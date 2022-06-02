The UK will send multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine in a step "coordinated closely" with the US' decision to provide Kyiv with more advanced weaponry — a move Russia said was "adding fuel to the fire."
Here are the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine:
- "Direct provocation": Russia's foreign minister said Ukraine's demands to the West regarding the supply of advanced rocket launchers go beyond "all limits and decency" and is a "direct provocation." It comes after President Joe Biden said the US is providing Ukraine "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" that will enable it to hit targets 50 miles away. The US says Ukraine has pledged not to use the weapons against targets in Russia.
- "Right for self-defense": NATO does not foresee any Russian retaliation to the decision by the US to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN on Wednesday. He said this is because the move upholds Ukraine's "right for self-defense, and this is a right which is enshrined in the UN treaty."
- Russian gains in the east: Ukrainian officials say about 80% of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk is now occupied by Russian forces, as street fighting continues. The head of Luhansk's regional military administration said Ukrainian forces have been successful on "some streets" and six Russian soldiers had been captured.
- Railway targeted: Russian missiles hit a railway in western Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes occurred close to the Beskyd tunnel in the Carpathian mountains, near the border with Slovakia.
- Death toll mounts: Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers every day, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky told Newsmax in an interview. He added that 500 are wounded in combat daily, calling the situation in the east “very difficult.”
- EU renewables transition: Despite concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine might mean a return to more fossil fuels, most countries in the European Union are laying out more ambitious plans to boost renewables, according to a new report.
- Football victory: Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in a playoff on Wednesday — a result that leaves the team just one win away from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans in the stadium, some of them refugees, could be seen holding signs reading "Stop War."