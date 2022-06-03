Zelensky pledges that "victory shall be ours" in video message on 100th day of war

Russia's Foreign Ministry wants to "explain" the consequences of what is called "West's hostile actions" to the legal representatives of foreign media outlets that are in Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday as she invited them to a meeting.

"If Russian media operators are not allowed to work normally in the US, Russia will take the harshest measures," Zakharova said at the Foreign Ministry's weekly briefing in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a weekly press briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, Russia on December 1. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Zakharova said the Foreign Ministry press center will explain the consequences of "their governments' hostile policy [...] their media and the entire media sector," jokingly adding that "we will provide tea and coffee."

"So much has been tolerated by our journalists working in the West," she said, reiterating once again Moscow's claims that Western media are waging a disinformation campaign against Russia.

On Friday, the European Council said in a news release that the EU has introduced sanctions against some Russian broadcasters, suspending the broadcasting activities in the EU of three Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International. Several other Russian media outlets have been banned in previous rounds of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia introduced a censorship law in March making it impossible for news organizations to accurately report the news in or from Russia, forcing many foreign media outlets to scale back or shut down their operations in the country.

The law, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, makes it a crime to disseminate "fake" information about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted.