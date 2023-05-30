At least one person died in Kyiv after Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones early Tuesday amid the 17th aerial assault launched by Russian forces at the capital during this month alone.
It comes after Russia hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire on Monday in a surprise daytime attack, sparking sirens and sending residents rushing for shelter just as the city recovered from a more typical overnight bombardment.
"The enemy changed its tactics," said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration. "After prolonged, nighttime attacks only, it struck a peaceful city during the day when most residents were at work and outside."
Catch up on the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Counteroffensive timing decided: President Volodomyr Zelensky said Monday the timing of Ukraine's long anticipated counteroffensive has been set. "The decisions have been made," he said, without providing further details. On Monday, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence promised imminent retribution for Russian attacks. "Our response will not be delayed. Everyone will see everything soon," the official said.
- Across the border: One person was killed and several others were injured by shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, its governor said. Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Belgorod had endured a "large amount of damage caused by hours of shelling" in recent days, along with temporary outages to power, cell phone connection, heat and water.
- New incursion claim: The Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed Monday that its members had reentered Russian territory. The group published photos of armed men in a field, but the pictures don't clearly indicate where they were taken. CNN cannot verify the authenticity of the photos.
- Russian movements: Moscow has been transferring its forces to the eastern city of Bakhmut to replace Wagner fighters, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. "Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] — primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner group has suffered. They are forced to do it, not for any other reason,” the spokesperson said.
- Eastern fighting: Ukraine's State Emergency Service said at least two people were killed and eight others wounded in a Russian airstrike Monday on a gas station in the town of Toretsk, near Bakhmut. Earlier, the Russia-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic accused the Ukrainians of shelling the occupied town of Horlivka from positions around Toretsk.
- Gloomy outlook: The European Union's top diplomat said Monday he was "not optimistic" about how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will play out this summer. "I see a concentration of troops on both sides, I see Russia's clear intent to win the war, (Russia) will not go into a negotiation if it doesn't win the war,” Josep Borrell, said.
- China's influence: Meanwhile, a visit to European capitals by a Chinese envoy for the war in Ukraine has laid bare the divisions between Beijing and Europe when it comes to how peace can be reached — and served to underline China's close alignment with Russia.