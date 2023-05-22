Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Sunday that his forces will leave the front line in eastern Ukraine in the coming days after "capturing all the territories they promised to capture, to the last square centimeter."
It comes a day after Prigozhin claimed that his mercenary fighters had completely seized the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut — a statement met with counterclaims from Ukraine.
While CNN cannot independently verify battlefield accounts, here's what the wartime officials are saying:
- Zelensky's denial: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are still in Bakhmut, despite what Prigozhin says. "Bakhmut is not occupied by Russian Federation as of today. There are no two or three interpretations of those words," he said while attending the G7 in Japan on Sunday.
- A small foothold: The commander of Ukraine's army acknowledged the area his fighters still claim within city limits is "insignificant." The territory is located on the city's westernmost edge, according to the country's deputy defense minister.
- Advances on the outskirts: However, the same two officials said Ukraine has made significant progress in the Bakhmut suburbs and other areas immediately outside the city. The commander, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said his troops have advanced along the city’s flanks and are now approaching the “tactical encirclement” of Bakhmut.
- Putin's congratulations: Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, hailed Wagner for the "completion of the operation to liberate" Bakhmut. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow echoed the president's praise, declaring victory in the city. However, there was no immediate response from the Defense Ministry to Prigozhin's claim that Wagner troops would leave the front line in eastern Ukraine on May 25.
- Bakhmut's significance: Bakhmut is located in the northeastern portion of Ukraine's Donetsk region, about 13 miles from the Luhansk region, and has long been a target for Russian forces. If confirmed, Russia's capture of Bakhmut would mark the country’s first major gain in months, but experts say the city’s symbolism always outweighed its strategic importance.