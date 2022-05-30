World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Andrew Raine, Brad Lendon, Rob Picheta and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 4:52 p.m. ET, May 30, 2022
1 hr 6 min ago

It's Monday night in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

The Ukrainian military has reported advances during its counteroffensive in the south and continuing efforts to hold off Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Monday additional Russian efforts to degrade Ukrainian defenses in Luhansk and Donetsk, saying that artillery, airstrikes and missiles had been used in several places — including Lysychansk and Soledar.

Meanwhile, Russian pressure on Severodonetsk, a city where two-thirds of properties have been reported as destroyed, continues — with the General Staff saying that hostilities persist in and around the city. 

As the Russians attack Ukrainian lines in Donbas from the south, east and north, there are conflicting claims about their progress. 

The General Staff said that fighting continues around the village of Komyshuvakha, to the southwest of Severodonetsk. Social media video geolocated by CNN appears to show a Chechen unit in the village, with drone footage suggesting Ukrainian soldiers retreating from the area. "This locality is now under our control, and we will begin storming all fronts. We have seized, completely — you could say — Komyshuvakha," a Chechen commander said.

Ukraine has claimed some success in its offensive in the south, which began during the weekend. "The enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

  • Biden says Ukraine's battle against Russia is "part of a larger fight that unites all people": US President Joe Biden took the opportunity to tie the solemnity of the US Memorial Day holiday Monday to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In this moment, when a war of aggression is once more be waged by Russia to snuff out the freedom and democracy the very culture and identity of neighboring Ukraine, see so clearly all that's at stake – freedom has never been free, democracy has always required champions," Biden said during remarks from the Arlington National Cemetery.
  • EU "cannot afford" for no agreement to be reached on new round of Russian sanctions, parliament chief says: The European Union "cannot afford" for no agreement to be reached on the bloc's proposed sixth round of sanctions against Russia, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Monday.  "I really hope there will be an agreement. We cannot afford there not to be," Metsola told a news conference in Brussels after meeting with the heads of EU member states. "While I understand the realities facing different countries, there is a limit as to how much flexibility we can allow without losing credibility vis vie our populations," she stressed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the EU to put aside internal disputes and push on with plans to approve the bloc's proposed new round of sanctions.
  • Biden says he won't send rockets to Ukraine that could reach Russia: The US President said he doesn't plan to ship any rockets to Ukraine that could reach Russian territory. "I won't send anything that can fire into Russia," Biden said at the White House on Monday when asked whether he was planning to send long-range rockets to Ukraine. CNN reported last week the Biden administration is preparing to step up the kind of weaponry it is offering Ukraine by sending advanced, long-range rocket systems that are now the top request from Ukrainian officials.
  • Ukrainian official claims military victory against Russia "unlikely" if US holds back long-range artillery: A military victory against Russia is “unlikely” if the United States holds back supplies of long-range artillery, a senior Ukrainian official tells CNN. Alexey Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential advisor, told CNN the weapons are “essential for (the) fate of Ukraine and its independence.” 
  • Turkey offers to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and the UN: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, offered to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul, according to a Turkish readout of the call. Erdogan stressed to Putin the "need for steps that will minimize the negative effects of the war" and reestablish peace between Russia and Ukraine "as soon as possible," according to the readout. Russian and Ukrainian delegations last met for talks in Istanbul on March 29.
  • French journalist killed in Ukraine: French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that a French journalist had been shot and killed in Ukraine. “Journalist, Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape the Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” the French president tweeted. “I share the grief of the family, friends and colleagues of Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences. To those who carry out the difficult mission of providing information in theaters of operation, I want to reiterate France's unconditional support,” Macron added.
  • Russian shelling continues in Ukraine's northeast and south, says Ukrainian military: Russia "does not stop conducting offensive operations" in the eastern areas of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update on Monday. In the Kharkiv region in the northeast, Russia fired on the areas north and northeast of the city, Ukraine’s military said.
  • Eurovision winners sell trophy to buy drones for Ukraine’s military: The Ukrainian winners of this year's Eurovision Song Contest — Kalush Orchestra— announced Monday that they sold their trophy for $900,000, with funds going toward buying drones for their country’s military. The group was presented with the crystal microphone trophy earlier this month after winning this year’s contest, beating competition from main rivals the United Kingdom and Spain.

1 hr 58 min ago

Zelensky calls on EU to approve sixth package of sanctions against Russia

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on screen, speaks during a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels on May 30.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on screen, speaks during a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels on May 30. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the European Union to put aside internal disputes and push on with plans to approve the bloc's proposed sixth package of sanctions against Russia.  

