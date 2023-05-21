World
Biden to meet with Zelensky amid Russia's war in Ukraine

By Heather Chen and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:51 a.m. ET, May 21, 2023
16 min ago

Biden will meet with Ukraine's Zelensky in Japan on Sunday

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Joe Biden walks with Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
Joe Biden walks with Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters

US President Joe Biden is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, underscoring US support for Ukraine as top US officials herald a unified Group of Seven summit. 

“We do expect that the president will have a bilateral meeting with President Zelensky,” a senior administration official told reporters, adding that the meeting will be “a little bit after 2 o’clock” p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET).

Biden, the official said, “will continue to reiterate the United States’ firm and resolute support for Ukraine going forward.”  

The official pointed to a “powerful statement of unity” from the G7 countries standing against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at this week’s summit, including sanctions and the announcement of a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft — efforts that were “spearheaded” by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Asked about the possibility of China playing a role in ending Russia’s war, the official said the US hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping views this week’s summit as a signal of “resolve.” 

“We would hope that President Xi and the (People's Republic of China) extract from what they’ve been seeing here … is that there’s an awful lot of resolve to continue to support Ukraine, as the G7 continues to say, for as long as it takes, and that China could have a meaningful role in helping end this war,” the official said. 

Biden is also expected to have a trilateral meeting with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida early Sunday afternoon local time. The official called the relationships a “priority” for Biden. The leaders will discuss security, economics and other topics.

Remember: The G7 comprises the world’s most advanced industrialized democracies: the US, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Italy. Tokyo has also invited several other rising economic powers and regional players to the meetings.

4 min ago

Ukraine’s military says it's still fighting for Bakhmut

From CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva, Andrew Carey and Sugam Pokharel

Ukrainian servicemen fire a rocket towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut on Friday.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a rocket towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut on Friday.

Ukrainian troops are engaged in heavy fighting with Russian forces in and around the long-contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's military said in its daily update Saturday.  

“Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Bila Hora,” it said, referring to a village to the southwest of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces have succeeded in regaining small pockets of territory there in the last fortnight.

Competing claims: Earlier Saturday, the chief of the Russian private military group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his forces have taken complete control of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting.

CNN could not independently verify Prigozhin’s claim, and Ukrainian officials have disputed it, saying they are still holding territory on the western edge of the city.

50 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine is coordinating on weapons, air defense and fighter jets with allies after G7 talks

From CNN’s Sugam Pokharel in London and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his government is preparing “new joint steps” with its allies in response to Russia’s war. 

“We are coordinating our positions with our partners and preparing new joint steps. Defense: weapons, air defense, fighter jets. We engage as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. The peace formula. Long-term programs to support Ukraine. Finance and economy,” he said in his daily video speech after holding meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.  

Zelensky said he held separate meetings with leaders of the United Kingdom, Italy, France, India, Germany and the European Commission. 

The Ukrainian president also said he submitted Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula to the participants of the Arab League Summit on Friday. 

"And we will do everything to ensure that the world's involvement in our peace initiative is as high as possible," he added. 

Zelensky mentioned India in particular, saying that he believes the country "will take part in the restoration of the international order based on the rules that are obviously needed by all free nations." 

Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the first in-person meeting between the two since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. Modi – who has so far refused to condemn the invasion – said India would do "everything we can" to help end the war.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed reporting to this post.

50 min ago

Welcome to our coverage. Here are this weekend's major storylines from the war in Ukraine

From CNN staff

According to Wagner, the battle for the city of Bakhmut has come to an end, as the Russian private military group claims that forces have taken complete control of the long-contested city in eastern Ukraine.

CNN could not independently verify Wagner's claim, and a message from a Ukrainian defense official disputed it, saying Kyiv's troops still hold a small part of the city.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces will hand control of Bakhmut to the Russian military on May 25.

The city's capture can be viewed largely as a symbolic target for Moscow, though it also provides important road connections to other parts of the Donetsk region: eastward to the border with Luhansk, northwest to Sloviansk and southwest to Kostiantynivka.

Here's what else you should know in a day of major developments for the war in Ukraine:

G7 summit: G7 members are meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a surprise attendee. The G7 comprises the world’s most advanced industrialized democracies: the US, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Italy. Tokyo has also invited Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, all rising economic powerhouses and key Asian regional players.

