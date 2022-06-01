World
2 hr 31 min ago

Russian officials talk up integration of occupied Ukrainian areas into Russian Federation

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Tim Lister

A replica of the Soviet Banner of Victory flies by a WWII memorial in Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20.
A replica of the Soviet Banner of Victory flies by a WWII memorial in Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images)

More Russian officials have been talking about integrating Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti quotes Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council, as saying that referendums may be held this year in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces occupy much of Kherson, where fighting is continuing, and a part of Zaporizhzhia region.

“I think that all the territories controlled by Russia have a very good chance of being reunited with the Russian Federation. These are originally Russian territories, ” Tsekov said.

Kherson was annexed by Tsarist Russia in the late 18th century but has been part of Ukraine since independence in 1991. 

Another member of the Federation Council, Andriy Turchak, said that the Kherson region and the liberated territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics would become part of Russia. But at the same time, he said the decision would be made by the residents of these regions themselves. 

"A referendum should be organized as soon as the situation is ready for this, as soon as the shelling stops and a security zone appears," said Turchak, a senior member of the governing United Russia party. "I'm sure the residents of Zaporizhzhia will also express their opinion in support of such a decision."

In April, CNN reported that fear of the impending vote and its implications — a possible strengthening of Russia's control — has led many residents to flee fast.

4 hr 11 min ago

Sweden's prime minister says dialogue with Turkey over NATO membership will continue

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrive for a news conference in Stockholm on June 1.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrive for a news conference in Stockholm on June 1. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that dialogue with Turkey regarding Sweden's NATO membership will continue, and Sweden will respond directly to Turkey to "sort out" any possible "misunderstandings."

"We have had discussions, dialogue with Turkey, and this dialogue will continue going forward, and I am looking forward to further constructive meetings together with Turkey in the near future," Andersson said at a news conference in Stockholm after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

"Our responses to demands and also questions from Turkey, we will take directly with Turkey and also of course sort out any issues or misunderstandings that there might be," she added. 

During their meeting, Andersson and Guterres discussed "Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine," the security situation in Europe and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, she said. 

"Sweden will continue to pressure on Russia and to be a strong supporter of Ukraine," Andersson said, as the world is "witnessing shocking brutality and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"Russia must be held accountable for its action and I'm grateful for the secretary-general's clear stance on this," she said. 

5 hr 16 min ago

It's now over 30% higher to fill up your gas tank in the US than it was the day before Russia invaded Ukraine

From CNN’s Matt Egan

A customer refuels a vehicle at a Wawa gas station in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 28.
A customer refuels a vehicle at a Wawa gas station in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 28. (Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Pump prices just took another big step in the wrong direction.

The US national average for regular gasoline climbed by five cents on Wednesday to a fresh record of $4.67 a gallon, according to AAA.

That leaves gas prices up by 48 cents in the past month alone.

It is now 32% higher to fill up your tank than it was the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. 

Seven states now average $5 or higher, with Illinois becoming the latest to join that unpopular club, according to AAA. New York and Arizona are just pennies away from the $5 threshold. The average in California now stands at $6.19 a gallon.

No states have an average of $4.15 or lower, with George coming in at the lowest with $4.16.  

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Oil prices, the biggest component of pump prices, continue to move higher. 

Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 1% on Tuesday to close at the highest level in nearly three months. Brent is up another 1.2% Wednesday morning. The gains come after Europe agreed to phase out 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year. 

The national average for regular gas is now 44 cents higher than on the day US President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in late March.

5 hr 26 min ago

Serbia's gas deal with Putin has created a fresh headache for Europe

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

On Sunday, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic announced that his country had agreed to a new three-year gas supply deal with Russia's state energy provider Gazprom. 

The news came at an awkward time, and in doing so, Vucic created a fresh headache for the Western anti-Putin alliance and, notably, for the European Union. 

On the other side of the continent, EU heads of state were mired in in grueling negotiations over a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow. The final deal, announced late Monday, includes a partial ban on Russian oil imports to the bloc.