Addressing EU leaders attending the European Council summit in Brussels on Monday, Zelensky called on the bloc to maintain a sense of unity in the face of Russian aggression.  

"This is time for you to become not separate but one whole. Ukraine has demonstrated why everyone has to be united. We are all working for one purpose,” he told the summit via video link.  

"You have managed to stop the invaders and more unity is the basis of the success. All the disputes within the European Union must stop because they give incentives for Russia to carry on," Zelensky urged EU leaders.  

The Ukrainian leader stressed that although he is "grateful" for efforts being made "to advance the sixth sanction package," the bloc must push on with plans to approve the sanctions.  

"Unfortunately for some reason it is still not in place. And for some reason, you are dependent on the Russian pressure. And it should be the opposite. Russia should depend on you. Why is Russia still able to earn $1 billion per day selling oil?" he asked EU leaders.  

"There should be an oil embargo so that Russia understands the price of its actions," Zelensky continued.   

  

1 hr 25 min ago

Biden: Ukraine's battle against Russia is "part of a larger fight that unites all people"

From CNN's DJ Judd

US President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30.
US President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 30. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden took the opportunity to tie the solemnity of the US Memorial Day holiday on Monday to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In this moment, when a war of aggression is once more be waged by Russia to snuff out the freedom and democracy the very culture and identity of neighboring Ukraine, see so clearly all that's at stake – freedom has never been free, democracy has always required champions," Biden said during remarks from the Arlington National Cemetery.

He continued: “Today, in the perennial struggle for democracy and freedom, Ukraine and its people are on the front lines fighting to save their nation. But their fight is part of a larger fight that unites all people, it’s a fight that so many of the patriots whose eternal rest is here on these hallowed grounds were part of – a battle between democracy and autocracy; between liberty and repression; between appetites and ambitions of a few, who forever seek to dominate the lives and liberties of many; a battle for essential democratic principles, for rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom to speak and write and assemble, freedom to worship as one chooses, freedom of the press – principles that are essential for a free society.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who introduced Biden, echoed the President's sentiment, highlighting in his speech the “power of democratic citizens and soldiers to defy tyranny, cruelty and oppression,” in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

2 hr 57 min ago

European Council aims to reach political agreement on Russian oil embargo on Monday, EU official says

From CNN's James Frater in London 

The PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft, stands on April 30, in Schwedt, Germany.
The PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft, stands on April 30, in Schwedt, Germany. (Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images/File)

The European Council aims to reach a political agreement on an embargo on Russian oil on Monday, a European Union official told CNN. 

This embargo will cover more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, which covers all seaborne oil from Russia, the official said. 

European Union diplomats failed to reach consensus Sunday on the terms of the embargo, but held further talks Monday in a bid to present a deal for approval by EU leaders at a summit later in the day.

Some temporary exceptions have been granted to ensure security of supply for certain member states, the official said, adding the council will come back to these exceptions “as soon as possible.” 

In addition to the oil embargo, the new sanctions package against Russia will include other substantial measures, including de-SWIFTing of the largest Russian bank Sberbank, a ban on further three Russian state-owned broadcasters, listing of individuals who have committed war crimes in Ukraine, according to the official. 

3 hr 13 min ago

US defense secretary highlights the "power of democratic citizens and soldiers" in Ukraine

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30. (Pool)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin marked the annual US Memorial Day holiday in a short speech highlighting the “power of democratic citizens and soldiers to defy tyranny, cruelty and oppression,” in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues. Austin made the brief remarks to introduce President Joe Biden at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

“Today, on the battlefields of Ukraine, the world again sees the power of democratic citizens and soldiers to defy tyranny, cruelty, and oppression. Their freedom is under attack, and so is the international order rooted in the rules that we have built since World War II at such terrible costs,” Austin said.

Austin said the US understands “the challenge” posed by the threat in Ukraine. “We’re determined to meet it,” he added.

“As the President says, in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment. We draw inspiration from the unity of our allies and partners and we draw strength from the men and women of the United States military,” Austin said.

3 hr 39 min ago

EU "cannot afford" for no agreement to be reached on new round of Russian sanctions, parliament chief says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London  

European Parliament chairwoman Roberta Metsola talks to the press ahead of a special meeting of the European council in Brussels today.
European Parliament chairwoman Roberta Metsola talks to the press ahead of a special meeting of the European council in Brussels today. (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union "cannot afford" for no agreement to be reached on the bloc's proposed sixth round of sanctions against Russia, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Monday.  

