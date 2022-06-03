World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

100 days of Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Hannah Strange, Ivana Kottasová and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:16 a.m. ET, June 3, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
50 min ago

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes since the invasion started, Zelensky says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

A child looks out a steamy bus window with finger-drawn doodles as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, in this March 9, 2022 file photo.
A child looks out a steamy bus window with finger-drawn doodles as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, in this March 9, 2022 file photo. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Almost 12 million people have been displaced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, according to the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

In a speech to the Luxembourg parliament on Thursday, Zelensky said Russian troops have entered 3,620 settlements in Ukraine, of which 1,017 have been taken back by the Ukrainians while 2,603 are still held by Russia.

Zelensky said more than 5 million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since the war started.

According to the latest update from the UN Refugee Agency, estimated 6.6 million refugees fled Ukraine since late February, with 2.1 million people coming back to Ukraine since February 28. Further 8 million have been displaced internally, meaning they fled their homes, but stayed elsewhere in Ukraine.

35 min ago

Russia's foreign ministry warns of consequences over "West's hostile actions" against Russian press

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Russia's Foreign Ministry wants to "explain" the consequences of what is called "West's hostile actions" to the legal representatives of foreign media outlets that are in Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday as she invited them to a meeting. 

"If Russian media operators are not allowed to work normally in the US, Russia will take the harshest measures," Zakharova said at the Foreign Ministry's weekly briefing in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a weekly press briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, Russia on December 1.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a weekly press briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, Russia on December 1. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Zakharova said the Foreign Ministry press center will explain the consequences of "their governments' hostile policy [...] their media and the entire media sector," jokingly adding that "we will provide tea and coffee." 

"So much has been tolerated by our journalists working in the West," she said, reiterating once again Moscow's claims that Western media are waging a disinformation campaign against Russia.

On Friday, the European Council said in a news release that the EU has introduced sanctions against some Russian broadcasters, suspending the broadcasting activities in the EU of three Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International. Several other Russian media outlets have been banned in previous rounds of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia introduced a censorship law in March making it impossible for news organizations to accurately report the news in or from Russia, forcing many foreign media outlets to scale back or shut down their operations in the country.

The law, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, makes it a crime to disseminate "fake" information about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted. 

1 hr 23 min ago

Black Sea dolphins are being killed by military sonars, researchers say

From Oleksandra Ochman

A dead dolphin found on the coast of the Black Sea.
A dead dolphin found on the coast of the Black Sea.

Injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coast of the Black Sea after being hurt or killed by powerful military sonars, according to the head researcher at the Tuzlivski lymany Nature Park in the Odesa region in southwestern Ukraine.

Ivan Rusev said that at least six dolphins have been found on the shore within the borders of the park.

“Since the beginning of the Black Sea war near Odesa, hundreds of dead dolphins have been found,” he said in a Facebook post. 

Atanas Rusev, the head of the Bulgarian campaign “Save the Dolphins” said on Facebook that there have been several instances of dolphins getting stranded in the delta of the Ropotamo River, which leads into the Black Sea. 

“Several dolphins were unable to navigate and were very weak. Some of the dolphins had burns from bomb blasts or mines. Imagine a dolphin with a protracted burn … according to experts who examined them, the dolphins were not able to eat for at least 10 days. Those who were not burned were severely injured,” he said, adding that injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coasts of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

Several studies in the past have confirmed that military sonars are harmful to marine life and many militaries have adopted mitigating measures to protect wildlife. 

2 hr 52 min ago

EU adopts sixth package of sanctions against Russia

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza and Radina Gigova in London

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrives at the extraordinary special EU summit about Ukraine, Energy and Defence, in Brussels, Belgium, on May 31.
Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrives at the extraordinary special EU summit about Ukraine, Energy and Defence, in Brussels, Belgium, on May 31. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The European Council has formally adopted the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, it said in a press release Friday. 

The European Council is the top political body of the European Union, bringing together the heads of states or governments of the 27 EU member states.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the sanctions package increased "limitations to the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war by imposing further economic sanctions."

