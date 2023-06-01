Russia resumed its overnight bombardment of Kyiv early Thursday, launching missile strikes on Ukraine's capital that killed at least three people, including two children.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said at least two people were injured by Ukrainian shelling there early on Thursday.
The war has taken a new turn this week amid increased shelling and drone strikes inside Russia’s border, including Moscow. Ukraine has denied involvement in drone attacks on the Russian capital Tuesday, even as one top official made it clear that Russia was getting a taste of its own medicine after months of bombarding Ukrainian cities.
Here's what to know:
- Russian civilians relocated: Further evacuations of women and children are set to take place this week as the Russian border experiences shelling, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the "situation is rather alarming" in Belgorod. Several other areas in Russia near the border with Ukraine have also come under more persistent mortar and artillery fire in recent days.
- Western allies on attacks in Russia: The US has "been clear, privately and publicly, with the Ukrainians that we don't support attacks on Russian soil," the White House said, adding that Kyiv officials have assured them they will not use US equipment to strike inside Russia. A German government spokesperson said Ukraine has a "legitimate" right to defend itself against Russian attacks under international law. The UK foreign minister also said Ukraine has the right to "project force" beyond its own borders for self-defense.
- US aid for Ukraine: The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will send an estimated $300 million worth of additional weaponry and equipment to Ukraine, focusing the latest military aid package on air defense systems to help Kyiv fend off Russian aerial attacks.
- Russian air defenses: Russia has pledged to improve its air defense system after Tuesday's drone attack on Moscow. President Vladimir Putin said the city's air defenses worked normally, but there was still “work to be done to make it better.” Russia is also ramping up the production of weapons and other military equipment, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday, according to state news agency TASS.
- Fighting in Bakhmut: There has been a significant drop in hostilities on the ground around the eastern Ukrainian city as Russian forces rotate in and out of the area, but shelling continues incessantly, Ukrainian officials say. Wagner mercenary units are still being replaced with Russian regular forces, a spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian military said.
- Eyes on nuclear plant: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said he believes Russia and Ukraine are "committing" to the organization’s five principles for averting a nuclear accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The principles include "no attacks of any kind from or against the plant," and a commitment against using it as a storage base for heavy weaponry, Rafael Grossi said.