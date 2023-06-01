World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:32 a.m. ET, June 1, 2023
1 min ago

Children killed in Kyiv strikes as Russia evacuates kids from border region. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

A residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on Thursday.
A residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on Thursday. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Russia resumed its overnight bombardment of Kyiv early Thursday, launching missile strikes on Ukraine's capital that killed at least three people, including two children.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said at least two people were injured by Ukrainian shelling there early on Thursday.

The war has taken a new turn this week amid increased shelling and drone strikes inside Russia’s border, including Moscow. Ukraine has denied involvement in drone attacks on the Russian capital Tuesday, even as one top official made it clear that Russia was getting a taste of its own medicine after months of bombarding Ukrainian cities. 

Here's what to know:

  • Russian civilians relocated: Further evacuations of women and children are set to take place this week as the Russian border experiences shelling, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the "situation is rather alarming" in Belgorod. Several other areas in Russia near the border with Ukraine have also come under more persistent mortar and artillery fire in recent days.
  • Western allies on attacks in Russia: The US has "been clear, privately and publicly, with the Ukrainians that we don't support attacks on Russian soil," the White House said, adding that Kyiv officials have assured them they will not use US equipment to strike inside Russia. A German government spokesperson said Ukraine has a "legitimate" right to defend itself against Russian attacks under international law. The UK foreign minister also said Ukraine has the right to "project force" beyond its own borders for self-defense. 
  • US aid for Ukraine: The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will send an estimated $300 million worth of additional weaponry and equipment to Ukraine, focusing the latest military aid package on air defense systems to help Kyiv fend off Russian aerial attacks. 
  • Russian air defenses: Russia has pledged to improve its air defense system after Tuesday's drone attack on Moscow. President Vladimir Putin said the city's air defenses worked normally, but there was still “work to be done to make it better.” Russia is also ramping up the production of weapons and other military equipment, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday, according to state news agency TASS.
  • Fighting in Bakhmut: There has been a significant drop in hostilities on the ground around the eastern Ukrainian city as Russian forces rotate in and out of the area, but shelling continues incessantly, Ukrainian officials say. Wagner mercenary units are still being replaced with Russian regular forces, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian military said.
  • Eyes on nuclear plant: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said he believes Russia and Ukraine are "committing" to the organization’s five principles for averting a nuclear accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The principles include "no attacks of any kind from or against the plant," and a commitment against using it as a storage base for heavy weaponry, Rafael Grossi said.
1 hr 22 min ago

Kyiv targeted with ground-launched missiles overnight, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russian forces used ground-based tactical missile systems to target Kyiv in early Thursday morning strikes, according to a Ukrainian military official.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said the missiles were not fired from planes. Preliminary information showed cruise and ballistic missiles were used, he added.

All identified air targets were shot down by Ukrainian forces, but falling debris resulted in casualties and damage, according to Popko, with three people — including two children — killed and at least 10 people injured.

"Strictly abide by the safety protocol when the air raid alarm is active!" Popko said. "And be especially careful — ballistic missiles fly very fast. The time between the air raid alert and a missile's approach is only seconds! Therefore, prepare what you need in advance to minimize the time for preparing and going to the shelter!"

Earlier, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 14 people were injured in the strikes.

2 hr 15 min ago

2 children are among the dead after Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv early Thursday

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Olga Voitovych

At least three people, including two children, have died, and at least 14 others were injured in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts as airstrikes hit the city early Thursday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Nine people were hospitalized and five were treated on site, Klitschko said.

Debris from the strikes hit a health care clinic in Desnianskyi and the windows of a multi-story residential building were also blown out, according to the Kyiv city military administration.

Debris also fell onto the roadway in Dniprovskyi and a car was burning on one of Desnianskyi’s streets, Klitschko said.

2 hr 21 min ago

2 people injured by Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

At least two people were injured early Thursday in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, a top official said.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces lasted an hour, according to Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

One of the injured men is in critical condition after having his left arm amputated. The other suffered a concussion and went to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the governor.

“Emergency services are on site. Door-to-door rounds will be carried out in the area during daylight hours,” Gladkov said.

Some background: On Wednesday, a "massive" shelling attack injured four people in Shebekino, Russian officials said. Eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling, they said.

3 hr 13 min ago

Heavy artillery fire around Bakhmut as on-the-ground clashes ease, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

There has been a significant drop in hostilities on the ground around the city of Bakhmut as Russian forces rotate in and out of the area, but shelling continues incessantly, Ukrainian officials say.

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian military, said Wednesday there had been only two or three clashes in the area over the past two days. But he said the Russians were covering their rotation of forces with artillery fire, and Ukrainian positions had been shelled 343 times Wednesday. In turn, Ukrainian fire killed 78 Russians and destroyed a variety of weapons and ammunition dumps, he said.

The departure of Wagner units and their replacement with Russian regular forces continued, Cherevatyi said.

"They are trying to deploy those among the best units that are left. The units which have already taken part in battles: units of the occupier's airborne troops, motorized rifle units. However, they arrive not in their best moral-psychological state," Cherevatyi said. "The rotation process is still ongoing. Whether this has strengthened or weakened them we will see in the coming days."

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut remain under the control of the Ukrainians. 

"In fact, the enemy's offensive activity in the Bakhmut sector has been stopped. [But] the enemy has increased the number of artillery attacks ... The number of attacks today is equal to the times of the heaviest battles for Bakhmut," Maliar said.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops, for now, were not trying to advance on the Russians' flanks but said "the fight for this direction continues."

One soldier in the Bakhmut area, Yurii Syrotiuk of the 5th separate assault brigade, said heavy thunderstorms had interrupted airstrikes but "enemy artillery is actively working," as were mortars and rockets.

