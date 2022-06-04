World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 12:40 a.m. ET, June 4, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
42 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

The UK Ministry of Defence expects Russia to take control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine within the next two weeks, saying that after failing to take Kyiv, Moscow has changed its strategy to focus on the Donbas.

Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Russia prepares for assault: The Ukrainian military says Russian units are being reinforced on the approaches to Sloviansk, as they prepare to resume an offensive toward the eastern city. In nearby Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian military said battles continue and Russian forces had "partial success" in storming residential areas in the east of the city. 
  • Push for a ceasefire: The US and its allies are placing a renewed emphasis on the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war. US officials have in recent weeks been meeting regularly with their British and European counterparts to discuss potential frameworks for a ceasefire.
  • Biden's take: Asked whether Ukraine needs to cede part of its territory to achieve peace, US President Joe Biden said: “I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.” BIden added it “appears” at some point there will need to be a “settlement” between the two countries, but “what that entails, I don’t know.”
  • More EU sanctions: The European Council has formally adopted the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said they are “banning the import of Russian oil into the EU.” The sanctions also impact areas including broadcasting, exports and consulting.
  • 100 days of war: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assessed the results of the war in Ukraine, saying "certain results" have been achieved and work will continue until all goals are met. He continued to call it a "special military operation." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that Ukrainians have been defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and that "victory shall be ours." 
  • Dolphins a casualty of war: Injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coast of the Black Sea after being hurt or killed by powerful military sonars, according to researchers in Ukraine. Several studies in the past have confirmed that these types of sonars are harmful to marine life.

Here's a look at the areas Russians control in Ukraine:

5 min ago

UN Secretary-General renews call for "immediate halt to violence" on 100th day of war in Ukraine

From CNN's Richard Roth

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with the media in Stockholm on June 1.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with the media in Stockholm on June 1. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement renewed his call for an end to violence as Ukraine marked 100 days of Russia's war.

"I renew my call for an immediate halt to violence, for unfettered humanitarian access to all those in need, for safe evacuation of civilians trapped in areas of fighting and for urgent protection of civilians and respect for human rights in accordance with international norms," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

He said the conflict has already killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others, and that the war has "resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis — food, energy and finance — that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies."

Guterres said the UN is "committed to the humanitarian effort" but ultimately, negotiations and dialogue will be necessary to resolve the conflict.

"The sooner the parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world," he said.

4 hr 5 min ago

Western allies meeting regularly to game out potential framework for Ukraine ceasefire as war hits 100th day

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis, Barbara Starr and Jeremy Herb

Staring down the prospect of an extended stalemate in Ukraine, the US and its allies are placing a renewed emphasis on the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war as the conflict grinds into its 100th day with no clear victory in sight for either side.

US officials have in recent weeks been meeting regularly with their British and European counterparts to discuss potential frameworks for a ceasefire and for ending the war through a negotiated settlement, multiple sources familiar with the talks told CNN. Among the topics has been a four-point framework proposed by Italy late last month.

That framework involves Ukraine committing to neutrality with regard to NATO in exchange for some security guarantees, and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the future of Crimea and the Donbas region.

Ukraine is not directly involved in those discussions, despite the US commitment to "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." US and Ukrainian officials said the US has not been pressuring Ukraine to commit to a certain plan or directly pushing them to sit down with the Russians.

Read more:

Western allies meet regularly to game out potential framework for Ukraine ceasefire as war hits 100th day
RELATED

Western allies meet regularly to game out potential framework for Ukraine ceasefire as war hits 100th day

1 min ago

Russians are assembling larger force for new assault on Sloviansk, Ukraine's military says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Residents line up to evacuate Sloviansk, Ukraine on June 2.
Residents line up to evacuate Sloviansk, Ukraine on June 2. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military says Russian units are being reinforced on the approaches to Sloviansk as they prepare to resume an offensive toward the eastern city.

Neighboring Kramatorsk is the largest urban area in Donetsk still under Ukrainian control. 

The General Staff said Friday the Russians are concentrating a force of up to 20 battalion tactical groups in the area. The Russians had tried to launch an attack on two towns north and northwest of Sloviansk — Barvinkove and Sviatohirsk — but had been unsuccessful, the General Staff said.

It's unclear whether the Russians have taken further territory to the east of Sloviansk after winning control of the town of Lyman late last month. The Ukrainian side says Russian forces have used artillery in two areas closer to Sloviansk — Shchurove and Brusivka.

In Severodonetsk, the General Staff said battles continue: "Under cover of artillery fire, the [Russians] stormed residential areas in the eastern part of the city. [The enemy] has partial success." 

But the Russians had made no headway in their efforts to advance on other settlements in the pocket of territory that Ukrainian forces continue to defend — that includes Bakhmut, Soledar and Lysychansk. Once again, the General Staff said, the Russians had tried to cross the Siverskiy Donets River and "to create conditions for its crossing by the main forces of the force."

The river has proven to be a major barrier to Russian forces.

Fighting has picked up north of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces have regained territory in recent weeks. The General Staff reported that Russian forces were trying to "restrain the advance of our troops in the direction of the State Border. [The enemy] continued to fire on units of the Defense Forces using aircraft, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks."

Russian action included an airstrike by Mi-8 helicopters at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Slatyne and Dementiivka, rural settlements north of Kharkiv.

4 hr 14 min ago

Zelensky pledges "victory shall be ours" in video message on 100th day of war

From CNN's Katarina Krebs and Radina Gigova in London 

(Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
(Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a brief video message Friday that Ukrainians have been defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and that "victory shall be ours."

"The leaders of parliamentary factions are here, the president's chief of staff is here, Prime Minister of Ukraine [Denys] Shmyhal is here, [presidential adviser Mykhailo] Podolyak is here, the president is here. Our team is much bigger. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. Most importantly, our people, the people of our country, are here," Zelensky said. 

"We have been defending Ukraine for 100 days. Victory shall be ours. Glory to Ukraine," he added.

The message echoes a video from the president shortly after Russia's invasion began in February, with Zelensky flanked by his staff on a street in Kyiv, saying "we are all here."

3 hr 15 min ago

Biden says it's up to Ukraine whether it should cede territory

From CNN's Allie Malloy

US President Joe Biden said it was up to Ukraine when asked whether the nation needs to cede part of its territory to achieve peace and end the Russian invasion, telling reporters Friday that “I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.”

“From the beginning, I’ve said — and not everyone’s agreed with me — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. It’s their territory. I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do,” Biden said in Rehoboth, Delaware. 

Biden did add that it “appears” at some point there will need to be a “settlement” between the two countries, adding “what that entails, I don’t know.”

Biden said that in the meantime, the United States will continue to put Ukrainians in a position where they can defend themselves.