Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:21 a.m. ET, May 30, 2023
1 min ago

New attack on Kyiv as Zelensky says Ukraine has set timing for counteroffensive. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

A view of cars damaged during a massive Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 30.
A view of cars damaged during a massive Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 30. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

At least one person died in Kyiv after Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones early Tuesday amid the 17th aerial assault launched by Russian forces at the capital during this month alone.

It comes after Russia hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire on Monday in a surprise daytime attack, sparking sirens and sending residents rushing for shelter just as the city recovered from a more typical overnight bombardment.

"The enemy changed its tactics," said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration. "After prolonged, nighttime attacks only, it struck a peaceful city during the day when most residents were at work and outside."

Catch up on the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Counteroffensive timing decided: President Volodomyr Zelensky said Monday the timing of Ukraine's long anticipated counteroffensive has been set. "The decisions have been made," he said, without providing further details. On Monday, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence promised imminent retribution for Russian attacks. "Our response will not be delayed. Everyone will see everything soon," the official said.
  • Across the border: One person was killed and several others were injured by shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, its governor said. Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Belgorod had endured a "large amount of damage caused by hours of shelling" in recent days, along with temporary outages to power, cell phone connection, heat and water.
  • New incursion claim: The Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed Monday that its members had reentered Russian territory. The group published photos of armed men in a field, but the pictures don't clearly indicate where they were taken. CNN cannot verify the authenticity of the photos.
  • Russian movements: Moscow has been transferring its forces to the eastern city of Bakhmut to replace Wagner fighters, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. "Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] — primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner group has suffered. They are forced to do it, not for any other reason,” the spokesperson said. 
  • Eastern fighting: Ukraine's State Emergency Service said at least two people were killed and eight others wounded in a Russian airstrike Monday on a gas station in the town of Toretsk, near Bakhmut. Earlier, the Russia-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic accused the Ukrainians of shelling the occupied town of Horlivka from positions around Toretsk. 
  • Gloomy outlook: The European Union's top diplomat said Monday he was "not optimistic" about how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will play out this summer. "I see a concentration of troops on both sides, I see Russia's clear intent to win the war, (Russia) will not go into a negotiation if it doesn't win the war,” Josep Borrell, said.
  • China's influence: Meanwhile, a visit to European capitals by a Chinese envoy for the war in Ukraine has laid bare the divisions between Beijing and Europe when it comes to how peace can be reached — and served to underline China's close alignment with Russia.
30 min ago

1 killed in "massive" drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Mariya Knight

One person was killed and at least three others were injured as a result of explosions in Kyiv early Tuesday as the city's air defenses intercepted 20 drones, the Ukrainian military said.

In a Telegram post, the Kyiv city military administration said a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Holosiivskyi district due to falling debris and warned that people may be trapped under rubble.

Authorities also reported that debris fell on several other districts of the capital, including Pecherskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

It marks the 17th aerial attack on Kyiv this month, with the Russians varying their assaults with missiles, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The attack was massive, from different directions, in several waves. The air alert lasted almost 3 hours!” the Telegram post said.

The drone attacks Tuesday come after after Moscow's forces launched an unusual daytime missile attack on Kyiv Monday that Ukraine's military said signified a change in Russian tactics.

1 hr 19 min ago

Anti-Putin Russian fighters claim new incursion into Russia

From CNN's Mariya Knight

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed Monday that its members had reentered Russian territory.

"Yesterday, Russian border guards celebrated their professional holiday. The fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps congratulated them by successfully crossing the 'holey' state border once again," the group wrote in a Telegram post. 

The group published photos of armed men in a field, but the pictures don't clearly indicate where they were taken. CNN cannot verify the authenticity of the photos.

"The aim of our incursion will be evident in the near future," the Russian Volunteer Corps added.

The group's claimed incursion comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of protecting borders near the combat zone in his Border Guard Day address on Saturday, calling it “a separate and very significant task.”

Last week, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the anti-Putin Freedom for Russia Legion claimed responsibility for a cross-border attack in Russia’s southwestern region of Belgorod.

The chief of the private military Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed last week that Russian defense forces are “absolutely not ready to resist the Russian Volunteer Corps in any shape or form.”  

3 hr 22 min ago

1 person hospitalized after explosions in Kyiv, mayor reports

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Josh Pennington

One person has been hospitalized in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district after explosions were heard in the capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko also reported that "all emergency services" are headed to Podilskyi district, without providing any further details.

According to Klitschko, a house in Darnytskyi district and three cars in Pecherskyi district caught fire as a result of falling debris.

2 hr 53 min ago

Russia is transferring forces to Bakhmut to replace Wagner fighters, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Russia has been transferring its forces to Bakhmut to replace fighters from the Wagner group, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during an interview with Ukrainian media on Monday.

"Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] — primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner group has suffered. They are forced to do it, not for any other reason,” Cherevatyi said. “Units of airborne forces and motorized infantry units of are entering [Bakhmut]. We know what units they are; we know their commanders and their combat capabilities."

Cherevatyi noted “all of these Russian units have been taking part in hostilities since 24 February 2022 and have sustained significant losses.”

He also said Russia used “recently mobilized soldiers” to replenish those units.

In recent days, “the dynamics of combat clashes in the Bakhmut direction have been approximately the same," Cherevatyi said.

Some context: Cherevatyi’s comments echoed those of Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who said Russians are "replacing troops from Wagner with regular units and trying to stabilize the defense in this area."

On Sunday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said the handover of his fighters' positions in Bakhmut to Russian army units may extend to June 5.

3 hr 38 min ago

Zelensky says the timing of Ukraine's counteroffensive has been set

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukraine has made a decision on the timing of its counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. 

“As usual, the commander-in-chief and the commanders of the operational directions reported to the staff,” Zelensky said. "Not only the supply of ammunition, not only the training of new brigades, not only our tactics. But also, the timing. This [the timing] is what is most important. The timing of how we will move forward. We will.”

“The decisions have been made,” he added.

Zelensky did not provide further details on when the counteroffensive would launch.

3 hr 41 min ago

1 person killed, several injured after shelling in Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Josh Pennington

One person was killed and several others were injured by shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, the region's governor said.

Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday that it was a "difficult day" and that there was "a lot of shelling."

Gladkov noted that in recent days Belgorod had endured a “large amount of damage caused by hours of shelling” that caused the power, cell phone connection, heat and water to go off in numerous areas, which have now been restored.

The governor mentioned Novaya Tavolzhanka, Grafovka, Murom and Arkhangelsky being among the affected areas. 

3 hr 42 min ago

At least 2 killed in airstrike near Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Svitlana Vlasova in Kyiv and Tim Lister

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine released video Monday of the immediate aftermath of what it says was a Russian airstrike on a gas station in Toretsk, a town near the eastern city of Bakhmut. 

At least two people were reportedly killed and eight were wounded in the strike, the unit said on Facebook, and three injured individuals were removed from the rubble.

Toretsk is regularly hit by Russian artillery as well as occasional airstrikes. Earlier Monday, the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic accused the Ukrainians of shelling the occupied town of Horlivka from positions around Toretsk. 

3 hr 44 min ago

Russia will not go into a negotiation without winning the war in Ukraine, EU's top diplomat says

From CNN’s Sugam Pokharel 

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, said on Monday he was “not optimistic” about how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will play out this summer.

Borrell added that he believes Russia will only negotiate if it wins the war.

“I am not optimistic about what will happen in Ukraine this summer. I see a concentration of troops on both sides, I see Russia's clear intent to win the war, (Russia) will not go into a negotiation if it doesn't win the war,” he said, speaking in Barcelona. 

Borrell's remarks come as Moscow hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire Monday in a surprise daytime attack, hours after an overnight barrage of the Ukrainian capital and across the country.