Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has effectively halted all maritime trade at Ukrainian ports, according to declassified US intelligence, blocking grain exports and risking a global food crisis.
Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Food exports blocked: Russia has established an "effective blockade" in the northern third of the Black Sea, according to a US official who provided a declassified map of the region to CNN on the condition of anonymity. Ukraine provides about 10% of the world’s wheat exports, the official noted — the vast majority of which exit the country from Black Sea ports. The head of the UN's World Food Programme has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reopen ports in Ukraine to exports to prevent children around the world from starving.
- Mariupol death toll: At least 22,000 residents are believed to have died during Russia's three-month assault on Mariupol, according to an official from the Ukrainian port city. Petro Andriushchenko said the figure is based on the many contacts he and other town hall officials continue to have with officials trapped inside, and believes the true number could be much higher. The figures cannot be independently verified.
- Ukrainian forces withdraw from contested town: Russian forces have taken the contested town of Svitlodarsk in the eastern Donbas region, and Ukrainian forces have withdrawn, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Tuesday. About 10,000 civilians remain in occupied Svitlodarsk, according to Kyrylenko. He added it was “not a retreat” of the Ukrainian forces, but a “regrouping” and the “right and logical decision” to save lives.
- Ukraine shows drone footage: The Ukrainian military has for the first time released footage of special forces using small, foreign-made drones to target Russian positions. The portable, so-called kamikaze drones carry warheads and detonate on impact.
- Europe on alert: Hungary will enter a "state of emergency" due to the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday. "Hungary must stay out of this war and protect families’ financial security. To do this, we need room for maneuver and the ability to act immediately," he said. Meanwhile, Poland's foreign minister said Russia would remain a threat to peace in Europe even after any ceasefire in Ukraine.