of sanctions against Moscow after Kyiv blacklisted a Hungarian bank. A senior EU official said later that it’s not for the EU "to decide what private banks do. But again, we have to deal with a question that is influencing and affecting decisively one of our main foreign policy objectives, which is to support Ukraine."
- Chinese envoy departs: Beijing’s Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui wrapped up a two-day visit to Ukraine Wednesday, Kyiv said, completing the first stop on his European tour as China attempts to fashion itself as a peacemaker despite its close ties with Russia.