Syrotiuk said Russian forces tried to counterattack in recent days, but were unsuccessful. 

"The famous Donbas mud does not allow the movement of people nor equipment," he said, adding that this was impeding the Ukrainians' own efforts to push forward.

He also drew a distinction between the Wagner fighters and Russian regular units, which he said "do not fight like Wagnerites, as they are not being sent as cannon fodder under the threat of execution. So they make very languid attempts of attacks, which we repel and then the enemy artillery starts working."

2 hr 26 min ago

More evacuations from Russian border region to take place this week, governor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Further evacuations of women and children are set to take place this week as the Russian border experiences shelling, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, some 300 children were evacuated from Belgorod to the Voronezh area.

Gladkov added that 200 people, including mothers with small children and grandmothers, would be evacuated to the Penza region on Thursday.

On Saturday, 300 children will be sent from the Grayvoron district to the city of Yaroslavl and 300 from Shebekino district will be sent to the Kaluga region, Gladkov said.

Gladkov also said he spoke with the governors of the Lipetsk and Tomsk regions, who agreed to take 200 evacuees each, consisting of families with small children.

Increased shelling: Gladkov reported more shelling late Wednesday by Ukrainian forces, saying an industrial plant close to the town of Shebekino had been struck.

"The situation in Shebekino is not getting better," Gladkov said in a live broadcast. "There is shelling of Shebekino, there is a fire at one of the industrial enterprises."

Gladkov gave no details of casualties.

Shebekino and other border districts have seen an increase in cross-border mortar and artillery fire in recent days. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the "situation is rather alarming" in Belgorod. At least one person was killed and six injured in strikes on the Russian territory, officials said. 

3 hr 16 min ago

Video shows Patriot missiles were used against recent Russian missile attacks in Kyiv

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Tim Lister

Video shot earlier this week in Kyiv shows the remnants of a US-made Patriot PAC-3 missile, indicating the air defense system was in use Monday when Russian forces fired 11 cruise and ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital.

Weapons experts contacted by CNN confirmed that the wreckage — minus a warhead — appeared to be that of the missile type supplied to Ukraine for the recently donated Patriot batteries.

Earlier this month, Russia claimed to have destroyed a Patriot battery in the Kyiv area. US officials said the complex's launcher had suffered minor damage.

The arrival of the Patriot batteries has enabled Ukraine to intercept ballistic missiles and faster cruise missiles.

3 hr 23 min ago

US announces new $300 million security package for Ukraine

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Yulia Kesaieva and Oren Liebermann

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will send an estimated $300 million worth of additional weaponry and equipment to Ukraine, focusing the latest military aid package on air defense systems to help Kyiv fend off Russian aerial attacks. 

The package includes radar-guided, air-to-air AIM-7 missiles for the first time. It’s unclear if the older air-to-air missiles have been adapted to Ukraine’s Soviet-era fighter jets or if they will be used in conjunction with a ground-based system. 

The package will also include munitions for unmanned aerial systems, which a US official described as mortar-like ammunition that can be dropped from drones. Ukraine has used smaller commercial drones to drop grenades and mortar rounds on Russian troops and positions from above, often posting videos of such jerry-rigged attacks on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US in a tweet and said the newest assistance is "extremely important and timely" and the latest example of "unflagging American support."
The latest package will protect Ukraine's skies "from Russian missile and drone terror, as well as to bolster the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the tweet said.

Attacks in Russia: The additional drone ammunition comes amid a spate of drone attacks on Russian targets in recent days, including against residential buildings in Moscow and two Russian oil refineries in southern Russia. US officials have not determined who launched those attacks, but US intelligence officials believe Ukrainians were behind a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, CNN has reported. 

The White House reiterated Wednesday that US officials have told Ukraine the US does not support attacks on Russian territory, especially with US-provided equipment. Two US officials said there is no evidence right now, though, that the drones were provided by the US. 

The US will also be providing Ukraine with additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems, one of which was damaged by a Russian hypersonic missile earlier this month, as well as Avenger air defense systems and additional stinger anti-aircraft systems.

The new package marks the 39th time since August 2021 that the administration has taken equipment directly from DoD inventories to provide to Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a press release. To date, the US has provided more than $37.6 billion in military aid since the start of the war in Ukraine.

2 hr 26 min ago

Shelling and drone strikes hit inside Russia's border as Ukraine war takes a new turn

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Anna Chernova

Russia saw the effects of its war on Ukraine dramatically reverberate back onto its own territory on Wednesday, after a “massive” shelling attack injured four people in a southwestern border region and preliminary information indicated a drone crashed and sparked a fire at an oil refinery further south.

Eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling in Shebekino, a village near the Ukraine border in the region of Belgorod, its governor said, as the oblast increasingly becomes a hotbed of straying violence.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said there was more shelling of a border area later on Wednesday, which he blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Speaking in a live broadcast, he said an industrial plant close to Shebekino had been struck. “The situation in Shebekino is not getting better,” Gladkov said in a live broadcast. “There is shelling of Shebekino, there is a fire at one of the industrial enterprises.”

Earlier on Tuesday night, Gladkov said one person was killed and two were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation center.

And a drone crashed at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, east of the annexed territory of Crimea, starting a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local officials there said. The blaze was put out soon after.

The incidents come one day after a drone attack on Moscow, for which Russia has blamed Ukraine. All eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles launched at the Russian capital were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the drone attack or on Wednesday’s incidents in Belgorod and Krasnodar. The Ukrainian government generally does not confirm or deny strikes inside Russian territory.

Read more here.