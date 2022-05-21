Russia bans more than 900 Americans from entering the country, including President Biden and Secretary Blinken 

Local residents collect salvageable items from their home in a frontline neighborhood on May 21, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

As the war in Ukraine nears its three-month mark, these are the latest developments from Saturday:

Russia bans more than 900 Americans: In a largely symbolic gesture, Russia banned hundreds more Americans from entering the country — including most members of Congress, actor Morgan Freeman and the late Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with other administration officials, had already been included on the list.

Russia turns off tap: Russia halted natural gas exports to Finland on Saturday, according to a statement from Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum. Russia cited "non-payment" as its reasoning, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that “unfriendly” foreign nations would have to pay in rubles. Finland officially submitted its NATO application this week.

Turkey's president calls Nordic, NATO leaders: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone conversations Saturday with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the NATO membership application of the Nordic nations. The moves to join NATO were triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan has stated numerous times in recent days that Turkey would not support Finland and Sweden to join NATO. The Finnish president said he had an "open and direct" conversation with Erdoğan. The legislatures of all 30 current members of the alliance must approve new applicants.

What we know about Mariupol: For weeks, the Azovstal steel plant has been the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the otherwise Russian-occupied city of Mariupol. On Friday, Russia claimed the last Ukrainian fighters had surrendered — which, if true, marks a symbolic military victory for Moscow. Ukraine has not yet confirmed this, and CNN is unable to independently verify the claim. It comes after a Ukrainian commander at Azovstal ordered soldiers to preserve their lives and stop their defense of the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian families anxiously wait to hear from loved ones leaving Azovstal.

Zelensky marks third year in office: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the people of Ukraine as the "people of the year" in an anniversary interview marking his three years as leader of the country. He predicted the Russian invasion will end with diplomacy.

"We did not start this war. But we have to finish it," Zelensky said.

Russia attacks military supplies: Russia’s military said Saturday that it had destroyed a "large" batch of weapons and military equipment from the US and Europe in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv, Russian state media TASS reported.

Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval said that there was a missile strike on a military infrastructure facility in his city as well.

Sanctions stymie trade: Russia's transportation minister said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have “practically broken all” logistics corridors used by the country for trade, according to TASS.