The Colombian armed forces are sending a team to Ukraine to train its military on landmine removal operations, the Colombian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

The 11 military engineers will be deployed to an unnamed neighboring NATO country where the training will be carried out, according to the statement.

"Colombia is as always committed to the values of freedom and human rights and, in this case, making a concrete contribution as a member and global partner country of NATO," Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte said.

Some context: In March, US President Joe Biden announced Colombia would be designated as a major non-NATO ally, strengthening security and economic ties between the pair.

As of this year, there are more than 15 nations that are designated as major non-NATO allies to the US, including Australia, Japan, Israel, the Philippines and Qatar.