He added:

"We are banning the import of Russian oil into the EU and with this cutting a massive source of revenue for Russia. We are cutting off more of the key Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT. We are also sanctioning those responsible for the atrocities that took place in Bucha and Mariupol and banning more disinformation actors actively contributing to President Putin’s war propaganda."

The Council has listed the different areas impacted by the sanctions as:

  • Oil embargo
  • De-SWIFTing of additional Russian and Belarusian banks
  • Broadcasting
  • Export restrictions
  • Consulting services
  • Individual listings

The announcement followed an extraordinary European Council summit attended by EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.

Read more about the sanctions here.

3 hr 5 min ago

It's 12 noon in Kyiv, here's what you need to know

After 100 days of war, Russian forces now control about 20% of Ukrainian territory, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian military said it managed to push back Russian assaults in multiple areas of eastern Ukraine, but added that fighting continues as Russian forces try to advance from several directions in their bid to take more of the Donbas area. 

Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Fighting in the east: The Ukrainian military said Friday that it has repelled at least five Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
  • Severodonetsk under assault: Russia now controls roughly 80% of the city, but according to the Ukrainian military, fighting continued in the city center on Friday. Zelensky said Thursday that while Ukrainian forces were withstanding the Russian onslaught in and around the city in the Luhansk region, it was “too early to tell.”
  • Hundreds in hiding: About 800 people, including children, are hiding in several bomb shelters underneath a chemical factory in Severodonetsk, which has been targeted by Russian missile attacks, the head of Luhansk region military administration said. Those hiding are locals who were asked to leave the city, but refused, according to the official.
  • Kharkiv attack: The Ukrainian military said Friday that Russian forces "continued to prepare for an offensive" in Kharkiv.
  • Ukrainian gains in the south: Ukrainian forces say they have made significant progress during an offensive against Russian positions in the occupied southern region of Kherson. The Territorial Defence AZOV Dnipro unit said armed forces liberated 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) of “occupied territory.”

3 hr 15 min ago

Ukraine military says it has pushed back Russian assaults in multiple areas of eastern Ukraine

From Oleksandra Ochman, Olga Voitovych and Bex Wright

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday that at least five Russian attacks have been “repulsed” over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine.

The military said that Russian forces “tried to engage in clashes and storm operations” with the “help of separate units and sabotage and reconnaissance groups” in two areas around Donetsk. It added the attack was unsuccessful, and the Russians troops “retreated to [their] previous positions.”

Ukraine’s military said some units of Russia’s 150th Motorized Rifle Division “suffered significant losses [of] at least 50% of the personnel, weapons and equipment” in the area around Popasna, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Severodonetsk.

It said that it believed “the personnel of the enemy is demoralized" due to the "constant postponement of their rotation.”

In the Sloviansk area to the west of Severodonetsk, Russia was “unsuccessful” in carrying assault operations in two areas and “withdrew after losses,” the military said.

Russia also “conducted unsuccessful assault operations” in the Bakhmut area.

But despite the losses highlighted by the Ukrainian military, Russia continued with heavy shelling across the east.

A separate update from Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force on Friday said Russian forces were attacking 28 areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day.

At least seven civilians were killed and eight others injured, the task force said. Further 1,472 people have been evacuated from the areas of hostilities in the past day, the statement added.

Around 80 buildings were destroyed or damaged, including factories, three fire stations, and residential properties. Five large fires were caused by Russian shelling in the region, and “in a number of cases, fire and rescue units came under fire and were forced to return to their locations,” the task force said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said fighting continued in the center of Severodonetsk. Around 80% of the city is now under the control of Russian forces.

In the northeast, a missile strike was launched on civilian infrastructure in Sumy, and shelling hit three residential areas, the military said.

The military also said that Russian forces "continue to prepare for an offensive" in Kharkiv, firing artillery and multiple rocket launchers in five areas.