But Brussels was forced to make an exemption for oil that is imported to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via a pipeline, in order to get everyone on board. This was seen by some EU members as a major concession.

While Serbia is not an EU member state, it is part of an EU enlargement plan that also includes some of its neighbors. The EU is set on expanding to the east and sees the Western Balkans as key to European security — even more so in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Of these Balkan states, Serbia in particular is seen as crucial for numerous reasons. 

Its size, population and geographical location all make it a major stakeholder in the geopolitics of the region. If you want to have a conversation about the future of Bosnia or Kosovo, you are going to need the Serbian government in the room. 

However, Serbia is also very reliant on Russia when it comes to gas. It is also militarily cooperative with Moscow. In short, Serbia benefits enormously from its relationship with Russia, and even if it obtains EU membership down the road, it will not want to burn its bridges with the Kremlin.

Read the full story here:

5 hr 31 min ago

Ukraine simplifies child adoption procedures with a digital portal

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll

A new "simplified procedure" for the adoption of Ukrainian children was introduced Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

There are 17,000 children in Ukraine waiting for adoption, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Social Policy Kostiantyn Koshelenko told reporters in Kyiv.

"However, there are several times as few potential adoptive parents. One of the reasons is that the adoption procedure is very complicated," said Koshelenko.

"We are changing it to implement a rapid digital process. One needs only five minutes to submit a request for the initial consultation."

An initial adoption request can be submitted via Diia portal from Wednesday, with adoption applications available online from August, Koshelenko added.

Some 6,506 children from orphanages have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict, including 4,228 that have been relocated abroad, according to a statement from the Ministry of Social Policy.

Less than half of the country’s orphanages have moved children abroad or elsewhere in Ukraine. Some 1,750 foster families have been displaced.

The war has had a devastating impact on Ukraine's children.

On Wednesday, which marks Children's Day in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general's office said that at least 243 children have died and 446 others have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said millions of young lives had been "shattered" by the conflict. Three million Ukrainian children need humanitarian assistance inside the country, as do more than 2.2 million in refugee-hosting countries, the UN children's agency said.

The war has wrought "devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II," UNICEF added.

Nearly two-thirds of children have been displaced by the conflict, said UNICEF.

5 hr 36 min ago

Kremlin says US "adds fuel to fire" by supplying weapons to Kyiv

From CNN's Anna Chernova

The US is "adding fuel to the fire" by supplying weapons to Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to provide more advanced missile systems to Ukraine.

"We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire," Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.

The Ukrainian authorities have long asked the United States to supply high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Biden said Tuesday the US is providing Ukraine "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as its war with Russia grinds on.

"Such supplies do not contribute to the Ukrainian leadership’s willingness to resume peace negotiations,” Peskov said.

Peskov also added the Kremlin does not trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's words that Kyiv would not use multiple launch rocket systems to attack the Russian territory if they receive them from the US.

5 hr 6 min ago

"The whole country is watching": Ukraine looks to secure World Cup qualification

From CNN's Ben Church

Ukraine team warms up during a training session on May 31, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ukraine team warms up during a training session on May 31, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Steve Welsh/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

It’s more than 1,800 miles from Severodonetsk to Glasgow.

As Russian pressure increases in the strategically key eastern Ukraine city where two-thirds of properties have been reported as destroyed, an international football match in the Scottish city would seem somewhat irrelevant.

Ukrainian Taras Berezovets, who worked as a political analyst before the Russian invasion started on February 24 but has since joined Ukraine’s special forces, would disagree.

Like many other of his "brothers in arms" – given football has always been the number one sport in Ukraine – Berezovets will be doing his best to keep across developments in his country’s World Cup playoff against Scotland on Wednesday.

If Ukraine does get past Scotland at Hampden Park and then beats Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, the country will have remarkably secured qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

According to Berezovets, work is underway to find a broadcast of the match. But even if that’s impossible for those on the front line, he says those fighting will still gather together and listen on the radio if they can.