"I really hope there will be an agreement. We cannot afford there not to be," Metsola told a news conference in Brussels after meeting with the heads of EU member states.  

"While I understand the realities facing different countries, there is a limit as to how much flexibility we can allow without losing credibility vis vie our populations," she stressed. 

She acknowledged that while sanctions packages "are never easy to adopt" there is strong hope that the EU can "reach an agreement that can be one that is effective that has beef that has teeth."  

"Would we have liked it to go further? Of course. Do we still want it to go further? Of course. And we will continue to make this point," the European Parliament chief added.  

On the topic of Ukraine's application to become an EU member state, Metsola gave positive signals from the European Parliament's perspective.  

"In my view, we have no choice but to bring Ukraine even more close to us and the worst signal we could give at this point in time would be to show a hesitation. And what Ukraine needs right now is hope and perspective," she added.  

 

2 hr 20 min ago

US President Biden says he won't send rockets to Ukraine that could reach Russia

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the south lawn of the White House today in Washington, DC. 
President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the south lawn of the White House today in Washington, DC.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden said he doesn't plan to ship any rockets to Ukraine that could reach Russian territory.

"I won't send anything that can fire into Russia," Biden said at the White House on Monday when asked whether he was planning to send long-range rockets to Ukraine.

CNN reported last week the Biden administration is preparing to step up the kind of weaponry it is offering Ukraine by sending advanced, long-range rocket systems that are now the top request from Ukrainian officials.

The administration is leaning toward sending the systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week.

The administration has wavered on whether to send the systems amid concerns raised within the National Security Council that Ukraine could use the new weapons to carry out offensive attacks inside Russia, according to officials.

On Friday, after CNN first reported the news, Russians warned that the United States will “cross a red line” if it supplies the systems to Ukraine.

More background: The rocket systems the Biden administration is preparing to send to Ukraine are capable of firing different kinds of ammunition that reach a range of distances.

While some of the longer-range weapons can fire 300 miles (or about 500 kilometers) or more, the systems can also launch rockets with a range of just a few dozen miles — not considered long-range weapons but still able to reach a greater distance than the howitzers the US has already sent to Ukraine.

Biden's comments Monday leave open the possibility that the US could send the advanced, long-range rocket systems without the longest-range rockets.

CNN's Oren Liebermann and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 41 min ago

Ukrainian military reports advances in the south and intense fighting in eastern Donbas region

From CNN's Tim Lister

Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30.
Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military has reported advances during its counteroffensive in the south and continuing efforts to hold off Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Monday additional Russian efforts to degrade Ukrainian defenses in Luhansk and Donetsk, saying that artillery, airstrikes and missiles had been used in several places — including Lysychansk and Soledar.

Russian pressure on Severodonetsk, a city where two-thirds of properties have been reported as destroyed, continues — with the General Staff saying that hostilities persist in and around the city. 

As the Russians attack Ukrainian lines in Donbas from the south, east and north, there are conflicting claims about their progress. 

The General Staff said that fighting continues around the village of Komyshuvakha, to the southwest of Severodonetsk. Social media video geolocated by CNN appears to show a Chechen unit in the village, with drone footage suggesting Ukrainian soldiers retreating from the area. A Chechen commander says:  "This locality is now under our control, and we will begin storming all fronts. We have seized, completely, you could say, Komyshuvakha."

Ukraine has claimed some success in its offensive in the south, which began during the weekend. The General Staff said, "the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation." 

If Russian forces have withdrawn from Mykolaivka, it would represent a gain of several kilometers for Ukrainian units. 

The General Staff reported continued further cross-border shelling of settlements in the northern regions of Chernihiv and Sumy, as well as shelling of territory north of the city of Kharkiv which has recently been retaken by Ukrainian forces.

Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said late Monday that while all parts of Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control are being attacked, "the situation in Severodonetsk is really the most difficult."

The official noted that Russian forces had been able to "push through territory from the outskirts of the city, where the Myr hotel is, and move a little deeper into the city. In the city now, there are and will be street battles."

CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko contributed reporting to this post.

5 hr 41 min ago

Turkey offers to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and the UN

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul and Niamh Kennedy in London 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, on May 16.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, on May 16. (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, offered to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul, according to a Turkish readout of the call. 

Erdogan stressed to Putin the "need for steps that will minimize the negative effects of the war" and reestablish peace between Russia and Ukraine "as soon as possible," according to the readout.  

"President Erdoğan expressed that they are ready to meet with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul and to play a role in a possible observation mechanism, if both sides agree on principle," the readout said.  

Russian and Ukrainian delegations last met for talks in Istanbul on March 29.  