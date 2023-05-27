Search and rescue operations at the site of a medical facility in the city of Dnipro that was struck by Russian forces have been completed, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of the three-story building, the service said.

More than three dozen high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged around the site of the Friday attack, Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on the messaging app Telegram Saturday.