"When the football team is playing, the whole country is watching. Football is the number one sport in Ukraine, it’s extremely popular," Berezovets told CNN Sport over the phone from the country’s embattled south.

“Especially during the wartime, I think all the country will be supporting our national team. People are looking forward to this match against Scotland. The importance of this match is very high and especially for the armed forces."

Read the full story here:

5 hr 58 min ago

At least 7 killed and 16 injured by Russian attacks in last 24 hours, says Ukrainian military

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Bex Wright

At least seven people have been killed and 16 others injured in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday.

In eastern Ukraine, where the heaviest fighting is taking place, four people were killed and at least 10 others injured after Russian troops targeted air strikes, missiles and artillery shelling on several cities including Severodonetsk and Sloviansk, a statement from Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force said.

In Luhansk and Donetsk, Russian troops shelled 21 areas on Tuesday, and destroyed 46 "civil objects," the statement said.

A separate update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia is "focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations" in the Donetsk area, with the support of the air force, and is firing "along the line of contact from mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers" in order to "inflict losses and deplete the personnel of our troops."

In Lyman, 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Severodonetsk, "the fighting continues." Further south in Bakhmut, Russia is "trying to oust units of our troops from their positions," the military said.

The regional military-civilian administration also said that shelling continued all night on positions around Avdiivka, north of Donetsk city, and on Wednesday morning there was shelling of the old part of the city, and the area of ​​the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

In the past 24 hours, nine Russian attacks have also been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, the regional officials added.

Two people were killed and five injured in the northeast after Russia "fired en masse" on Kharkiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv on Tuesday, regional officials said.

In the south, one person died after shelling in the Bereznehuvate area, 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Kherson. One person was also injured in shelling on Wednesday in Ochakiv, south of Mykolaiv city, regional officials said.

In Kherson, telephone and internet connections are still cut off, and the Russians have increased the number of places selling Russian SIM cards in the city. The situation in the occupied villages around Kherson "is critical, and heavy fighting continues there," regional officials said.

5 hr 5 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Children in Bucha wear traditional dress as they take part in events to mark Children's Day on June 1, in Bucha, Ukraine.
Children in Bucha wear traditional dress as they take part in events to mark Children's Day on June 1, in Bucha, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Russian forces now control most of the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, while new statistics have revealed the horrifying impact the war has had on Ukrainian children.

Here are the latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine:

Russians control 70% of Severodonetsk: Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Russian troops are now in control of most of Severodonetsk. "Part of the Ukrainian troops" have now "retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," said Hayday, while other troops continue "fighting inside the city." If Russian forces gain control of Severodonetsk, the neighboring city of Lysychansk will be the only urban area of any size in Luhansk to remain under Ukrainian control.

Scale of suffering among children revealed: At least 243 children have died and 446 others have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday, which marks Children's Day in Ukraine. Meanwhile, UNICEF said the lives of millions of children had been "shattered," with 3 million Ukrainian children needing humanitarian assistance inside the country, plus more than 2.2 million in refugee-hosting countries.

Pope calls for wheat supplies to resume: Pope Francis has called for the lifting of a blockade on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the staple food should not be used "as a weapon of war." Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 22 million tons of grain cannot be exported due to the Russian blockade, but the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has blocked grain supplies.

Russian senator dismisses EU oil embargo: The Russian economy will not suffer due to the EU’s partial ban on its oil, due to new markets and rising fuel prices, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council said on Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "We can easily redirect this oil, for which there is a huge demand, to other markets," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters. "The world market has only a certain volume of production, a certain volume of oil sales. No one's getting it from the moon."

Germany to ship "most modern air defense system": Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany will send more weapons to Ukraine, including the IRIS-T air defense system. "This will enable Ukraine to protect an entire city from Russian air attacks," he said.

Ukraine prepares for World Cup playoff: National team football players will play against Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday night. If they win and then beat Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, the country will secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.