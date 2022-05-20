Zelensky calls Russian actions "absolute evil, absolute stupidity," after strike decimates cultural center

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called Russian air strikes the epitome of “absolute evil, absolute stupidity," after the destruction of a cultural center that left at least seven people injured.
Zelensky posted video on Telegram of the airstrike which wrecked the “newly renovated House of Culture," causing a massive cloud of dust and debris, and also injured at least seven people including a child, in the city of Lazova in the Kharkiv region.
“The occupiers identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies. They do not spare missiles or bombs for them. What is in the minds of people who choose such targets? Absolute evil, absolute stupidity," he said underneath the video of the strike.