3 hr 7 min ago

Ukraine “does not plan to use” US multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Russia, Zelensky's aide says

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie in Hong Kong

Ukraine is “waging a defensive war” and “does not plan to attack facilities in Russia” with weapons provided by the US, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

“Our partners know where their weapons are used. Any allegations of such intentions [to attack Russia are] Psychological operations of Russian special services,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter, adding that "Russia's number one task today [is] to undermine trust between Ukraine and America."

In a statement on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the US would send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System which has munitions capable of launching rockets roughly 49 miles -- a range far greater than anything Kyiv has been sent to date.

President Joe Biden announced that the US would send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, pictured here in a file photo dated September 30, of U.S. Marine Corps training in Okinawa, Japan. 
President Joe Biden announced that the US would send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, pictured here in a file photo dated September 30, of U.S. Marine Corps training in Okinawa, Japan.  (Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun/ABACA/Reuters)

Acknowledging the Kremlin would view the shipment as a provocation -- due to the long range of the missiles and their potential to reach Russian territory -- Biden has explicitly warned that the weapons should only be used by Ukrainian forces defensively and within their borders. 

“We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia...We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia," Biden wrote in a New York Times Op-Ed on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement. 

The UK has also agreed to send multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine in close coordination with the US, as Ukrainian forces continue to fend off Russia’s offensive.

3 hr 15 min ago

Russia will likely control all of Luhansk within two weeks, UK intelligence says

From CNN's Dan Wright and Bex Wright

Pro-Russian troops rides on top of an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine, on June 2.
Pro-Russian troops rides on top of an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine, on June 2. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The UK Ministry of Defence expects Russia to take control of the whole of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine within the next two weeks, according to its latest intelligence assessment.

In the report, the ministry said that after failing to take Kyiv, Moscow has changed its strategy in Ukraine to focus on the Donbas, the part of eastern Ukraine that is formed of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Two parts of the Donbas have been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. They have become known as the Luhansk and the Donetsk People's Republics and comprise roughly a third of the total area of the Donbas.

The Ukrainian government in Kyiv asserts the two regions are, in effect, temporarily Russian-occupied. The self-declared republics have not recognized by any governments, other than Russia and its close ally Syria, and the Ukrainian government has steadfastly refused to talk directly with the leaders of either.

The British assessment said: "Russia is now achieving tactical success in the Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition."

It added:

"Russia controls over 90% of Luhansk Oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks. Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign."

But the report said that Russia is failing to gain momentum in other areas, where it has been forced into defensive mode.

“Measured against Russia’s original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved. In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time,” it added.

4 hr 51 min ago

Ukrainian officials say Russia is suffering "systematic counterattacks" in the south

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Bex Wright

Russia is suffering from “systematic counterattacks” by Ukrainian troops in Kherson in the south of Ukraine, a statement from Operational Command South said on Friday.

“The enemy suffers from systematic counterattacks of our units,” the statement said, adding that Russia brought in 27 infantry fighting vehicles by rail, and unloaded 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kherson to support their operation.

Two civilians were also injured as a result of the “massive shelling” of the area of Novovorontsovka in the north of the Kherson region.

Russian troops “continue to try to hold the ground” in Kherson, a separate update from the Kherson Regional Military Civil Administration said, and at the border with the neighboring Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, “hostilities are taking place.”

Residents of Kherson and some local communities have been without any internet or phone connection “for the fourth day in a row,” the Regional Military Civil Administration said.

There is also information that ”the occupiers in Kherson have seized passport services” and are now issuing Russian passports to residents, the update said.

In nearby Mykolaiv, Operational Command South said two people were killed and two others injured on Thursday after heavy shelling in the morning, afternoon and evening hit two high-rise buildings and four homes.

However Russia’s “desperate attempt” to retake their lost positions around Mykolaiv “didn’t succeed,” Operational Command South said, adding that two Russian airstrikes also hit their positions, with no losses.

Northeast of Mykolaiv in the Kryvyi Rih area, Russian troops “intensified air reconnaissance and attempted assault operations,” but the attempt was thwarted and they retreated to their former positions.