Russia claims it has taken control of the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, with Russian strikes hitting civilian structures.
Here are the latest developments:
- Russia claims steel plant control: For weeks, the Azovstal steel plant has been the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the otherwise Russian-occupied city of Mariupol. On Friday, Russia claimed the last Ukrainian fighters had surrendered — which, if true, marks a symbolic military victory for Moscow. Ukraine has not yet confirmed this, and CNN is unable to independently verify the claim. It comes after a Ukrainian commander at Azovstal ordered solders to preserve their lives and stop their defense of the city.
- Cultural center destroyed: A Russian missile destroyed a cultural building in the eastern city of Lozova on Friday, injuring seven people, including an 11-year-old child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike "absolute evil, absolute stupidity."
- US aid to Ukraine: A $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, which would fund military and humanitarian aid, is being flown to South Korea for US President Joe Biden's signature, according to a National Security Council spokesperson. Biden is in South Korea for his first Asia trip as president this weekend, and will head to Tokyo on Sunday.
- American troops in Europe: The US is expected to keep 100,000 troops stationed in Europe for the foreseeable future unless Russia escalates and threatens Sweden and Finland or NATO members, according to multiple US officials.
- German tanks and gas: A German defense ministry spokesperson confirmed that Germany will deliver the first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in July. Meanwhile, Germany also agreed on an energy partnership with Qatar — a key step to weaning the country off Russian energy supplies.
- Chernihiv strike: A village in the Chernihiv region, north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was hit by Russian missiles on Thursday, leaving many dead. Zelensky condemned it as "a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible."