Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:05 a.m. ET, May 31, 2023
1 min ago

Drones exploded in Moscow after an aerial assault hit Kyiv. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin called a drone attack in the Moscow region a "clear sign of terrorist activity" while pointing the finger at Ukraine. Though Ukraine has denied that it was directly involved, it came the same day that at least one person was killed in an aerial assault on Kyiv early Tuesday.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said the number of Ukrainian strikes has increased near the border with its highest number of reported attacks in the past 24 hours.

Here's what to know to get up to speed:

  • Moscow attacksEight drones were involved in an attack in the Moscow region on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russia blamed Ukraine, which has denied any direct involvement. Putin said the city's air defenses worked normally, also suggesting the drone attacks had been in response to recent Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. "Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings," Putin said.
  • Assault on Kyiv: Explosions in Kyiv early Tuesday killed one person and injured at least three others, the Ukrainian military said. It marks the 17th aerial attack on the capital city this month. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there would've been more damage without Ukraine’s modern air defense systems.
  • Western countries react: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that Ukraine has the right to "project force" over its borders for self-defense, following a drone attack in Moscow. A National Security Council spokesperson stressed that the United States does not back attacks in Russia. More generally, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday there is no fatigue among Western countries on providing aid to Ukraine.
  • Cross-border strikes: The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Wednesday that one person was injured in shelling of the town of Shebekino, a day after reporting the death of one person in an alleged Ukrainian attack on a temporary accommodation center. Belgorod is located next to Ukraine and has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire. Meanwhile, in Russia's Krasnodar region, the governor said a fire at an oil refinery was extinguished after a possible UAV attack.
  • Nuclear protection plan: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi outlined five principles to protect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and asked that Russia and Ukraine observe them to ensure the plant's safety and security. Grossi added that he has not yet secured their agreement on protecting the facility.
  • NATO bid: The US expects Sweden’s accession to NATO to be completed “in the weeks ahead,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted non-aligned Finland and Sweden to abandon their neutrality and seek protection within NATO. Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO on April 4.
43 min ago

Chechen leader says he received order to redeploy forces to self-proclaimed DPR in eastern Ukraine

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a Telegram post Tuesday that he has received an order to redeploy his forces to the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine.

“Friends, the Chechen units have received a new order to redeploy their forces. The territories of the Donetsk People's Republic become the zone of responsibility,” Kadyrov wrote. “According to the order, the fighters of the Chechen units must begin active combat operations and liberate a number of settlements.”

According to Kadyrov, “combat units are being prepared for assault activities with the active support of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.”

Kadyrov said “similar orders to start the offensive” were also received by other units of his Akhmat battalion, that are located on “alternative sections of the line of contact between the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.”

“Tactical training activities were also carried out there, the distribution of tasks between commanders and fighters, the study of the terrain and the disposition of enemy forces,” the Chechen leader added.

Some context: Kadyrov leads sizeable paramilitary forces that, while formally a part of Russian security structures, have personal loyalty to him. During a visit to the Kremlin in March, the Chechen leader told Putin his forces in Ukraine will help Russia "fight to the victorious end."

2 hr 5 min ago

Russian authorities extinguish fire at oil refinery possibly caused by drone attack

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar territory has been extinguished after a possible unmanned aerial vehicle attack, according to Krasnodar Gov. Veniamin Kondratiev. 

The fire was reported at the Afipsky Refinery in Seversky district and no casualties were reported, Kondratiev said on Telegram early Wednesday morning. One of the fuel oil distillation units had caught fire, he added. 

The governor said “fire brigades, MES, and emergency services” were working to extinguish the fire.

1 hr 38 min ago

1 injured in Belgorod shelling, governor says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

One person was injured in shelling of the town of Shebekino, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region.

“According to preliminary information, there is one female victim," Gladkov said in a Telegram post Wednesday . "Residential buildings are damaged, vehicles are on fire."

It comes a day after Gladkov reported dozens of strikes in several areas of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, by Ukrainian mortar and artillery fire. One person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation center on Tuesday, he said.

3 hr 23 min ago

Ukrainian strike kills 1 in Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary accommodation center, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region.

In a Telegram post Tuesday, Gladkov said "the security guard of this institution died."

"Two more people were injured. They are in critical condition in intensive care," he added.

According to Gladkov, cannon artillery was used in the strike. 

Some context: There has been increased fighting along the Russia-Ukraine border, specifically in the Belgorod region, officials have reported.

Namely, last week, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals — who are aligned with the Ukrainian army — claimed responsibility for an attack in Belgorod, leaving Moscow to say it was fighting the group of saboteurs.

In a Telegram post, groups calling themselves the Freedom for Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps said they had “liberated” a settlement in Belgorod.

3 hr 28 min ago

US expects Sweden's accession to NATO in weeks ahead, secretary of state says

From CNN's Michael Conte

The United States expects Sweden's accession to NATO to be completed “in the weeks ahead,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have no doubt that it can be, and it should be and we expect it to be,” said Blinken at a news conference in Luleå, Sweden, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Key context: Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted non-aligned Finland and Sweden to abandon their neutrality and seek protection within NATO. Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO on April 4.

US President Joe Biden said he spoke on Monday with newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discussed the potential of approving the sale of new US fighter jets if Turkey drops its objections to Sweden joining NATO.

However, Blinken said the two issues are viewed as separate by the administration.

“From our perspective, we believe that both should go forward and should go forward as quickly as possible — that is to say, Sweden's accession — and we'll move forward on the F-16 package,” Blinken said.

The secretary of state also said it was “appropriate” that every member have its say on the accession of new members into the alliance.

“Each member is making a solemn commitment to every other member that it will join in coming to their defense if they are the victims of aggression, and so it's important that every member have its say in this process,” he said.

1 hr 41 min ago

Putin says Ukraine chose "path of intimidation" with Moscow drone attacks

From CNN's Katharina Krebs and Tim Lister

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the drone attack in the Moscow region on Tuesday, calling it a "clear sign of terrorist activity."

"Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings," he said, adding: "We are concerned about attempts to evoke a response from Russia. It seems that is what they [Ukraine] want ... Kyiv provokes us to mirror actions. We will see what to do about this."

The Russian president said the city's air defenses worked normally.

"The Moscow air defense system worked satisfactorily. However, there is still work to be done to make it better," Putin said in brief remarks carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

Putin suggested the drone attacks had been in response to recent Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.

"The Russian Armed Forces strike exclusively with long-range high-precision weapons and only at military infrastructure facilities," he said. "Of course, some portion of these strikes is aimed at the military headquarters as well as headquarters of the Ukrainian military intelligence, which was hit two to three days ago."

In just the past few days, Russia has hit a medical facility in Dnipro and launched more than 50 drones at Kyiv.

Ukraine has not commented on any strike against the headquarters of its military intelligence.

1 hr 41 min ago

Analysis: Moscow drone strikes bring Ukraine war to Russia

Analysis from CNN's Nathan Hodge

It’s a familiar routine for Ukrainians: Explosions ring out in the city, then videos emerge of drones overhead. Air defenses spring into action, and the authorities put out preliminary statements confirming a strike.

But this time, the shattered glass and concrete is in the Russian capital, not Kyiv. Russia’s war on Ukraine, it seems, has come home to Moscow.

Here’s what we know so far. On Tuesday morning, a wave of drone strikes hit the Russian capital. According to state news agency RIA-Novosti, one unmanned aerial vehicle struck the upper floors of a residential high-rise in southwestern Moscow, damaging the facade of the building. Another hit a flat on the 14th floor of an apartment building on Leninsky Prospekt, one of the city’s main arteries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin gave updates on Telegram, telling residents that emergency services were on the scene and that two people were injured, with none hospitalized. A few hours later, Sobyanin said residents evacuated from apartment buildings hit by drones were returning home.

But it’s unlikely that Moscow can return to its uneasy status quo of life during what the Kremlin euphemistically refers to as the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, most of Russia has been spared the kinds of scenes that Ukrainians routinely endure.

In the months since, regions of Russia bordering Ukraine have come under fire, with local officials reporting occasional shelling by the Ukrainian side. The Kremlin accused Ukrainian helicopters of striking inside Russian territory Friday, claims Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied.

And earlier this month, drones penetrated the rings of security surrounding the Kremlin, the very seat of power in Russia.

Read the full analysis here.

3 hr 46 min ago

Alleged Russian "spy" whale now in Swedish waters

From CNN's James Frater, Catherine Nicholls and Jack Guy

beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian “spy” has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.

The whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir, garnered international fame in 2019 after being spotted wearing a specially made harness with mounts for a camera, leading experts to believe that the animal may have been trained by the Russian military.

“After four years of swimming south down the coast of Norway, Hvaldimir — known worldwide as the ‘Russian spy’ beluga whale — is now in Swedish waters,” OneWhale said in a statement on Monday.

Read more here.