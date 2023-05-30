A view of cars damaged during a massive Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 30. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

At least one person died in Kyiv after Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones early Tuesday amid the 17th aerial assault launched by Russian forces at the capital during this month alone.

It comes after Russia hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire on Monday in a surprise daytime attack, sparking sirens and sending residents rushing for shelter just as the city recovered from a more typical overnight bombardment.

"The enemy changed its tactics," said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration. "After prolonged, nighttime attacks only, it struck a peaceful city during the day when most residents were at work and outside."

