World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Joshua Berlinger and Thom Poole, CNN

Updated 5:01 a.m. ET, May 27, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
17 min ago

Search operations completed at site of Dnipro medical facility 

From CNN's Olga Voitovych 

Search and rescue operations at the site of a medical facility in the city of Dnipro that was struck by Russian forces have been completed, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday. 

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of the three-story building, the service said. 

More than three dozen high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged around the site of the Friday attack, Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on the messaging app Telegram Saturday. 

"There is damage to the stadium, and also in three schools and three kindergartens," Lysak said.
18 min ago

Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near border with Belarus 

From CNN's Darya Tarasova and Clare Sebastian 

An explosion in Russia's Pskov region damaged an administrative building of an oil pipeline near its border with Belarus, local governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Saturday. 

Vedernikov claimed the building in the Nevelsky District was attacked by two drones.

There were no casualties and emergency services are at the scene, Vedernikov said.

Few other details are available on the incident at this stage but we will bring you more as we get them.

38 min ago

EU warns against Russia's "extremely dangerous" move to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

From CNN’s Lauren Kent in London and Xiaofei Xu

The European Union is condemning the agreement between Moscow and Minsk to deploy Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling it “a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation,” the bloc said Friday. 

“The Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” the European External Action Service said in a statement, calling on Belarus to “reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty.” 

“Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction,” the European Union warned in the statement. 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the transfer of some tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus has begun, according to state news agency Belta. 

38 min ago

More than 900 attacks on health care in Ukraine since Russian invasion began, WHO says

From CNN's Lauren Kent in London

There have been more than 900 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Of the 974 total attacks, 873 of them impacted medical facilities, WHO data shows. In total, strikes on health care in Ukraine have resulted in at least 101 deaths and 136 injuries since February 24, 2022. 

Russia's attack on a medical facility in Dnipro city on Friday is not yet included in the WHO data or death toll, given that the organization's process for verifying attacks takes some time. The most recent attack on health care in Ukraine that is recorded by WHO occurred on May 7, 2023, and impacted a mobile clinic.

"WHO condemns all acts of violence against healthcare. These attacks not only kill and maim but also deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger healthcare providers, and undermine health systems," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said in a statement to CNN. 

"Attacks on health care workers, patients, transport, supplies, and health facilities are a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law and must stop now," Harris added. "We call for an immediate cessation of all activities that endanger the lives of health care workers and patients or impede delivery of essential health services."