At the summit, leaders decided on a plan to counter Moscow and agreed to "support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression." The G7 also called on China to press Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," and stop its military aggression.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized the decisions made at the G7 summit as cynical ploys to hold back Russia and China.

Next up, all eyes are on a meeting between Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, set for Sunday afternoon local time (1 a.m. ET).

On the ground: Russia launched another “massive drone attack” at Kyiv during the early morning hours Saturday, marking their 11th airstrike this month, the city's military administration said.

Meanwhile, Russian troops in occupied Mariupol, a city in Ukraine's southeast, are receiving backup after explosions rocked a Russian base there Friday, a local Ukrainian official said.

Military aid: Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the leadership he says the UK has shown building an international coalition to help Ukraine procure F-16 fighter jets. Russia's deputy foreign minister denounced the coalition, warning Western countries of “enormous risks for themselves" if Ukraine is provided with F-16 fighter jets, Russian state media TASS reported Saturday.

51 min ago

Zelensky discusses security, defense and training of soldiers with Canadian leader Trudeau

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "further cooperation" on security and defense, the situation on the front line and the training of Ukrainian soldiers. 

"Started another day of the G7 Summit with a meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau," Zelensky tweeted

"We discussed further cooperation in the security and defense sphere, the situation on the front line, training of Ukrainian officers within the UNIFIER Canadian training mission, the importance of implementing all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," he wrote. 

Operation UNIFIER is the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) military training and capacity building mission in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which launched in 2015 and in 2022 was expanded and extended until March 2025. 

Zelensky also said that he was "grateful" to Trudeau and Canada for their assistance in de-mining its territories and for the "prompt processing of our requests by the government of Canada and Canadian manufacturers."

Zelensky is currently in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is joining G7 summit talks and meeting with G7 leaders on Sunday. 

19 min ago

Macron says it's "up to the Ukrainian authorities" to state their forces' situation in Bakhmut

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong, with previous reporting from Yulia Kesaieva and Andrew Carey in Kyiv and Sugam Pokharel in London

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands during the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters
Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands during the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday it is "up to the Ukrainian authorities to state the developments of their forces on the ground," following claims from the chief of Russian private military group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his forces have taken complete control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"I think it is up to the Ukrainian authorities to state the developments of their forces on the ground and so I will stay at this stage extremely cautious," Macron said in Hiroshima, speaking on camera to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The operation "shows the difficulty the Russian army had in advancing" on the city, Macron said.

CNN could not independently verify Prigozhin’s claim, but an initial response from the Ukrainian side disputed it.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, in a Telegram post less than an hour after the Russian mercenary’s claim was published, admitted the situation in Bakhmut was “critical” but said Ukrainian troops were still “holding the defense” in a district on Bakhmut’s western-most edge.

Macron did not speak further on the Wagner claim, but said the presence of Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima is "important."

The French president also said the G7 is an opportunity to "discuss, exchange views and convince partners" invited this year – including India, Indonesia and Brazil – regarding Ukraine.

"There will be the opportunity to explain the situation," he told reporters.

51 min ago

Putin congratulates Wagner mercenaries, Russian armed forces amid claims they have taken Bakhmut 

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2021. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images/FILE 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2021.  Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images/FILE

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Wagner mercenaries and Russia's armed forces after they claimed to have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin said: "Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all units of the Russian Armed Forces, which confirmed the presence and closure of the flanks, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk [the Soviet-Russian name for Bakhmut]," the Russian state news agency TASS said, citing the Kremlin. 

"All distinguished fighters will be granted state awards," the Kremlin added.

51 min ago

CNN's Erin Burnett reacts to being banned from Russia, along with hundreds of other Americans

Prominent American figures — including US dignitaries, entertainment icons and CNN journalists — will no longer be allowed to enter Russia, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list contains hundreds of names, ranging from former US President Barack Obama to late night television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, as well as former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, several US senators and the next expected chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

CNN's Erin Burnett was among those included in the growing list of US journalists sanctioned by Moscow. She said Friday that the move by Russia is "why covering this war every night matters, and we will continue to do it."

"Something supremely important to all of us is happening in Ukraine and also inside Russia, where tonight Putin's allies are turning on their own and telling those who are critical of Putin's war to be quiet," Burnett said.

